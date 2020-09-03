FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 3, 2020

Bad Medicine: Weaponizing Government Resources for Partisan Politics

by

It doesn’t matter who you vote for or what political party you do or don’t belong to, when it comes to funding government it’s taxpayers of all stripes who pick up the tab. Now, at both the national and state level, the new, nefarious, and open weaponization of government resources for partisan political purposes has emerged in full force. If we want to end democracy in the U.S. — this will do it.

Those who keep a close eye and report on politics at the national level are aghast at Trump’s blatant use of the White House, Rose Garden and National Mall for Republican Convention activities for his re-election campaign. Those are federal properties that belong to all the people in this nation, not a handful of Republicans who daily evince less respect for and increasing abuse of the laws we are all expected to follow.

The Hatch Act prohibits exactly these kinds of activities where federal employees use their official positions and assets for political purposes. Yet, we have surreal spectacle of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, having used government resources and being paid to fly to Jerusalem on government “business” giving a speech for Trump that is nationally-broadcast as part of the Republican National Convention.

Unfortunately, this is nothing new for the corrupt and lawless Trump administration. It doesn’t take a long memory to recall Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner proclaiming that the national stockpile of emergency medical equipment was “ours” — not for use by the states — during the early days of the on-going pandemic. This view of who owns and gets to abuse public resources is endemic in the Trump administration. And as he has done his entire life through more than 3,500 lawsuits, Trump and his corrupt cronies’ response is always the same “sue us.”

Even worse, last week the White House announced it was creating a “very large dossier” on a Washington Post reporter who had the gall to research and report on $900,000 the federal government has now spent on Trump properties. Mind you, this is the White House attacking the press, not the Trump campaign — and the White House belongs to all the citizens of this country, not Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, Trump’s blatant disregard for legal and ethical boundaries has set the example for Montana’s Secretary of State Corey Stapleton to likewise use public resources for partisan political purposes. In his latest blunder in the public positions he has occupied, Stapleton continues to defend a slimy ploy whereby the Republican Party paid signature gatherers to put the Green Party on the ballot to draw voters from Democrats. When the Green Party denied having any role in the signature gathering, and those who had been deceived by the Republicans’ perfidy asked to remove their names, Stapleton refused to do so.

Then the District Court ruled against him. So he took the issue to the Montana Supreme Court, squandering yet more public dollars for a partisan political scam. He lost there, too. And now he has filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court — all while being paid by Montanans’ taxpayer dollars regardless of their political affiliation. Stapleton’s squalid performance in office was documented by a stunning Billings Gazette editorial last week that concluded “he is unfit for any office.”

The outcome of the egregious misuse of public government resources leads to one inescapable conclusion: The governed will begin to widely distrust its own government, never knowing if they are receiving the truth or a partisan political ploy. And that, fellow citizens, is very bad medicine for our democracy.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

September 03, 2020
Ramzy Baroud
‘Dying to Fish’: How Israeli Piracy Destroyed Gaza’s Once Thriving Fishing Industry
Prabir Purkayastha
Facebook’s Business Model Thrives on the Virality of Hate
George Ochenski
Bad Medicine: Weaponizing Government Resources for Partisan Politics
Jake Johnston – Kira Paulemon
State Department Awarded Haiti Contract to Politically Connected Security Firm
Binoy Kampmark
Wasting the Elderly: Coronavirus and the Calculus of Death
Josh Schlossberg
Voters Can’t Get MAD Enough to Get Happy
Jesse Jackson
America’s Greatest Athletes are Standing Up, Calling This Country to Change
L. Michael Hager
The Politics of Good Vs. Evil 
Lawrence Wittner
American Workers Have Been Given a Raw Deal Throughout the Trump Era
Gary Leupp
Thoughts on the Fall of the Falwells
C. Douglas Lummis
Seven Shots in the Back: a Chant for Our Time
September 02, 2020
Vijay Prashad
The U.S. is Determined to Make Julian Assange Pay for Exposing the Cruelty of Its War on Iraq
Melvin Goodman
The Twilight of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Shraddha Agarwal
“We Don’t Have a Home to Stay at Home:” the Plight of Nomadic Families During the Pandemic
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s High School Examinations Fiasco
Ron Jacobs
I Had a Knife and a Record, Too
Martha Rosenberg
The NRA’s Thrill Killers
Patrick Bond
Wallerstein Expanded the South African Independent Left’s Horizons
Howard Lisnoff
The Number of Homeless People is About to Skyrocket
John O'Kane
Authoritarian Anarchism Meets Autocratic Soul Searching
John Kendall Hawkins
The Age of Synthetic Biology: Start the War Games!
Irene Kai
Systemic Change Starts with Us
John G. Russell
Conventional Wisdom: Shame America First
Binoy Kampmark
The Sentencing of Brenton Tarrant: Jailing the Man, not the Great Replacement
Dean Baker
Spending on Prescription Drugs: Lies My President Told Me #3,475,652
Joshua Sperber
Nine Predictions for Trump’s Second Term
Elliot Sperber
What’s Harmful Must Be Destroyed 
September 01, 2020
Paul Street
Take to the Streets
Justin Bendell, Matteo MacDermant, and David Correia
Albuquerque Cops Cooperate with ICE and Operation Relentless Pursuit Despite City’s Sanctuary Policy
John Feffer
COVID-19 and the Future of Autocrats
Andrew Levine
Biden, the Lesser Evil, is a Problem Too, But There are Reasons for Hope Nevertheless
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Fear in America
Christopher Ketcham
Wreckreation, Public Lands, and the Fecal Timebomb
Dave Lindorff
Older Voters, Especially Republicans, Need to Think Before They Vote
Colin Todhunter
From Cotton to Brinjal: Fraudulent GMO Project in India Sustained by Deception
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trump Commands So Much Loyalty From His Base
Binoy Kampmark
Australia-China Relations: Down Under Squabbling
Priti Gulati Cox
Purple Derechos
Gary Leupp
The Political Insights of MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch
Thomas Knapp
Facebook’s Violence Standards Make for a Bad Business Plan
John Stanton
Life During a Trump Second Term: Paramilitary Democracy Accelerates
B. Nimri Aziz
Film Review: Made in Bangladesh: A Union Story
Jonah Raskin
Babylon Berlin / Babylon Amerikka
CounterPunch News Service
National Forest System Threatened by Another Trump Oil and Gas Giveaway
August 31, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
Trump at the RNC: Echoes of Saddam
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail