Roaming Charges: Mutiny of the Bounties!

+ Since 1996, drug companies have increased the price of a vial of insulin by 1200%. More than 25 percent of patients now ration insulin to survive. Big Pharma, of course, is suing to block Minnesota’s new insulin access law, which attempts to rectify some of these gross inequities.

+ The US trade deficit US trade hit $54.6 billion in May, an increase of nearly 10%.

+ More than 2,700 people currently detained by ICE have tested positive for COVID-19 and the rate is surging.

+ Former presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He attended Trump’s Tulsa rally on June 20th.

+ For the first time since 1965, more Americans say immigration should be increased rather than decreased.

+ Left-wing “radicalism”, if such a thing exists, has been fueled by 40 years of neoliberal “normalcy”, enforced relentlessly by presidents and congresses of both parties.

+ Republican “strategist” Alex Castellanos on mask-wearing during COVID-19 pandemic: “Mask-wearing has become a totem, a secular religious symbol. “Christians wear crosses, Muslims wear a hijab, and members of the Church of Secular Science bow to the Gods of Data by wearing a mask as their symbol, demonstrating that they are the elite; smarter, more rational, and morally superior to everyone else.”

+ Trump and the Case of the Disappearing Virus…

2/10: “It will go away in April.”

2/26: “Close to zero in a couple days.”

3/31: “It will go away, hopefully at the end of the month.”

4/29: “It’s gonna leave.”

5/8: “This is gonna go away without a vaccine.”

6/16: “Even without [a vaccine], it goes away…”

7/1: “I think we’re gonna be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that it’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”

+ NYC’s Presbyterian had the highest death rate of patients in the city’s largest hospital systems, more than 24% through 4/29, largely as a result of faulty ventilators distributed by the state and the federal government.

+ On the first day of Oregon’s statewide order to wear masks in all indoor public places, a group of Oregon State troopers refused to wear face coverings inside a Corvallis coffee shop despite being asked to so. “Fuck [Gov.] Kate Brown,” one of the troopers declared. And, yes, there’s video.

+ Inmates at San Quentin went on a hunger strike this week, protesting conditions in the California prison where 1,135 prisoners—nearly a third of San Quentin’s total inmate population—have active COVID-19 infections.

+ More than 40 South San Francisco Bay Area principals are now in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 during an in-person meeting to plan the reopening of schools.

+ On July 1, 2020

Arizona: 7.28 million people; 4,878 new COVID cases

The EU: 446 million people; 3,543 new COVID cases

+ More than 300 children in Texas daycares have contracted COVID-19. The number is rising…

+ Like Biden, Trump’s base is on Wall Street. These people are just pawns he manipulates and abandons when it comes time to rewrite the tax code and impose austerity measures …

+ Who will tell her the water she’s drinking is fluoridated?

+ More than 45 million people have filed for unemployment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over this same period, the combined wealth of U.S. billionaires increased by … $584 billion.

+ Jeff Bezos’ net worth is now $171.6 billion, a new record. He’s gained $57 billion in the first six months of this year alone.

+ Political contributions from billionaires soared from $32 million in 2010 to $611 million in 2018.

+ Number of billionaires giving money to Biden: 106, and to Trump: 93.

+ IRS audit rates for the wealthiest Americans (with more than $1 million in income) have declined from 12.5% in 2011 to 2.4% last year.

+ Here’s a perfect illustration of why the Democratic Party only gets worse with each iteration. It tolerates no dissent and patronizes the only people who still want to rescue it from its militaristic neoliberalism.

“Shut the hell up and grow up!” @cornellbelcher on critics concerned Joe Biden isn’t as dynamic as Obama. “Lets get rid of [Trump] and then we can argue on the other side of this.” pic.twitter.com/CbZJQkNR66 — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) July 2, 2020

+ $18.63 billion: the amount of taxpayer-funded F-35 property and parts around the world that has apparently gone missing. (Has someone checked Bernie’s garage?)

+ 9.31 billion: the number of N95 masks that could be produced for $18.63 billion.

+ According to a Harvard study, the U.S. should be testing at least 1.2 million people a day to control the outbreak and at least 4.3 million people a day in order to eradicate it. We are testing around 500,000 and this rate is expected to decline in the coming weeks from from shortages of testing supplies.

+ Banality in action…

.@RepJoeKennedy: "We have a choice — to advance together or to scramble for our own." pic.twitter.com/kEAaBibVJ3 — The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2020

+ A study of coronavirus infections in the quarantined northern Italian town of Vò found that 40% of cases showed no symptoms, suggesting that asymptomatic cases are playing a big role in the spread of the pandemic.

