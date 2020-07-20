FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 20, 2020

Saint Sabato Rodia

by

Saint Sabato Rodia

How old were you
When you first saw
The cops beat the weak
And the young, and the poor

Who, as they say,
will inherit the earth
When the cops dissolve —
With the rich, who train them,
Like horses, or dogs

The common will
In common —

And Simon Rodia
Whose towers of wires
And cracked crocks and cans can
Show us the way

To pull beauty up
From garbage heaps
Build them right there in the street
And, so, free them

And the White House will be a museum
Elliot Sperber

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

Find All Articles
