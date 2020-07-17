FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 17, 2020

The Republicans and Democrats: Two Wings, Same Bird

by

The Republican and Democratic conventions are still to come, but the election is already well underway. That is obvious from, among other things, the amount of solicitation emails this writer is receiving from Democratic candidates and organizations. These are all basically the same, and follow a pattern which clearly shows that these people and groups are only interested in the recipients money, and not their opinion. Here are the commonalities:

+ They start with some really stupid question. For example: “will you vote for Donald Trump, Joe Biden, or are you undecided?” That, of course, is a question this writer can’t answer. He’s not voting for either of the aforementioned candidates, but is not undecided. He will cast his vote for Gloria La Riva of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. The option of ‘other candidate’ is not offered.

+ Additional questions are based on the assumption that this writer selected ‘Biden’ from the first one. Once that false selection is made, there are usually other questions, asking about Biden’s vice-presidential selection, mail-in voting, the need to flip the senate to the Democrats, etc., etc.

+ There is a great, and false, sense of urgency. Often, there is an imploring statement saying, “unless 300 people donate $10.00 by midnight, we will not make our goal!” So what? What dire thing is supposed to happen if the goal isn’t met? Sometimes there is a financial match that won’t be realized, but generally this is just an abstract threat, implying that some unspeakable thing will occur if a self-set goal is not met.

+ Responses can only be submitted if a donation is made. For that reason, this writer’s thoughtful, cogent responses are never sent.

This writer ignored these ridiculous emails until he decided to reply to all of them in the same way. He is not so naïve as to believe anyone looks at his replies; all they are interested in is any money that might be attached to them (none ever is). But it is possible that someone might happen to glance at his standard reply, and if so, this is what they will see: “Unless and until the Democratic Party supports the human rights of the Palestinian people, and condemns Israel’s constant violations of international law, this writer will not donate to, or vote for, any Democratic Party candidate.”

Now, there are those who criticize this writer, saying that there are other issues besides Palestine. Yes, he agrees that is true. But if a candidate does not support the people of Palestine ,there are many things that can be inferred about the candidate:

+ Disdain for international law. The settlements, blockade of Gaza, checkpoints, separate laws for Israelis and everyone else are all examples of Israeli violations of international law. If a candidate does not condemn Israel, he or she obviously has no regard for international law.

+ Hypocrisy. When candidates proclaim their support for the self-determination of people around the world, but then systematically and constantly deny that basic right to Palestinians, their hypocrisy has reached astounding levels.

+ Ignoring basic human rights. The Palestinian people are denied their right to the basics of food, shelter and clothing, due to the blockade of the Gaza Strip and the occupation of Jerusalem and the West Bank. Refugees are denied their right of return. Palestinians are prevented from farming their own lands, obtaining needed medical attention, travelling even from one part of Palestine to another, let alone internationally; they have limited access to potable water. So for candidates to support Israel and ignore Palestine, they show that they don’t care about human rights.

Today it is Palestine that is ignored; what peoples might it be tomorrow? Of course, we know that it isn’t just Palestinians today: the abject repression and related suffering of the Kashmiris do not seem worthy of the attention of U.S. officials and candidates. Some Myanmar government officials experience some minor, individual sanctions due to their genocidal policies against the Rohingya people. But basically, their suffering isn’t worthy of any attention.

So this writer has no problem with being a ‘one-issue’ candidate, since that one issue is indicative of so many others that are of great importance.

And what will the hapless U.S. voter be faced with come November? The incumbent, President Donald Trump, lives in a fantasy world of his own, declaring that the U.S. has overcome the coronavirus problem, even as tens of thousands of new cases are reported every day. As the U.S. seems to finally be facing its racism problem (please don’t expect any major legislation to address it; the will of the people is hardly forefront in the eyes of those they elect to represent them), Trump calls the Black Lives Matter movement ‘a symbol of hate’. He continues to proclaim how he has done whatever better than anyone has ever done it before, and that he knows more about whatever than anyone else. He apparently doesn’t even have a nodding acquaintance with reality, let alone an intimate relationship with it.

And then there is Joe Biden, a man who has been around the Washington establishment for decades and is a charter member of it. An aging Zionist with a knack for misspeaking, it’s possible that Trump will annihilate him in the debates, simply because, unlike the president he served as vice-president under, he can barely speak.

Barack Obama was forty-seven when he was inaugurated; Trump, to date, is the oldest person ever to become president, and Biden would take that crown from him should he be elected. Is there no one in the U.S. qualified to be president who isn’t an old white man? Howie Hawkins of the Green Party is sixty-seven, and Gloria La Riva, 65: mere children by comparison.

A Biden presidency will bring in some changes, but some things will remain the same: hostility towards the government of Venezuela; restricted health care; carte blanche for Israel to steamroll over international law and human rights; Black lives not mattering in the U.S., and U.S. bombs dropping onto innocent people all over the world.

When the U.S. citizenry recognizes the power it has at the ballot box, and rejects the candidates of the two major parties, real change will finally happen. However, it is not to be looked for in 2020.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Robert Fantina

Robert Fantina’s latest book is Empire, Racism and Genocide: a History of US Foreign Policy (Red Pill Press).

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
July 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
John Kendall Hawkins
Where Have All the Demos Gone? Cappies Killed ‘Em, One By One
Robert Fantina
The Republicans and Democrats: Two Wings, Same Bird
Jonathan Latham – Allison Wilson
A Proposed Origin for SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 Pandemic
Eve Ottenberg
Freedom vs. Public Health: a False Dichotomy
Lee Camp
The Life-Saving Covid-19 Drugs You’ve Never Heard Of (and Why)
Monika Zgustova
In Lockdown With Edward Hopper’s Prophetic Paintings
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Warnings Grow: “We are in a Massive Economic Downturn”
Jeff Bryant
After Years of Underfunding, Public School Teachers are Now Supposed to Save the Economy?
Louis Proyect
Thoughts on Bayard Rustin Nostalgia
Lindsay Koshgarian
Cut the Pentagon Budget 10 Percent and Invest in Public Health
Laura Flanders
We Treasure What We Measure
Nick Pemberton
We Can’t Cancel Class
Mary Miller - Ariel Gold
The U.S. Struggle for Justice for Palestine Begins a New Chapter
David Swanson
Legislation in Congress Would Require Flying Flag With Pentagon on It
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump’s ‘Plan’ Is Simply to Make the Virus and Its Casualties Disappear
Kenn Orphan
Running the World, Since 1776
Jon Rynn
A New Eco-Economic Paradigm
Gary Leupp
King David, God, the Plague, and Donald Trump
Tom Engelhardt
“The Bleeding Wound:” Osama bin Laden Won (Twice)
Jill Richardson
What If We Actually Listened?
Kim C. Domenico
Making Lives Matter: Liberal Anti-Authoritarianism & the Suppression of Individuality
Paul Gilk
Deconstructing Civilization
Mike Hastie
Homeless in Portland, Oregon 
George Wuerthner
Why “Periodic Devastation” May be Necessary for the Health of Forest Ecosystems
Dean Baker – Gerald Scorce
The Smart Rx to Slash Drug Costs: Two Obvious Steps to Take First
Margot Rathke
Now is the Time for Free College
Binoy Kampmark
Vulgar Militarism: Expanding the Australian War Memorial
Andrew Stewart
Adolph Reed Jr. And The Essence Of Class Essentialism: In Which We Essentially Examine This With Class
Norman Solomon
An Ultimate Meaning of the Bernie 2020 Campaign: “Not Him. Us.”
John Stanton
Trump’s COVID-19 Data Cover Up: TeleTracking Technologies Hired to Do the Dirty Deed
Raouf Halaby
Beautiful Hagia Sophia: Between the Sacred and the Profane; Turkey Is Condemned, While Israel Gets a Pass
Nicky Reid
Antifa Punks and Boogaloo Bois: A Tale of Two Scapegoats
July 16, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Laos Has Tackled COVID-19, But It Is Drowning in Debt to International Finance
Louisa Willcox
Charlie Russell, Grizzly Whisperer
John McMurtry – Jeffery Klaehn
Money Capital vs Life Capital: the War of Values We Live or Die By
Jesse Jackson
A New Generation of Protest Holds Great Promise for America
Robert Hunziker
The Inertia Bugaboo
Jyoti Saraswati
Seeing the World Through Touch During a Pandemic
Sam Bahour
Time’s Up Israel: Get Your Knee Off Palestine’s Neck
Nick Licata
How Protester Occupations Can Succeed
Dean Baker
It’s Going to be a Long, Hard Recession
Mary Miller – Ariel Gold
The U.S. Struggle for Justice for Palestine Begins a New Chapter
Rajan Menon
How the Pandemic Hit Americans: Selective in Its Impact, the Virus Has Struck the Homeless Hard
Chuck Collins
Fair Tax Solutions for Cities Facing Covid-19 Budget Crises
George Ochenski
The Times They are a-Changin’
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail