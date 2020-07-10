FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 10, 2020

The Camo Economy: How Military Contracting Hides Human Costs and Increases Inequality

by
Military contracting was sold to the American people as a way to reduce the cost of military operations, yet the result has been quite the opposite.
More articles by:Heidi Peltier

Heidi Peltier is Director of “20 Years of War,” a Costs of War initiative based at Boston University’s Pardee Center for the Study of the Longer-Range Future. She is also a board member of the Institute for Policy Studies.

