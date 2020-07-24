FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 24, 2020

The Dark Side of Fredric Jameson’s Moon

by

As I type out these words, my fingers are still trembling. I think what happened earlier today will go down in the annals of history, an event which was both awesome and terrifying in its implications. For the decades following, the chroniclers will write about it – it will provide the fodder for countless novels and made-for-TV movies; it will become as much a part of our everyday vocabulary as the phrases ‘moon landing’ or ‘September 11th’. But I am still reeling, still trying to understand it in the here-and-now, to process it on a more modest and personal level.

The reports coming in all say the same: they say that the man – one Professor Fredric Jameson – was giving a speech in a university auditorium when it happened. A few of the students – those capable of providing some kind of stammering, shell-shocked account from Ground Zero in the aftermath – reported that Jameson was holding forth when they began to hear an audible, sucking sound. That sound grew louder and louder, until there was a powerful rush of what felt like a very hot, stale wind.

And suddenly, with a whizzing “pop”, just like that…Fredric Jameson was gone.

This was the moment.  A moment which is destined to become one of those iconic points in US history.  Up there with Neil Armstrong taking those first steps across a grainy and otherworldly landcsape or JFK himself – in that open-topped car – waving cheerfully in the bright of the sun just before his violent and bloody demise.  Indeed, many years from now your grandchildren are bound to ask in tremulous, awe-struck tones…. ‘But where were you Gramps, where were you Grammy….when it actually happened?  When Fredric Jameson finally disappeared up his own arse?’

But any thoughts of the future must be relinquished before the reality of the present.  And Jameson himself.   What did he feel in those moments before he was engulfed by the infinite vastness of that black-hole of an anus? Did he finally manage to encounter the Lacanian ‘Real’ – that mysterious entity he spent many books (oh so many) enlightening us about? Was his ‘symbolic experience of libidinal gratification’ finally gratified?   Perhaps we will ever know.

Because such questions are beyond fragile, finite minds such as ours. Rumour has it that there is a British professor – one Terry Eagleton – who is already penning a book in honour of his departed colleague – a book on how disappearing up one’s own arse provides the ultimate radical challenge to the Hermeneutics of power at work in the Nexus of Discourse and Authority which lies behind the Symbolic Order as a Field Horizon of Discursive, Decentralized Control.

But, for my part, such ruminations are beyond me.  I would simply like to honour Professor Jameson – a great literary theorist but also a real, flesh-and-blood man who was, ultimately, prepared to make the greatest sacrifice of all.  To fall on his own anus.  I wish to honour him by recalling his last words in the moments before he was swallowed by the vastness of his own behind.   Here he is, as he was in life, here is how I would like you to remember him:

“‘Greimas’ scheme, constructed by means of purely logical or analytical negations, by its very exhaustiveness, opens up a place for the practise of a more genuinely dialectical negation in the tension between the realised and unrealised terms; what for Greimas is to be formulated as a structural homology between the various levels on which the semiotic rectangle reproduces itself, for us, on the contrary, becomes powerfully restructured into a relationship of tension between presence and absence, a relationship that can be mapped according to the various dynamic possibilities (generation, projection, compensation, repression, displacement)…So the literary structure, far from being completely realized on any one of its levels tilts powerfully into the underside or impense or nondit, in short, into the very political unconscious of the text, such that the latter’s dispersed semes – when reconstructed according to this model of ideological closure – themselves then insistently direct us to the informing power of forces or contradictions which the text seeks in vain to wholly control or master…Thus, by means of a radically historicizing reappropriation, the ideal of logical closure which initially seems incompatible with dialectical thinking, now proves to be an indispensable instrument for revealing those logical and ideological centres a particular historical text fails to realise, or on the contrary seeks desperate to repress…”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tony McKenna

Tony McKenna’s journalism has been featured by Al Jazeera, The Huffington Post, ABC Australia, New Internationalist, The Progressive, New Statesman and New Humanist. His books include Art, Literature and Culture from a Marxist Perspective (Macmillan), The Dictator, the Revolution, the Machine: A Political Account of Joseph Stalin (Sussex Academic Press) a novel, The Dying Light (New Haven Publishing) and Toward Forever: Radical Refletions on History and Art  (Zero Books).

