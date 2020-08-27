Home
August 27, 2020
Pharrell Williams – Entrepreneur
More articles by:
CP Editor
August 27, 2020
David Mattson
The Sturgis and Standing Rock Protests
Ernesto Longa, David Correia, and Matias Fontenla
What Good are Police on Patrol? An Analysis of Traffic Enforcement in Albuquerque
Vijay Prashad
Why Cuban Doctors Deserve the Nobel Peace Prize
Roger Harris
Belarus’s Options in the Midst of a Color Revolution
Mike Garrity
It is Time to Create a New Equitable, Ecologically-Aware Forest Service
Luke O'Brien
The New Charlatans
Chuck Collins – Frank Clemente
It’s Time for a Pandemic Wealth Tax on Billionaires’ Windfall Gains
Howard Lisnoff
A Temporary Respite From the Shit This System Peddles
Dean Baker
Seattle’s High-End Wage Tax and Taxing Stock Returns
Jesse Jackson
The Democrats and the Agenda Test
Binoy Kampmark
Free Speech Be Damned: Joshua Krook and the Australian Public Service
George Ochenski
Some Dare Call It Treason
Hugh Iglarsh
A Republican Pledge of Allegiance
Marshall Sahlins
The Annus Horribilis of the Anus Horribilis
August 26, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The USA: Global Leader in Election Interference Abroad and Now at Home
Matthew Stevenson
Notes From the Great Democratic Infomercial
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
COVID-19 Changed Work in Germany
Michael T. Klare
Robot Generals Will They Make Better Decisions Than Humans…Or Worse?
Chandra Muzaffar
China and the Decline of US Power
Rick Baum
Sanders’ Inadequate Pandemic Wealth Tax Proposal
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About The Plague)
Stephen Brehe – Jim Nelson
Could We Slide into the Abyss Like Germany in 1933?
Binoy Kampmark
Permitted Unlawfulness: The New Zealand Coronavirus Lockdown
Victor Grossman
MIrror, Mirror Politics in Germany
Thomas Stephens
Can Language Help Us Heal?
Nick Licata
How a Day’s Delay in the Mail Could Re-Elect Trump
Erin L. Thompson
How to Remember a Feminist Movement That Hasn’t Ended
Andrew Valainis
Let’s Expand Rooftop Solar, Not Prevent It
August 25, 2020
David Schultz
COVID-19 and the Nakedness of the Corporate University
Patrick Cockburn
Syria Faces Calamity as Trump’s New Sanctions Combine With Surging Coronavirus
Marshall Auerback
Why Courts Across the World are Ruling That the Gig Economy is Paving the Road to Serfdom
Richard Falk
Trumpism, Where Does It Go From Here?
Ramzy Baroud
‘People of the Cave’: Palestinians Take Their Fight for Justice to the Mountains
Helen Yaffe
With COVID-19 Under Control, Cuba Launches New Economic Battle
Jeff Berg
Masai and the Iceberg of Impunity
John Kendall Hawkins
DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead
Aakanksha
Mumbai’s Homeless: “Our Masks Floated Away”
Adolf Alzuphar
A New Republic
Steven Salaita
The Architecture of Surveillance in Northern Virginia
Charles Kwuelum
How the U.S. Can Support Developing Countries Fighting COVID… for Almost Nothing
Binoy Kampmark
Echo Chamber Politics
George Wuerthner
How Low Flows Due to Irrigation are Destroying Oregon’s Deschutes River
August 24, 2020
Paul Street
Thanks, Obama: You Lie
David Correia, Justin Bendell, and Ernesto Longa
Operation Legend in Albuquerque is Not What Anyone Says It Is
Richard D. Wolff
Socialist or Capitalist: What is China’s Model, Exactly?
CounterPunch
Tells the Facts and Names the Names
Published since 1996
Editorial
Jeffrey St. Clair, Editor
Joshua Frank, Managing Editor
Nathaniel St. Clair, Social Media
Alexander Cockburn, 1941-2012
