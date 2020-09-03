Home
Articles
Recent Articles
Magazine
Current Issue
Back Issues
Subscribe
Subscriber Access
Subscribe
Donate
Archives
Search Authors
About
JOIN LIST
Privacy Policy
Books
T-shirts
podcasts
FAQs
Media of the Day
September 3, 2020
Putin “Can’t Afford to See Belarus Fall”
More articles by:
CP Editor
September 03, 2020
Nick Baker
In the Worst of Times, the Billionaire Elite Plunder Working Class America
Philip Doe
The Savaging of Detlev Helmig, Citizen
Don Fitz
What Can We Learn From Cuba? Medicare-for-All is a Beginning, Not the End Point
Phyllis Bennis
The Israel-UAE Deal isn’t About Peace at All
Peter Crowley
The Leprechaun Anti-BLM Meme: Irish Americans, Drop This Inanity and Support BLM
Sarah Anderson
All the Latest About Trump’s War on Our Public Postal Service
Ramzy Baroud
‘Dying to Fish’: How Israeli Piracy Destroyed Gaza’s Once Thriving Fishing Industry
Prabir Purkayastha
Facebook’s Business Model Thrives on the Virality of Hate
George Ochenski
Bad Medicine: Weaponizing Government Resources for Partisan Politics
Jake Johnston – Kira Paulemon
State Department Awarded Haiti Contract to Politically Connected Security Firm
Binoy Kampmark
Wasting the Elderly: Coronavirus and the Calculus of Death
Josh Schlossberg
Voters Can’t Get MAD Enough to Get Happy
Jesse Jackson
America’s Greatest Athletes are Standing Up, Calling This Country to Change
L. Michael Hager
The Politics of Good Vs. Evil
Lawrence Wittner
American Workers Have Been Given a Raw Deal Throughout the Trump Era
Gary Leupp
Thoughts on the Fall of the Falwells
C. Douglas Lummis
Seven Shots in the Back: a Chant for Our Time
September 02, 2020
Vijay Prashad
The U.S. is Determined to Make Julian Assange Pay for Exposing the Cruelty of Its War on Iraq
Melvin Goodman
The Twilight of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Shraddha Agarwal
“We Don’t Have a Home to Stay at Home:” the Plight of Nomadic Families During the Pandemic
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s High School Examinations Fiasco
Ron Jacobs
I Had a Knife and a Record, Too
Martha Rosenberg
The NRA’s Thrill Killers
Patrick Bond
Wallerstein Expanded the South African Independent Left’s Horizons
Howard Lisnoff
The Number of Homeless People is About to Skyrocket
John O'Kane
Authoritarian Anarchism Meets Autocratic Soul Searching
John Kendall Hawkins
The Age of Synthetic Biology: Start the War Games!
Irene Kai
Systemic Change Starts with Us
John G. Russell
Conventional Wisdom: Shame America First
Binoy Kampmark
The Sentencing of Brenton Tarrant: Jailing the Man, not the Great Replacement
Dean Baker
Spending on Prescription Drugs: Lies My President Told Me #3,475,652
Joshua Sperber
Nine Predictions for Trump’s Second Term
Elliot Sperber
What’s Harmful Must Be Destroyed
September 01, 2020
Paul Street
Take to the Streets
Justin Bendell, Matteo MacDermant, and David Correia
Albuquerque Cops Cooperate with ICE and Operation Relentless Pursuit Despite City’s Sanctuary Policy
John Feffer
COVID-19 and the Future of Autocrats
Andrew Levine
Biden, the Lesser Evil, is a Problem Too, But There are Reasons for Hope Nevertheless
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Fear in America
Christopher Ketcham
Wreckreation, Public Lands, and the Fecal Timebomb
Dave Lindorff
Older Voters, Especially Republicans, Need to Think Before They Vote
Colin Todhunter
From Cotton to Brinjal: Fraudulent GMO Project in India Sustained by Deception
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trump Commands So Much Loyalty From His Base
Binoy Kampmark
Australia-China Relations: Down Under Squabbling
Priti Gulati Cox
Purple Derechos
Gary Leupp
The Political Insights of MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch
Find All Articles
CounterPunch
Tells the Facts and Names the Names
Published since 1996
Copyright © CounterPunch
All rights reserved.
counterpunch@counterpunch.org
Mailing Address
CounterPunch
PO Box 228
Petrolia, CA 95558
Telephone
1(707) 629-3683
Editorial
Jeffrey St. Clair, Editor
Joshua Frank, Managing Editor
Nathaniel St. Clair, Social Media
Alexander Cockburn, 1941-2012
Business
Becky Grant
Business Manager
counterpunchbiz@gmail.com
Deva Wheeler
Subscription and merchandise fulfillment
counterpunchdeva@gmail.com