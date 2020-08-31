FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 31, 2020

Basketball Plays Outside the Bubble

by

Professional sports are trying to function within the constraints of the coronavirus. The National Basketball Association, in a most novel solution, has tried to finish its interrupted season within a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida. The remaining games have been played under strict supervision; the players have been in virtual lockdown. But the bubble has burst, and not because of the virus.

The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin led the Milwaukee Bucks to refuse to play a scheduled playoff game. Other clubs soon followed such that all August 26 games were postponed. A follow-up players meeting had two teams, including basketball superstar LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, calling to end the season. In other relevant sports news, after tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from a tournament in New York to protest for racial justice, all other matches were postponed as were three Major League baseball games and several Major League soccer matches.

Are athletes, teams and sports leagues finally coming out of their bubbles?

Sports has always been a retreat from the outside world. It is a distraction. Athletes and fans escape from their daily tedium by living in the moment inside a stadium or behind a TV screen. The field of dreams is part of the joys of sports. We empathize with athletes; we share their triumphs and sympathize with their losses. When we are inside the arena, we are far from the slings and arrows of the outside world.

There have been exceptions: Tommie Smith’s and John Carlos’ Black Power salute at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City; Muhammad Ali’s refusal to serve in the U.S. armed forces during the Vietnam War era and losing his right to box for several years; Olympic boycotts by the Soviet Union and the United States, and the kneeling during the national anthem by American football star Colin Kaepernick during the 2016 season.

Kaepernick was severely criticized. He was never hired by another team. But things have changed. The commissioner of the National Football League admitted that he was too harsh in his judgment. With the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake, more and more athletes have taken public positions against social injustice, especially Black athletes. Owners and league officials have also reacted more favorably. Kneeling before games during the playing of the anthem has become acceptable if not part of team building.

What will be the consequences of these protests? “We demand change. Sick of it,” tweeted LeBron James. “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill declared. Doc Rivers, the respected coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, refuted the calls for “law and order.” In an emotional interview, Rivers said that it was people of color who were afraid of the police, not the other way around.

What changes can a sports boycott achieve? As abuses of power become more and more evident, athletes are using their public spaces to express political opinions. Black Lives Matter has found resonance with basketball players. Roughly 70% of players in the National Basketball League are men of color. Many have taken to wearing political statements on the back of their uniforms. And this has become accepted.

The consequences will not be immediate, especially during an election year. The Democratic Party has been the traditional party of minorities. Calls for social change are not new, and the history of segregation in the United States will not be solved by a Joe Biden victory. But the very fact that players have reacted by boycotting and threatening to the end the season, and that owners and league officials are not condemning the actions does show some progress.

Is that progress enough? In a new book, Caste, Isabel Wilkerson argues that segregation is part of the American DNA. She highlights how the treatment of Blacks in the United States – similar to the treatment of Native Americans – Dalits in India and Jews in Nazi Germany all reflect domination by the ruling caste. According to her, this has not changed in the U.S.

We have seen national boycotts of the international Olympics. We have seen individual athletes make political protests. We are now seeing entire teams joining together to express their frustrations over social injustice. That in and of itself is progress and shows how sports and politics will no longer be radically separated. This is more powerful than individual or national actions. Let the billionaire owners of sports teams beware; the sports bubble has finally burst.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Daniel Warner

Daniel Warner is the author of An Ethic of Responsibility in International Relations. (Lynne Rienner). He lives in Geneva.

New from
CounterPunch

August 31, 2020
Daniel Warner
Basketball Plays Outside the Bubble
Ralph Nader
Democrats Must Demolish Trump’s Delusional Law-Breaking Dystopia
Joseph Scalia III
Yellowstone, Environmental Collapse, and Compromised Thinking
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The New Class War of the Managerial Elite
Sam Pizzigati
How We Can Save Aviation Without Enriching Airline CEOs
Robert Fantina
Will Trump Pardon Edward Snowden?
Kenn Orphan
The Empty Theater
Graham Peebles
No Going Back: It’s All Got to Change
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Sri Lanka and Turkey: an Interview with the Turkish Ambassador, R. Demet Şekercioğlu
CounterPunch News Service
 Biggest Timber Sale in Memory Cancelled in Bitterroot National Forest  
Weekend Edition
August 28, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Kenosha Unsurprising
John Davis
No Fire Without Smoke
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Great Balls of Ire at the RNC
Rob Urie
Identity, Race and Electoral Politics
Brian Cloughley
Washington Schemes to Heat Up the Arctic
Joseph Natoli
Clear Markers and Dark Delusions
W. T. Whitney
Under Capitalism Black Lives Are Adrift and Vulnerable
Erik Molvar
William Perry Pendley Must Go
Gene Glickman
The Short Life and Long Afterlife of Fred Hampton
Dean Baker
The Comeback of Manufacturing Jobs: MAGA Land and the Real World
Thomas Knapp
Nick Sandmann: GOP’s Poster Child for Fake Victimhood
Paul Edwards
American Recessional
Louis Proyect
Class Reductionism and Environmental Racism
Serge Halimi
Restoration in Washington?
Matthew Hoh
The American Way of War, a Required Reading List
Binoy Kampmark
Catholics Against Nukes: Archbishop Wester’s Hiroshima Vigil
Eve Ottenberg
The COVID Heroism of Cuban Doctors
Dave Lindorff
Bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang!
Jill Richardson
Where Trump is Getting His Lines
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu vs Gantz: Gaza Escalation as Reflection of Israel’s Political Rivalry
Lee Camp
We Gawk at Nonsense Political Theater While the Real Enemies Go Unnoticed
Peter Gowan
Small Towns Don’t Need Military Helicopters
James Bovard
FDR’s Roosevelt’s Fraud at Yalta and the Mirage of the “Good War”
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Quadrennial Clusterfuck
Ann Marie Miller
Tired of Police Shootings? Cut Military Spending
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness
Missy Comley Beattie
Shit Bowl Country
Ron Jacobs
Life in the Ultra Resistance: A Tale of the Catholic Left
Mel Gurtov
The Israel-UAE Agreement: Good for a Few, Bad for Most
Myles Hoenig
Black Lives Don’t Matter (To Congress)
Mitchell Zimmerman
Five Trump Failures That Unleashed a Pandemic
Greta Anderson
One Ranch, Nine Dead Cows, and Six Very Strange Wolf Investigations
Benjamin Mitchell-Yellin
Race, Class, and the True Roots of American Inequality
Nicky Reid
Kamala Harris Is No Ally to Transwomen
James E. Varney
Trump’s Postmaster General Should be Returned to Sender
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail