Sergei Khrushchev: An Eulogy from His Close Student

Sergei Khrushchev, son of former USSR premier, Nikita Khrushchev, who relocated to the United States after the USSR collapsed and became a professor of international relations at Brown University, died several days ago at the age of 84. Mr. Khrushchev died from a gunshot to his head. The Rhode Island police that came to his home in Cranston, following a call by his wife, ruled out foul play.

What was the cause of Sergei Khruschhev’s untimely death?

The media in the US has been stating that Khrushchev died from a shot to his head. This was the claim made in the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, and the New York Times. But his wife, Valentina, claimed otherwise to the Russian media. RIA Novostoy [1] stated that Khrusuchev’s wife said that he died from old age. Which version is to be believed?

Khrushchev was a man of great humor and integrity. I was lucky to have taken his class on Post Soviet States at Brown University in Fall 2017. During the course and later, we became good friends. Khrushchev taught me many things. I visited his house on several occasions and kept in touch with him quite frequently.

Sergei loved his wife very much, and was loved by her. But he was also a stubborn and highly intelligent man, who did what he believed is right. It is fair to assume, that like his father, Nikita, he was a strict materialist who did not believe in God. He once expressed his disdain to organized religion to me, in person. There is a story about his father, whom, well-known for being a ardent materialist, refused to have a religious ceremony of any kind attuned to him after his death. If I recall correctly, Nikita Khrushchev’s funeral was meant to go through a church, since that was the only way to the cemetery. But, instead, mourners climbed over a gate so as not to enter a church.

It was quite interesting taking a course with Sergei Khrushchev at Brown University. His wealth of knowledge regarding the entire Soviet Union was immense. He knew exactly where gas pipelines began and ended. The various personalities of contemporary Ukrainian politics. And Cuba, as a place where tropical socialism was enacted. But, significantly, he did not take the path dissidents took. While many Soviet dissidents, my father being one of them, chose to badmouth the Soviet Union, Sergei Khrushchev never did so. To us, American students, he explained how Communists were good people who wanted to create a better society and made some mistakes. He did not fall for the anti-Soviet narrative, such an easy selling point in the west, and one to be welcomed by the US media and Central Intelligence Agency. Instead, he presented a complex and nuanced view, allowing us, if we were brave enough, to come to our own conclusions. He knew too much and saw too much to care what anyone thought of his view. Moreover, he was exceptionally intelligent. In his earlier career, he served as a ballistic missile specialist and scientist, and worked in Bushehr, Iran at some point, if my memory did not fall short once again.

Two other areas where Sergei Khrushchev presented a nuanced view were Israel and Iran. Having received a Zionist indoctrination in Israeli society, I had quite a few questions for Professor Khrushchev about his pro-Palestinian stance. But Khrushchev, in fact, was neither pro-Palestinian, nor pro-Israeli. He was simply a realist. He told me that Israel cannot afford to continuously making enemies in its neighborhood or it will face a grim future. It must make amends and make peace with its neighbors, he said. Khrushchev, was one of the few voices at Brown, who had the guts to criticize and make jokes regarding the Zionist establishment in the United States. He patiently answered my questions and despite my interruptions, answered my points lucidly and calmly. It was thanks to him that my eyes have been opened him to the ugly realities of the Zionist regime. De-conditioning one from indoctrination is not an easy task. Khrushchev did it with me. Later, he commended me for my pro-Palestinian activism. He said I was very brave. Maybe in a 100 years I will appear in a sentence in a history book, he added wryly.

While he was critical of Israel, he was no anti-Semite. My mother, a graduate of Brown herself, who became an observant Jew and a Zionist settler, along with her husband, a Chabad-Lubavich follower, were greeted by him affectionately, with no misgivings or stereotypes. My mother who had fears he was an anti-Semite, was charmed by his humor and later realized he was too smart to be an anti-Semite.

Another area regarding which Khrushchev spoke out was Iran. He explained how Iran was a rational actor, how most Iranians were educated and civilized, and how the US State Department was motivated by ignorance and by the Zionist lobby. I debated him many times in class, on this very issue. Each time, he would not mind my rude interruptions, and responded calmly, yet soberly. Lucidly.

Sergei Khrushchev loved the United States. It was his new home. But unlike Soviet emigres and other perverts, he did not see a need to hate the USSR or the post-Soviet space to love the US. His two sons, or it may have been one, [another died in tragic circumstances] lived in Russia. He did not hold highly of Nina Khrushcheva, a New York resident. When I mentioned her at one point, he asked: ‘well do you get along with everyone in your family?’

The US-backed coup in Kyiv, that appointed far-right Banderistas in power in a lib-Nazi coalition, was not greeted by Sergei Khrushchev very favorably. I urged him to write on the issue but he was fearful. If I write about it, he confided in me, people will say that you are writing about it because of your fater [of what he did]. As everyone knows, Nikita Khrushchev handed Crimea over to Ukraine as a prize of sorts, though of course, at the time of the gift ceremony, few expected the USSR would one day unravel. Still, on the basis of his own convictions, he went on to write scathing and powerful critiques on Al Jazeera [2]. I believe they will serve as a future record for generations to come.

When I told him, in an innocent dismay, typical to Americans which as an American I am too, that the CIA is supporting Privy Sector in Ukraine, he responded in an email, in his typical style: ‘Joshua, calm down. CIA has been supporting them for the past 70 years. They even bothered to deny it.’

I told him, later on, that my intention was to write as much as possible so that a Third World War will not be provoked between the US and Russia. He told me, in his placid style, ‘do the best you can.’ I did.

Sergei Khrushchev respected hugely his father. To such a degree, that due to my appreciation for him, I did not dare, even as I learned a thing or two about Soviet history, to criticize him in his face. He saw his legacy as setting the record straight. He published one book on his father, than a trilogy on his father’s work. At the same time, here may be an opportunity for me to set the record straight. I think, as a student of international relations (BA from Brown University, master of science from the LSE), that Nikita Khrushchev made a fatal though not unforgivable (nothing is) mistake by denouncing Stalin. This decision, led to the severing of ties between the Soviet Union and Maoist China. This decision, also led, to the US embrace of China. It also led, to the eventual collapse of the USSR. It also prevented, a united- Maoist China-USSR front, that had within it, the potential power, to bring down the last vestige of imperialism on earth.

I was supposed to meet Sergei Khrushchev just about now, but the life of the materialist has ended. Few American students appreciated him as I did, a born-in-the-US, mother-moved-with-me to Israel child, son of a Soviet-era Zionist dissident. Sergei Khrushchev was an honest man, scathing humor, simple, pragmatic and not double-faced. He was a loyal man, his dedication to his students, unquestionable. When I once asked him what job should I pursue, he told me I could get a job with the CIA.

Sergei Khrushchev essentially saw it as his life’s mission to correct his father’s name. His view, was that Nikita Khrushchev made the USSR a global power. This position is debatable. But, at the end of the day, the father is not the son, and the son is not the father. Sergei Khrushchev was a fascinating figure by his won right and on his own merits.