+ The Evangelical case for prayer instead of wearing a mask: if you pray and don’t get COVID, it’s because you’re one of God’s Elect. If you pray and get COVID, it’s because God is testing you. If you pray and recover from COVID, it’s because God’s healed you. If you pray and die from COVID, it’s because you’ve been Raptured

+ The price of Truvada for PrEP, an HIV prevention drug manufactured by Gilead, is $2000 in the US, yet it costs only $6 to make. Gilead Sciences is a leading corporate sponsor of Virtual Pride Week in San Francisco…

+ Solyndra on 18-Wheels: Mnuchin’s Treasury Department just loaned YRC Worldwide, a failing trucking company, $700 million. The company is only worth $70 million and was sued in 2018 for ripping off the Pentagon in a previous contract.

+ According to an internal memo excavated by Ken Klippenstein, the Trump administration re-classified ICE as a “security agency” with the intent of blocking all employee information from public disclosure under FOIA.

+ Since Susan Collins voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, the senator from Maine has raked in nearly $200,000 from donors linked to the Federalist Society, the rightwing outfit obsessing with implanting “originalist” whackos on the federal bench. Many of the donors had never given to the perpetually indecisive senator a donation before.

+ Cardinal Dolan, writing in the Wall Street Journal: “If literature that depicts prejudice is to be banned, I don’t know if even the Bible can survive.”

+ How many thousands of books, poems, films and works of art have been placed on the Vatican’s Index Librorum Prohibitorum (not to mention scientists excommunicated, imprisoned, or, in the case of Giordano Bruno, burned at the stake)?

+ Binders full of women of color…Joe Biden on VP vetting: “There are a number of women of color. There are Latino women. There are Asian. There are across the board.”

+ It’s not the cognitive decline that you have to worry about with Biden, it’s what remains embedded in the gray matter he has left…

Biden says government has "a responsibility to protect" statues of Christopher Columbus. — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 30, 2020

+ We need a Sarah Cooper to mock Biden’s streams-of-semi-consciousness…(And HRC’s)

Good. Children should never have been in cages in the first place and should never be there again. https://t.co/w2jGCn8Eoh — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 27, 2020

+ Many of the children Obama and Trump caged or denied entry at the border were refugees from the Honduran coup that HRC abetted, just another bullet point on her blotter sheet of crimes against humanity…

+ The four largest meat packing companies control 85% of the market, yet, personal animus toward marijuana, the Justice Department investigating two cannabis companies that would control less than 1% of the market.

+ + There are now 9 QAnon-supporting congressional candidates who have now made it to November by state:

CO: Lauren Boebert

CA: Mike Cargile, Erin Cruz, Alison Hayden, Buzz Patterson

OR: Jo Rae Perkins

GA: Angela Stanton-King

OH: Ron Weber

TX: Johnny Teague

+ Still, belief in Q-Anon is probably less fanciful than thinking Biden will end fracking….

+ 600,000: the number of Americans who have voted for candidates that support the Q-Anon conspiracy theory.

+ 2020 is turning out to be a very big year for Karl Marx…

Q: "The decision to paint Black Lives Matter on 5th Ave, do you agree with that?" Rudy Giuliani: "No, Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization… Black Lives Matter has been planning to destroy the police for 3 years. They've finally gotten stupid Democrat mayors to agree." pic.twitter.com/OjjhB2WoqQ — The Hill (@thehill) July 1, 2020

+ Johnny E. Williams: “‘White-splainin’ is deployed by ‘whites’ in the academy to discipline speech considered offensive r unpleasant to them. ‘White-splainin’ is a patronizing attempt by whites to explain 2 the racially oppressed what is & is not racist, while unwittingly exhibiting their own bigotry.”

+ Making the Suburbs Great for White Flight Again…

At the request of many great Americans who live in the Suburbs, and others, I am studying the AFFH housing regulation that is having a devastating impact on these once thriving Suburban areas. Corrupt Joe Biden wants to make them MUCH WORSE. Not fair to homeowners, I may END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

+ Biden supporters are pushing a new Monmouth poll show that half of registered voters have ruled out casting a ballot for Trump. Yet, more than half of all voters ruled out voting for Trump in 2016, kept their word at the polls, and he still became president…

+ The House will vote to remove bust of Roger B. Taney, segregationist who penned Supreme Court’s Dred Scott ruling. Of course, there are at least three justices to the right of Taney sitting on the court right now. Try removing some of them.

+ Boris Johnson’s big FDR-New Deal plan for reviving the post-COVID/post-Brexit UK economy will amount to slightly more than 0.6% of the spending in Roosevelt’s New Deal…”

+ Is Trump sure that the paintflingers are “Anarchists” and not Abstract Expressionists (who probably got a grant from a CIA-funded cultural foundation)?

We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape. They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2020

+ More than a half-century after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, why are there now few black major league baseball players than ever? One big reason may be an institutional bias against them that starts in player development in the minor leagues, where black players are consistently given more negative scouting reports than whites and are promoted up to higher league division at a rate of 3 to 4 percent less than white players with similar or lesser skills.

+ On Weds., the troubled Fermi II nuclear power plant in Michigan lost electrical power due to a swarm of … mayflies.

