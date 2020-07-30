Home
July 30, 2020
Warren Zevon – My Shits Fucked Up
CP Editor
July 30, 2020
Charles Pierson
How Bad is the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act?
Tom Clifford
The Gulf War, 30 Years and Counting
Lawrence Davidson
An Attack on Edward Said’s Legacy
David Rovics
What’s Going on in Portland
John Feffer
How Covid-19 Could Upend Geopolitics
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Big Google and Facebook are Watching You!
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Centering the Earth
Jesse Jackson
We Don’t Need Trump’s Thugs in Chicago
George Ochenski
A Lethal Hypocrisy
Dean Baker
Moderna Shows All Those Lazy Unemployed Workers How to Really Rip Off the Government
Mark Friedman
Wilmington Protest Meeting Demands Federal Troops Out of Portland, US Troops Out of Cuba
John Kendall Hawkins
Moore’s Law of Entropy: Greens, Greenbacks, and Green Energy
Tony McKenna
The Tory 1000
CounterPunch News Service
Forest Defenders Are Calling on Locals to Defy Green Diamond’s Request that the Public Avoid the Trail to Strawberry Rock in Northern California
July 29, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on the Environment and Its Inhabitants
Vijay Prashad – Alejandro Bejarano
‘We Will Coup Whoever We Want’: Elon Musk and the Overthrow of Democracy in Bolivia
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Russia Report on the “Londongrad Laundromat”
Joseph Natoli
Law & Order vs. Anarchy, Personal Freedom vs. Medical Science
Susan Babbitt
Cuba’s Nobel Nomination and Baldwin’s Call to “Begin Again”
Nick Pemberton
Black Lives Matter and the Nuclear Family
Thomas Knapp
“Anarchist” is not an Insult
Ramzy Baroud
‘Feeding a Bedouin’: Roy Oz and Israel’s Outrageous Racism
Jyoti Shinoli
Laborers’ Lives: Migrating Feet, Settled Grief
Michael Welton
Sources of Hope in Habermas
Binoy Kampmark
Mephistopheles of Wall Street: Goldman Sachs, 1MDB and the Malaysian Settlement
William Astore
Killing Democracy in America
Marshall Sahlins
No Moaning for the Barr
CounterPunch News Service
Coalition to New Mexico Oil Regulators: Put People, Health First
July 28, 2020
Brian Trautman
Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’: A Nonviolent Resistance Campaign with Historical Precedent
Byrd McDaniel – Paul M. Renfro
Disability is Shaping the 2020 Presidential Race—But Not in the Way That It Should
Richard D. Wolff
Many Terms That Are Frequently Used to Describe Capitalism Simply Don’t Hold Up Under Scrutiny
John Feffer
Feds Attack! Trump’s Paramilitaries Invade American Cities
Marshall Auerback
Even If Biden Wins in a Blowout, the Economy Still Isn’t Coming Back
Vincent Emanuele
Winning Requires Vision, Strategy, and Numbers
Jeff Cohen
Democratic Leaders Have Blocked Real Healthcare Reform for Decades. Time to Give ‘Em Hell.
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump is Daring Us to Stop Him
Jeff Mackler
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, the U.S. War Machine Presses On
Nick Licata
Biden Surges in the Polls But Trump Doubles Down on the Economy to Stop Him
Binoy Kampmark
Revisions on China: Abandoning the Nixon Legacy
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump and the Use of Psychology
Peter Bohmer
Raise the Social Cost: an Important Strategic Concept
Gary Olson
The Bonus Army Protest
William Hughes
Two Rebels Against the Establishment: Oliver Stone and Edward Snowden
Mamata Pared
“What Should My Family Do?” Out of Work, Food and Money in Maharashtra
John Stanton
The United States Faces Irreparable Damage in a Cold or Hot Conventional War with China and its Allies