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
July 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tony McKenna
The Dark Side of Fredric Jameson’s Moon
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Patriotic Dissent: How a Working-Class Soldier Turned Against “Forever Wars”
Louis Proyect
Taibbi, Harper’s and the Intellectual Dark Web
Julian Vigo
A Battle Over Water Resources: Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan’s Impending Water War
Maximilian Werner
Of Wolves, George Floyd, and the Limits of Human Empathy
Lawrence Reichard
Letter from America: An Empire Unglued
Rebecca Gordon
Why Does Essential Work Pay So Little and Cost So Much?
Jill Richardson
Trump’s Authoritarianism is Ill-Suited to a Pandemic
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump and the Use of Psychology
Medea Benjamin - Alli McCracken
King Joe and the Round Table: Biden’s America in a Multipolar World 
Jim Goodman
We Can’t Deny Our History, Can It Guide Us to Become Anti-Racist?
Parth M.N.
“Two Less Stomachs to Feed”: a Murder/Suicide Under Lockdown in Palghar
Michael Welton
Epistemic Democracy: Elizabeth Anderson and Deweyian Experimentalism
B. Nimri Aziz
Who Will Come to America’s Aid?
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
This is What Collapse Looks Like
Thomas Knapp
“Peak Libertarianism?” No, Thom Hartmann is Just a Sore Winner.
John Kendall Hawkins
The Girl Who Wore a Hijab and Kicked Up a Hornet’s Nest in Congress
Thomas Klikauer
Don’t be Out-Zucked by Facebook
Binoy Kampmark
Zombie Seizures: the Hacking of Twitter
Nicky Reid
Our Enemy, Law and Order
Fred Baumgarten
In Defense of Hamilton, an American Musical: It’s Not History, It’s a Show
Christopher Brauchli
How the Barr Justice Department Works
Clark T. Scott
A Singular Campaign: Trump, Pence, Biden, ?
July 23, 2020
Richard Moser
Cops and Constitutions
Paul Street
Moment of Supreme Danger: Trumpism-Fascism Rears its Head
Joshua Frank
Beyond John Muir’s Racism: The Sierra Club and the Changing Face of Environmentalism
Charles McKelvey
Who Ought to Govern, the President and the People, or the National Security State?
Michael Hudson – Ellen Brown
Let the Banks Go Under and Put Money Into the Real Economy
Stan Cox
The Coronavirus-Climate-Air Conditioning Nexus
Dave Lindorff
Defending the US Against Looming Presidential Dictatorship
John Feffer
Okinawa: Will the Pandemic Transform U.S. Military Bases?
Mark Ashwill
Promoting Study in the USA in Trying Times
Mairead Farrell
Little Apples Will Grow Again: the EU, Ireland and the Apple Tax Case
John Kendall Hawkins
America’s Penis Envy of the Nazis
Binoy Kampmark
Total Masking: Victoria’s Coronavirus Response
Medea Benjamin - Steve Ellner
Long Overdue for Latin America
Andrew Stewart
Dear Roger Williams University: Tax The Rich And Pay Your Share!
Liz Theoharis
The Poetry of a Movement to Change This Country
Scott Owen
Brutalized by Thugs
CounterPunch News Service
Washington Governor Urged to Order New Rules to Reduce Wolf-Killing; State has Killed 31 Endangered Wolves Since 2012
July 22, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Time is Not on Our Side in Libya
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Sinking Brexit Ship
Ron Jacobs
Trumpfen Sturmabteilung (Trump’s Stormtroopers)
Mike Hastie
Tear Gas, Beatings and Projectiles in Portland
James Bovard
Losing Thoreau in Boston
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail