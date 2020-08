by

Dragonfly Shrine

Dragonfly, dragonfly

We’ll build you temples,

Churches, shrines

Design them just the way you like

Beside the water

You’ll arrive

In swarms ablaze, in turquoise flames

Devouring mosquitoes

Sucking them out of the air

And gobbling their larvae

From the field’s edge where

We’ll build your temples,

Churches, shrines

We’d never feed you pesticides

What kind of fools do you think we are