June 29, 2020
Public Enemy, Nas, & More For Rendition of Fight The Power
June 29, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
The Blundering British Political Class has Shown the Same Incompetence in Both Fighting Wars and Coronavirus
Robert Hunziker
Arctic Heat Overwhelms Green Infighting Issues
Kathy Kelly
Battleground States
Eileen Appelbaum
The Pandemic Shows the Importance of Funding Early Childcare and Education Infrastructure
Gregory Elich
Will South Korea’s Moon Defy Trump and Improve Relations with North Korea?
Dean Baker
On the Recession, Stimulus and Economic Recovery
Sam Pizzigati
Defund the CEOs
Mitchel Cohen
Bolton and the Pandemic
Paul A. Passavant
Protest and the Post-Legitimation State
Ralph Nader
Congress Must Hold President Trump Accountable!
George Wuerthner
Missouri River Breaks: How BLM Neglect Threatens a Wild and Scenic River and National Monument
John Feffer
The De-Trumpification of America
Christopher Brauchli
Great Minds Think Alike: Bolsonaro and Trump
Nicky Reid
Nothing Succeeds Like Secession: Suggested Demands for CHOP From a Friendly Panarchist Ally
Alvaro Huerta
An Open Letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom on Ethnic Studies
Nino Pagliccia
Is the Deep State Attempting a Hybrid War in Mexico?
Elliot Sperber
Battering Rams for All
Weekend Edition
June 26, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Henry Giroux
Lawlessness in Trump’s Fascist State: Bill Barr and the Ghost of Fascism
Charlotte Dennett
Trump’s Tulsa Travesty: the Missing Connection
Rob Urie
Racism and the Neoliberal Consensus
Jeffrey St. Clair
The War That Time Forgot
Richard D. Wolff
How Racism is an Essential Tool for Maintaining the Capitalist Order
T.J. Coles
Infiltrating Black Lives Matter: Cops, Feds, and White Supremacists
Yoav Litvin
Truth is Our Weapon and Shield – An Interview with Black Panther Party Veteran Billy X Jennings
Tamara Pearson
US Drinking Beer, Producing Cars and Military Tech at the Expense of Mexican lives
Ajamu Baraka
The Responsibility to Protect? Bipartisan Crimes Against Humanity in the U.S.
Richard C. Gross
Pariah Country
Martha Rosenberg
Will Covid Start a Trade War Over U.S. Meat Exports?
Nicholas Buccola
From “How Could He…” to “How Am I…”: A Confession
Judith Levine
Constabulary Notes from Northern Vermont, or Why We Don’t Need the Police
Andrew Levine
Voter Enthusiasm: Wrong Headed and Overrated
Eric Mann
The Struggle for No Police in the Los Angeles Schools: a Great Leap Forward and Victory is in Sight
Paul Buhle
John Brown’s Body Today
Eve Ottenberg
Avoiding War With China
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman’s Ouster: the Untold Story
W. T. Whitney
US Must Return Its Political Prisoner Simón Trinidad to Colombia
Ted Rall
Resist Evictions and Foreclosures
David Rosen
Class & Otherness: A Peculiar Dialectic
Danny Shaw
Colombia’s Other Pandemic: Unchecked State Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Stephen Corry
The Big Green Lie
Ramzy Baroud
PA Political Circus: Why Abbas Must Hand the Keys over to the PLO
Ron Jacobs
Cops and a Coverup
Robert P. Alvarez
Land of the Unfree
Haley Brown – Dean Baker
Black Workers’ Jobs Matter
Thomas Knapp
Stop Blaming Russia, China for US Disarmament Failures