+ It was 70F above normal this week in some parts of the Arctic…

+ The number of fires in northern Siberia increased fivefold this week, according to the Russian forest fire aerial protection service, as temperatures in the Arctic shattered records.

+ Casper Henderson: “If 2ºC is now inevitable, that doesn’t make it comfortable. Indeed, it will be, for much of the world, a horror — and the space between those two things, inevitability and horror, is the one in which we will all be forced to learn to live. Perhaps the most important lesson of the freakish Siberian heatwave is: however terrifying you find projections of future warming, the actual experience of living on a heated planet will be considerably more unpredictable, and disorienting”

+ Meanwhile, things appear to be even worse in Antarctica, where the South Pole warmed at three times the global rate over the past 30 years.

+ The number of properties in the United States in danger of flooding this year is 70% higher than government data estimates, according to research from the First Street Foundation, with at-risk hot spots in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

+ An appeals court in Nevada just ordered scofflaw rancher Clive Bundy to post $92,00 bond payable to the Center for Biological Diversity for “vexatious and spurious litigation.” The court found that”Mr. Bundy and his attorney have initiated, pursued & maintained one of the most flagrantly ill advised pieces of litigation this Court has ever seen.” If Bundy pays his fine, the Center plans to donate the money to the Burns Paiute Tribe and the Moapa Band of Paiutes in recognition of his defilement of their lands, culture and history.

+ What Clive Bundy knows about “the negro”…

+ The shutdown of hundreds of coal-fired power plants in the United States over the past decade has saved an estimated 26,610 lives, according to a study in the journal Nature Sustainability.

+ Chesapeake Energy, the “bridge fuel” fracking company that struck a covert $25 million deal with the Sierra Club, has finally gone belly-up…

+ While we’re getting rid of Columbus, it’s time to change Columbia University to honor its greatest professor and decolonizer, Edward Said University…

+ The Columbia River should revert to its original name, Nch’i-Wana…

+ And the District of Columbia should be renamed after its most influential native son, Duke Ellington.

+ Mike Elk, of the indispensable PayDay Report, has written a must read corrective to the glowing obits for rightwing media scold Betsy Rothstein, who Elk describes as “a racist, a bigot, and a tool of the boss, but her obituaries being written by the white DC media elite are whitewashing her record & erasing the lessons of racial inequity…”

+ There was never any doubt about who Jefferson Beauregard Sessions was and remains. But the coy, parenthetical way Sessions’ racist slander of Henry Louis Gates is handled, leaves no doubt about what the NYT was and remains, either…

Is there a way to read this in which Jeff Sessions is not writing off one of nation’s — the world’s — leading black scholars as “some criminal”?https://t.co/6neRWq6aFU pic.twitter.com/vuXLg4VEAc — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) June 30, 2020

+ Soon Tucker C. and M. Zuckerburg will be fighting it out over the same 7 comings willing to advertise on their platforms: Chick-fil-A, Hobby Lobby, Cracker Barrel, Liberty University, My Pillow, SoulCycle and the NFL team that plays in Washington, DC…

+ Speaking of Zuckerburg, I was put into Facebook jail for a week after someone (or algorithm) complained that I had posted a photo that violated their community standards on nudity or sexual activity. The post was a link to a Guardian story on the terrifying spread of COVID-19 through indigenous communities in the Amazon. There is nothing “sexual” about the story. The photo is from the Guardian story and it was Facebook’s own image grabbing software that grabbed it for linking. There’s nothing that resembles “nudity” in the story. This is the second time I’ve been jailed for posting stories about the threats to indigenous people in the Amazon on the grounds that the stories, both from mainstream outlets, violate the community standards of a company which started out as a “Hot or Not” rating platform for unsuspecting co-eds. The only obscenity here is the gross negligence of the Bolsonaro regime, which is endangering lives of Brazil’s most vulnerable populations, a crime against humanity that Facebook seems eager to help cover-up…

+ Profound. The hair, I mean…

Sen. Kelly Loeffler: "Our country is exceptional precisely because we have never settled for anything less." pic.twitter.com/f2oHoPrzZn — The Hill (@thehill) July 1, 2020

+ Biden, the nation’s most notorious trichophiliac, is probably hoping that C-SPAN will start making these floor speech available in Odorama…

+ If you’re looking for something else to watch, I recommend Samuel Fuller’s film Park Row, whose plot turns on a newspaper war in NYC over “crowdsourced” funding to build the pedestal for the Statue of Liberty…

+ Tony Austin, a veteran of the West Coast Get Down jazz collective: “Most of the kids that I knew would join a gang and get drawn in by violence. Jazz was an outlet for us to express our anger. Some of the other kids we knew spoke with a gun, but we used music as our language.”

+ Kamasi Washington on John Coltrane: “You could spend a lifetime in one song. It’s almost like the night sky with the stars: Each time you look, it’s different.”

