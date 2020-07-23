Home
July 23, 2020
More articles by:
CP Editor
July 23, 2020
Richard Moser
Cops and Constitutions
Paul Street
Moment of Supreme Danger: Trumpism-Fascism Rears its Head
Joshua Frank
Beyond John Muir’s Racism: The Sierra Club and the Changing Face of Environmentalism
Charles McKelvey
Who Ought to Govern, the President and the People, or the National Security State?
Michael Hudson – Ellen Brown
Let the Banks Go Under and Put Money Into the Real Economy
Stan Cox
The Coronavirus-Climate-Air Conditioning Nexus
Dave Lindorff
Defending the US Against Looming Presidential Dictatorship
John Feffer
Okinawa: Will the Pandemic Transform U.S. Military Bases?
Mark Ashwill
Promoting Study in the USA in Trying Times
Mairead Farrell
Little Apples Will Grow Again: the EU, Ireland and the Apple Tax Case
John Kendall Hawkins
America’s Penis Envy of the Nazis
Binoy Kampmark
Total Masking: Victoria’s Coronavirus Response
Medea Benjamin - Steve Ellner
Long Overdue for Latin America
Liz Theoharis
The Poetry of a Movement to Change This Country
Scott Owen
Brutalized by Thugs
CounterPunch News Service
Washington Governor Urged to Order New Rules to Reduce Wolf-Killing; State has Killed 31 Endangered Wolves Since 2012
July 22, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Time is Not on Our Side in Libya
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Sinking Brexit Ship
Ron Jacobs
Trumpfen Sturmabteilung (Trump’s Stormtroopers)
Mike Hastie
Tear Gas, Beatings and Projectiles in Portland
James Bovard
Losing Thoreau in Boston
David Schultz
Young Man Trump: Or the Portrait of a President as a Young Man
Daryan Rezazad
Iran-China Deal Must be Green
Jesse Jackson
When John Lewis Left Us
Greta Anderson
Save the Saffel Wolf Pack
Bill Julian
Weaponizing Intellectual Property: the Scientist and the Spy
David Swanson
Bats With Napalm Vests and Other Great American Innovations
Michael D. Knox
Militarism and COVID-19
Binoy Kampmark
The Palace Letters and Royal Secrecy
Scott Owen
Trump’s Last Hand
Ritayan Mukherjee
Sitting Idol in Locked-Down Kumartuli
George Wuerthner
The Forest Service Has Failed to Protect Wilderness
July 21, 2020
Richard C. Gross
Rising Autocracy
Jefferson Morley
The Pro-Trump CIA Man: QAnon Madness and Upward Failure
Erik Molvar
It’s Always the Ranchers
Melvin Goodman
Robert Gates’ “Exercise In Power”: A Disingenuous Exercise in Public Relations
Jack Gilroy
Hiroshima and Nagasaki as Collateral Damage
Kenn Orphan
The Tactics of Terror in Portland
John Feffer
Hamilton and the Iconoclasts of Tomorrow
Michael T. Klare
The Pentagon Confronts the Pandemic: Or How to Make War, American-Style, Possible Again
Ramzy Baroud
Palestinian Freedom is Possible Now
Brian Ketcham
This Pandemic and the Ones to Come: Mike Davis’ “The Monster Enters”
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming and Ocean Acidification Accelerate
Hye Jin Rho – Shawn Fremstad
Multiple Job Holders: Who Are They and How Are They Holding Up During the Pandemic?
Ralph Nader
Calls Mounting For Trump to Step Aside From Covid-19 Bungling
