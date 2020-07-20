by

Saint Sabato Rodia

How old were you

When you first saw

The cops beat the weak

And the young, and the poor

Who, as they say,

will inherit the earth

When the cops dissolve —

With the rich, who train them,

Like horses, or dogs

The common will

In common —

And Simon Rodia

Whose towers of wires

And cracked crocks and cans can

Show us the way

To pull beauty up

From garbage heaps

Build them right there in the street

And, so, free them

And the White House will be a museum

