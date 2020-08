by

A Tomos

Atom, the name’s a negation

No tom

Or tomos — the uncuttable

The end of the line, or

The end of the point

And what is the point?

The atom

The ultimate point

But that’s incorrect

As we have seen

It can be cut

Einstein upends Democritus

Who argued that only the atoms

Are real

Squares, he said, are simply

Abstractions

Aspects of the Nomos. However,

As it turns out,

Atoms are part of the Nomos

As well. In so many ways,

Observes Heraclitus,

Even the ashes, in essence, are flame