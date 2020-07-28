Home
Articles
Recent Articles
Magazine
Current Issue
Back Issues
Subscribe
Subscriber Access
Subscribe
Donate
Archives
Search Authors
About
JOIN LIST
Privacy Policy
Books
T-shirts
podcasts
FAQs
Media of the Day
July 28, 2020
Luna – Live on KEXP
More articles by:
CP Editor
July 28, 2020
Brian Trautman
Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’: A Nonviolent Resistance Campaign with Historical Precedent
Byrd McDaniel – Paul M. Renfro
Disability is Shaping the 2020 Presidential Race—But Not in the Way That It Should
Richard D. Wolff
Many Terms That Are Frequently Used to Describe Capitalism Simply Don’t Hold Up Under Scrutiny
John Feffer
Feds Attack! Trump’s Paramilitaries Invade American Cities
Marshall Auerback
Even If Biden Wins in a Blowout, the Economy Still Isn’t Coming Back
Vincent Emanuele
Winning Requires Vision, Strategy, and Numbers
Jeff Cohen
Democratic Leaders Have Blocked Real Healthcare Reform for Decades. Time to Give ‘Em Hell.
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump is Daring Us to Stop Him
Jeff Mackler
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, the U.S. War Machine Presses On
Nick Licata
Biden Surges in the Polls But Trump Doubles Down on the Economy to Stop Him
Binoy Kampmark
Revisions on China: Abandoning the Nixon Legacy
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump and the Use of Psychology
Peter Bohmer
Raise the Social Cost: an Important Strategic Concept
Gary Olson
The Bonus Army Protest
William Hughes
Two Rebels Against the Establishment: Oliver Stone and Edward Snowden
Mamata Pared
“What Should My Family Do?” Out of Work, Food and Money in Maharashtra
John Stanton
The United States Faces Irreparable Damage in a Cold or Hot Conventional War with China and its Allies
Elliot Sperber
Democritus/Democracy
July 27, 2020
Richard C. Gross
A City Too Far
Patrick Cockburn
The Media Manipulator: Why Trump’s Distractions May Not Save Him This Time
Paul Street
Lawless State: Go Ask Donald, Joe, and Barack
Nick Pemberton
Police Are The Real Cancel Culture
Ralph Nader
Fed Guarantees Unproductive Debt and Perilous Speculation
Coco Das
Three Questions for the “Resistance”
Mike Hastie
The Heart of Darkness in Portland
Sophia Paslaski
SCOTUS’ Birth Control Decision Favors Medicare for All
Binoy Kampmark
Climate Change Litigation: the Australian Government Gets Sued
Graham Peebles
The Volatile Path to Democracy in Ethiopia
Howard Lisnoff
A Symbol of Hate
Robert Fantina
Boogaloo Movement: USA Far Right is Growing Thanks to Donald Trump
Josue De Luna Navarro
Need Money for the Green New Deal? Take It From ICE
Arnold August
Black Left Views on American Elections Matter
Shawn Fremstad
The Black and White Disability Gap Widens With Age
Jonah Raskin
America
Weekend Edition
July 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Christopher Ketcham – Jimmy Tobias
We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Oil Money to Fund Public Lands
Brian Cloughley
The New Cold War Heats Up
Rob Urie
Class Struggle and the Parable of an Environmental Victory
Seiji Yamada
COVID-19 and Bioweapons Research
Jeffrey St. Clair
High and Dry in the Mojave
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Catch and Kill: the Protection Racket Used by Trump, Weinstein, Epstein and Wall Street
Tim Whitehouse – Erik Molvar
Unfit to Lead and Unqualified to Serve: Why William Perry Pendley Cannot be the Head of the Bureau of Land Management
Robert Hunziker
Thawing Arctic Permafrost
Andrew Levine
“We Hold These Truths to Be Self-Evident”
Dean Baker
The $24 an Hour Minimum Wage
Eve Ottenberg
The Antifa Bogeyman
Find All Articles
CounterPunch
Tells the Facts and Names the Names
Published since 1996
Copyright © CounterPunch
All rights reserved.
counterpunch@counterpunch.org
Mailing Address
CounterPunch
PO Box 228
Petrolia, CA 95558
Telephone
1(707) 629-3683
Editorial
Jeffrey St. Clair, Editor
Joshua Frank, Managing Editor
Nathaniel St. Clair, Social Media
Alexander Cockburn, 1941-2012
Business
Becky Grant
Business Manager
counterpunchbiz@gmail.com
Deva Wheeler
Subscription and merchandise fulfillment
counterpunchdeva@gmail.com