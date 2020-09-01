FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 1, 2020

Babylon Berlin / Babylon Amerikka

by

Still from Berlin Babylon. (Netflix).

If you’re still wondering if you’ll vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November—that is, if Trump doesn’t crash the party in the next two months—you might watch the Netflix series, Babylon Berlin, which is set in Weimar Germany in the late 1920s. Based on the novels of German author Volker Kutscher, it was originally broadcast on Sky Deutschland before moving to Netflix.

After three seasons, I’m hooked, though I’ve read a lot of books and watched a lot of movies about the rise of fascism, a subject that has never lost its fascination for Communists, Fascists, liberals, pacifists and war mongers the world over.

Babylon Berlin has echoes of Berthold Brecht, Kurt Weill, Lotte Leyna and their 1928 masterpiece, Die Dreigroschenoper, AKA The 3d Opera.  But it breaks new ground by tracing in lavish cinematic detail the arduous descent of a large cast of characters, including cops and criminals, and cops who behave like criminals and criminals who act cops, into a surreal labyrinth of mass psychosis. Babylon Berlin  wanders into the world of the occult, decadence and perversity.

There are no big historical surprises in Babylon Berlin. Anyone who knows anything about the era in which the series takes places knows that the New York Stock Exchange will crash, capitalism will unravel in an unprecedented economic crisis, totalitarian regimes will rise from Europe to Asia, millions of people will be exterminated in death camps and the U.S. will bomb the shit out of Dresden, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, all the name of democracy.

Yes, Babylon Berlin oozes with cynicism, as only Germans who remember their own history can portray it on the screen. The series employs all the clichés that Hollywood has used for noir, horror films, love stories, and musical comedies but it rearranges them, reinvents them and piles one on top of another until the whole is greater than the sum of its parts and it’s also both entertaining and educational. In fact, Babylon Berlin is a musical melodrama, not musical comedy.

Wanna know how fascism came to Germany? Watch Babylon Berlin. Wanna look for analogies between then and now? Ditto.

Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler and Dorothy Hughes wrote marvelous noir mysteries but they never brought to the doorstep of the nation itself. Babylon Berlin builds on their artistry and goes beyond it.

In the large cast of complex characters there is hardly one consistently decent human being, though occasionally some of the characters, including a doggeded reporter and the daughter of a general, do decent things and try to prevent the rush to authoritarian rule and the end of civil rights and civil liberties.

A young cop from Cologne who finds himself in the thick of corruption and murder tries now and then to do the right thing, but when push comes to shove he often supports the regime, its lies and its flunkies.

He also has a habit of arriving on a crime scene too late to prevent a murder or to apprehend the shooter or shooters. Okay, sometimes he does arrive nearly in the nick of time. The main characters have as many lives as the cat of clichedom who has nine.

The partner of the cop from Cologne is a young woman who has survived in Berlin by becoming a sex worker, a trade she doesn’t give up when she rises in the ranks of law enforcement. Hey, she needs the money for her ailing mother and prostitution is the ony way she can earn it fast.

At one point the anti-hero from Cologne tells his son, who wants to become a Nazi, “I’m not on a side,” seemingly unaware that he has already been bought off and tainted. It’s not until series three that the name Hitler is mentioned, along with his book Mein Kampf.

Why have I watched all three seasons night after night? Part of the answer is the suspense. Another answer is that, though I know what will happen on the stage of history, I still want to see how the plot unfolds and which characters if any will be alive and their humanity not totally warped when the curtain finally comes down.

There is some schmaltz, as the Germans would call it, plus oodles of the grotesque and the exotic. Many of the minor characters play major roles in the narrative. The acting is superb. The sets look authentic, the sound track is enthralling, and the costumes are great, though sometimes the film can seem like an ad for men’s suits and overcoats.

The social democrats in the film are largely ineffective, the Communists often irrelevant, and the old aristocrats and the veterans of the German military are the villains of the story, who make the slide into fascism possible. By recreating the death of democracy and  the rise of authoritarian rule in Germany in the 1920s, Babylon Berlin illuminates a fascinating historical period and offers clues as to what might happen in the U.S. if Trump is reelected and his pathologies are given free reign.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jonah Raskin

New from
CounterPunch

September 01, 2020
Jonah Raskin
Babylon Berlin / Babylon Amerikka
August 31, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
Trump at the RNC: Echoes of Saddam
Marshall Auerback – James Carden
The Rotten Alliance of Liberals and Neocons Will Likely Shape U.S. Foreign Policy for Years to Come
Richard C. Gross
A Festival of Distortion
David Rovics
Escalation in Portland
Binoy Kampmark
Waiting for the Old Bailey: Julian Assange and Britain’s Judicial Establishment
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
Why U.S. Political Scientists Are Arguing That Evo Morales Should Be the President of Bolivia
Joseph Scalia III
Yellowstone, Environmental Collapse, and Compromised Thinking
Ann Garrison
The NBA’s Black Power
Daniel Warner
Basketball Plays Outside the Bubble
Ralph Nader
Democrats Must Demolish Trump’s Delusional Law-Breaking Dystopia
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The New Class War of the Managerial Elite
Sam Pizzigati
How We Can Save Aviation Without Enriching Airline CEOs
Robert Fantina
Will Trump Pardon Edward Snowden?
Kenn Orphan
The Empty Theater
Graham Peebles
No Going Back: It’s All Got to Change
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Sri Lanka and Turkey: an Interview with the Turkish Ambassador, R. Demet Şekercioğlu
CounterPunch News Service
 Biggest Timber Sale in Memory Cancelled in Bitterroot National Forest  
Weekend Edition
August 28, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Kenosha Unsurprising
John Davis
No Fire Without Smoke
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Great Balls of Ire at the RNC
Rob Urie
Identity, Race and Electoral Politics
Brian Cloughley
Washington Schemes to Heat Up the Arctic
Joseph Natoli
Clear Markers and Dark Delusions
W. T. Whitney
Under Capitalism Black Lives Are Adrift and Vulnerable
Erik Molvar
William Perry Pendley Must Go
Gene Glickman
The Short Life and Long Afterlife of Fred Hampton
Dean Baker
The Comeback of Manufacturing Jobs: MAGA Land and the Real World
Thomas Knapp
Nick Sandmann: GOP’s Poster Child for Fake Victimhood
Paul Edwards
American Recessional
Louis Proyect
Class Reductionism and Environmental Racism
Serge Halimi
Restoration in Washington?
Matthew Hoh
The American Way of War, a Required Reading List
Binoy Kampmark
Catholics Against Nukes: Archbishop Wester’s Hiroshima Vigil
Eve Ottenberg
The COVID Heroism of Cuban Doctors
Dave Lindorff
Bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang!
Jill Richardson
Where Trump is Getting His Lines
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu vs Gantz: Gaza Escalation as Reflection of Israel’s Political Rivalry
Lee Camp
We Gawk at Nonsense Political Theater While the Real Enemies Go Unnoticed
Peter Gowan
Small Towns Don’t Need Military Helicopters
James Bovard
FDR’s Roosevelt’s Fraud at Yalta and the Mirage of the “Good War”
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Quadrennial Clusterfuck
Ann Marie Miller
Tired of Police Shootings? Cut Military Spending
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness
Missy Comley Beattie
Shit Bowl Country
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail