FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 8, 2020

The Great American Lie

by

The Financial Times recently reviewed a slew of business books whose titles speak volumes about denial in America.

Winning Now, Winning Later; Future-Proof Your Business; Designing Your Work Life; and The Art of Being Indispensable at Work.

The titles convey the most beloved message in America: namely that go-to people get theirs and get ahead by dint of working hard and smart.

“In tight post-crisis workplaces, being someone dependable and skilled is going to become evermore important,” writes the reviewer.

What’s evermore important is that we consign that sort of message to the trash heap.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, all sorts of Americans have worked hard. Americans of all races and genders and classes have gotten up, gotten things done, and made difficult decisions. Many so-called essential workers have not only been dependable and skilled, but have dependably risked their lives to provide critical services to others.

What has happened? Looking at just three months, mid-March to mid-June, over 47 million Americans filed for unemployment—first and foremost, those in lower-paid, more insecure jobs in the service sector—disproportionately, women of color. More than 3 million small businesses closed, twice as many black-owned as white. One in three is probably not coming back.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Black America lost 41% of its entrepreneurs.  Latinx business owners declined by 32%. Female-owned businesses declined by a quarter, while five white male billionaires saw their wealth grow by just a bit more than that—a 26% wealth gain that totals $101.7 billion.

Was that “orgy of wealth,” as Frank Clemente of Americans for Tax Fairness calls it, a product of hard work, dependability and skill? Not half as much as it was the product of decades of tax cuts and yet another giveaway in the form of the CARES pandemic relief act. The Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation reckons that, simply by permitting the rich to claim more on previous losses, even losses having nothing to do with Covid, those in the top bracket netted an average tax cut of $1.6 million each.

There are things we can do, but by WE, I mean government at every level. But not if we cling to the cruel lie that economic success is the product of individual merit and sweat.

There is one fatality from Covid-19 that I won’t grieve, and it’s that.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Laura Flanders

Laura Flanders interviews forward-thinking people about the key questions of our time on The Laura Flanders Show, a nationally syndicated radio and television program also available as a podcast. A contributing writer to The Nation, Flanders is also the author of six books, including The New York Times best-seller, BUSHWOMEN: Tales of a Cynical Species.  She is the recipient of a 2019 Izzy Award for excellence in independent journalism, the Pat Mitchell Lifetime Achievement Award for advancing women’s and girls’ visibility in media and a 2020 Lannan Cultural Freedom Fellowship for her reporting and advocacy for public media. lauraflanders.org

New from
CounterPunch

July 08, 2020
Bob Lord
Welcome to Hectobillionaire Land
Laura Flanders
The Great American Lie
John Kendall Hawkins
Van Gogh’s Literary Influences
Marc Norton
Reopening vs. Lockdown is a False Dichotomy
Joel Schlosberg
“All the Credit He Gave Us:” Time to Drop Hamilton’s Economics
John Feffer
The US is Now the Global Public Health Emergency
Nick Licata
Three Books on the 2020 Presidential Election and Their Relevance to the Black Live Matter Protests
Elliot Sperber
The Breonna Taylor Bridge
July 07, 2020
Richard Eskow
The War on Logic: Contradictions and Absurdities in the House’s Military Spending Bill
Daniel Beaumont
Gimme Shelter: the Brief And Strange History of CHOP (AKA CHAZ)
Richard C. Gross
Trump’s War
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Racism May be Blatant, But the Culture He Defends Comes Out of the Civil War and Goes Well Beyond Racial Division
Andrew Stewart
Can We Compare the George Floyd Protests to the Vietnam War Protests? Maybe, But the Analogy is Imperfect
Walden Bello
The Racist Underpinnings of the American Way of War
Nyla Ali Khan
Fallacious Arguments Employed to Justify the Revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s Autonomy and Its Bifurcation
Don Fitz
A Statue of Hatuey
Dean Baker
Unemployment Benefits Should Depend on the Pandemic
Ramzy Baroud – Romana Rubeo
Will the ICC Investigation Bring Justice for Palestine?
Sam Pizzigati
Social Distancing for Mega-Million Fun and Profit
Dave Lindorff
Private: Why the High Dudgeon over Alleged Russian Bounties for Taliban Slaying of US Troops
George Wuerthner
Of Fire and Fish
Binoy Kampmark
Killing Koalas: the Promise of Extinction Down Under
Parth M.N.
Back to School in Rural India: Digital Divide to Digital Partition
Ed Sanders
The Burning of Newgate Prison: a Glyph
July 06, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Foreign Election Interference: Who is to Blame?
JoAnn Wypijewski
On Disposability and Rebellion: Insights From a Rank-and-File Insurgency
Marshall Auerback – Jan Frel
There’s a Hidden Economic Trendline That is Shattering the Global Trade System
Evaggelos Vallianatos
A Just and Talented Government for Our Hazardous Age
Manuel García, Jr.
Biosphere Warming in Numbers
Ron Jacobs
Kidnapping Kids: As American as the Fourth of July
Tasha Jones
Pyramids. Plantations. Projects. Penitentiaries
Binoy Kampmark
Criminalising Journalism: Australia’s National Security Craze
Eve Ottenberg
Re-Organizing Labor
Mike Garrity
How We Stopped Trump From Trashing a Critical Montana Roadless Area in Grizzly Habitat
Nino Pagliccia
The Meaning of the 1811 Independence for Today’s Venezuela
Michael Galant
We Need a Global Green New Deal
Jill Richardson
Learning Not to Look Away
Marshall Sahlins
Donald Trump at 130,000 and Rising
Weekend Edition
July 03, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Peter Linebaugh
Police and the Wealth of Nations: Déjà Vu or Unfinished Business?
Rob Urie
Class, Race and Power
John Davis
A Requiem for George Floyd
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Mutiny of the Bounties!
Richard D. Wolff
Revolutionary Possibilities: Could U.S. Capitalism Turn Nationalist?
Richard Falk
When Rogue States Sanction the International Criminal Court
Louis Proyect
Smearing Black Lives Matter…From the Left
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail