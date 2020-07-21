FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 21, 2020

This Pandemic and the Ones to Come: Mike Davis’ “The Monster Enters”

by

The Monster Enters, by Mike Davis, published this week, is a warning for future generations.  It is a must-read if we are understand our current predicament.  COVID-19 (SARS-Cov-2) is just the latest in a series of pandemics and near-pandemics that are becoming more frequent and more virulent.  Davis makes clear that the world is ill-prepared to deal with them.

His first chapter reviews the debacle of the past six months and America’s failure to cope compared with other rich nations. With just four percent of the world’s population, the United States can now boast roughly twenty-five percent of COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths.  Davis blames President Donald Trump and his “supporters,” among them ignorant Republicans who failed to respond quickly to the onset of pandemic in spite of warnings and the lead of other nations like China.  Davis describes the reasons for this difference and lays out what governments elsewhere have done to control the spread.

The first 44 pages appear to have been written in 2020.  The remainder of the book is a reprise/reprint of his 2005 The Monster at Our Door: The Global Threat of Avian Flu, which foresaw the disaster now upon us.  Since 2005, the world’s population has increased from 6.5 to 7.8 billion people, an increase of 20%, and tens of millions of people have relocated to intensely dense cities, especially in Asia, all of which has added to the threat of pandemic and which makes Davis’ 2005 warning only more prescient.

The book is surprisingly up to date, however, in providing stories of past failures to address the threat of pandemics, the damage pandemics cause, especially in poor nations, and the failure of the world’s political establishments and medical and pharmaceutical industries to prepare for the potential severity of future pandemics.

What’s most enlightening is that The Monster Enters covers animal sources of disease: bats mingling with domestic chickens and ducks and pigs.  Davis explains how large-scale industrial production of meat animals for an increasingly ravenous world population has been a pathway of the spread of disease.   Industrial animal agriculture, combined with the densification of the human population and the globalization of travel networks, makes the spread of COVID-19 much more effective.

One of the stories he tells centers on the ruthlessness and greed of corporate poultry farms in southeast Asia that grow millions of chickens each year and how a single company, Bangkok-based Charoen Pokphand, monopolized production – and political-economic power – to establish a multi-billion-dollar Asian empire that forced small chicken farmers to work with under its thumb or face poverty.  Small farmers eventually became effective slaves to Charoen Pokphand, working off high cost loans that they could never pay back.

Chickens, writes Davis, are “the bottom line of Asia’s largest and most powerful agricultural- export conglomerate,” Charoen Pokphand.  “CP, as it is universally known, figures centrally in the story of H4N1’s terrifying return in the winter of 2003-2004 and the unprecedented HPAI [highly pathogenic avian influenza] that threatens to become a global human and ecological cataclysm.”

Asian governments knew about the H4N1 pandemic, following the mysterious death of hundreds of thousands of chickens.  Davis continues: “Strangely, in the midst of all these bird deaths, the corporate chicken-processing plants were working overtime.  As angry trade unionists at one factory just outside the capital told the Bangkok Post after the scandal broke: ‘Before November we were processing about 90,000 chickens a day.  But from November to 23 January of 2004 we had to kill about 130,000 daily.  It’s our job to cut the birds up.  It was obvious they were ill: their organs were swollen.  We didn’t know what the disease was, but we understood that management was rushing to process the chickens before getting any veterinary inspection.  We stopped eating [chicken] in October.’”

According to Davis, the Bush and Clinton Administrations knew about the dangerous practices of CP. The Bushes invested in the company; the Clintons were paid off via an illegal donation to the Democratic National Committee but were caught.

Davis also describes how related industrial animal producers, solely to maintain revenues, slaughtered and sold diseased poultry for six months in 2004 before regulators discovered this behavior and put a stop to it – but not before millions of people worldwide consumed the diseased chickens.

The medical profession has been reporting these issues for forty years but politicians refuse to invest the money to protect the public.  This has left us desperately unprepared for the monster at the door, as we have seen in the United States, with our catastrophic failure to respond to COVID-19.  The pharmaceutical industry, with their huge profits and their political contributions (amounting to bribes), has severely hampered preparation. For Big Pharma, always seekingprofit, there is no incentive in developing vaccines that annually require the world to store billions of treatments and which have to be tweaked every year to respond to whatever virus might affect the world’s population.  There have been proposals in Congress to push pharmaceutical corporations to force a response to annual virus types.  Taxpayers are currently paying these corporations to do so – but again, the profit motive gets in the way, as other drugs produce huge profits but vaccine development does not.

The failed history of the United States in particular to respond to COVID-19 was predictable.  We lacked government leadership from the get-go.  The failure of the Trump Administration to take the pandemic seriously may result in the death of hundreds of thousands if not millions of deaths in the United States alone.  Blood is on Trump’s hands.  Davis concludes that the worst is yet to come and that the monster has much more in store.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Brian Ketcham

New from
CounterPunch

July 21, 2020
Richard C. Gross
Rising Autocracy
Jefferson Morley
The Pro-Trump CIA Man: QAnon Madness and Upward Failure
Erik Molvar
It’s Always the Ranchers
Melvin Goodman
Robert Gates’ “Exercise In Power”: A Disingenuous Exercise in Public Relations
Jack Gilroy
Hiroshima and Nagasaki as Collateral Damage
Kenn Orphan
The Tactics of Terror in Portland
John Feffer
Hamilton and the Iconoclasts of Tomorrow
Michael T. Klare
The Pentagon Confronts the Pandemic: Or How to Make War, American-Style, Possible Again
Ramzy Baroud
Palestinian Freedom is Possible Now
Brian Ketcham
This Pandemic and the Ones to Come: Mike Davis’ “The Monster Enters”
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming and Ocean Acidification Accelerate
Hye Jin Rho – Shawn Fremstad
Multiple Job Holders: Who Are They and How Are They Holding Up During the Pandemic?
Ralph Nader
Calls Mounting For Trump to Step Aside From Covid-19 Bungling
Binoy Kampmark
A Matter of Citizenship: Shamima Begum, Islamic State and Natural Justice
July 20, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
The UK and US are Starting a New Cold War with Russia and China, So What are These Governments Trying to Hide?
Melvin Goodman
Robert M. Gates’ “Exercise Of Power”: More Confessions From a Windsock
W. T. Whitney
Trump Administration Wants to Deprive Cubans of Food
Jack Rasmus
What Lies Ahead
Dave Lindorff
Watching Constitutionally Protected Freedoms Die in Oregon
Michael Gawdzik
What Happens When School Reopens? A Teacher’s Letter to His Administration
Richard C. Gross
Trump AWOL on Coronavirus
Martha Rosenberg
Pharma Tries to Cash in on Covid Shutdowns With Its Best-Selling Drug
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
“How Trump Stole 2020″— An Interview With Greg Palast
Ron Jacobs
Is a Feminist City Potentially a Humane City?
Howard Lisnoff
Outside the Clinic Doors
David Swanson
Be Kind to Those Offended By It
Steve Brown
Imagine Yourself With Two Abusive Boyfriends …
Thom Hartmann
The Disastrous Handling of the Pandemic is Libertarianism in Action, Will Americans Finally Say Good Riddance?
Elliot Sperber
The Ghost of Sabato Rodia
Weekend Edition
July 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Economic Crisis and the Question of Capitalism
Richard D. Wolff
Why Government Mostly Helps People Who Need It the Least…Even During a Crisis
Samantha Bruegger
Of Toddlers, Wolves, and Public Lands Ranchers
Paul Street
Trump: White Bread Not Yet Toasted
Behrooz Ghamari Tabrizi
The East-Bound Wind Causes a Storm in the West: Iran-China Sign Long-Term Trade Agreement
Joseph Natoli
Dark Army of Enablers
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Meaning of BB King in the Age of BLM
Robert Hunziker
The Sky Is Falling – Yes – No
Evaggelos Vallianatos
On the Separation of Church and State
Susan Block
Behind the #MeToo Headlines with JoAnn Wypijewski
Kerron Ó Luain
Class Disparities and Child Abuse in Ireland 2020
John Kendall Hawkins
Where Have All the Demos Gone? Cappies Killed ‘Em, One By One
Robert Fantina
The Republicans and Democrats: Two Wings, Same Bird
Jonathan Latham – Allison Wilson
A Proposed Origin for SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 Pandemic
Eve Ottenberg
Freedom vs. Public Health: a False Dichotomy
Lee Camp
The Life-Saving Covid-19 Drugs You’ve Never Heard Of (and Why)
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail