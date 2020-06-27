Home
June 27, 2020
Angela Davis on “Mainstream Feminism”
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
June 26, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Henry Giroux
Lawlessness in Trump’s Fascist State: Bill Barr and the Ghost of Fascism
Charlotte Dennett
Trump’s Tulsa Travesty: the Missing Connection
Rob Urie
Racism and the Neoliberal Consensus
Jeffrey St. Clair
The War That Time Forgot
Richard D. Wolff
How Racism is an Essential Tool for Maintaining the Capitalist Order
T.J. Coles
Infiltrating Black Lives Matter: Cops, Feds, and White Supremacists
Yoav Litvin
Truth is Our Weapon and Shield – An Interview with Black Panther Party Veteran Billy X Jennings
Tamara Pearson
US Drinking Beer, Producing Cars and Military Tech at the Expense of Mexican lives
Ajamu Baraka
The Responsibility to Protect? Bipartisan Crimes Against Humanity in the U.S.
Richard C. Gross
Pariah Country
Martha Rosenberg
Will Covid Start a Trade War Over U.S. Meat Exports?
Nicholas Buccola
From “How Could He…” to “How Am I…”: A Confession
Judith Levine
Constabulary Notes from Northern Vermont, or Why We Don’t Need the Police
Andrew Levine
Voter Enthusiasm: Wrong Headed and Overrated
Eric Mann
The Struggle for No Police in the Los Angeles Schools: a Great Leap Forward and Victory is in Sight
Paul Buhle
John Brown’s Body Today
Eve Ottenberg
Avoiding War With China
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman’s Ouster: the Untold Story
W. T. Whitney
US Must Return Its Political Prisoner Simón Trinidad to Colombia
Ted Rall
Resist Evictions and Foreclosures
David Rosen
Class & Otherness: A Peculiar Dialectic
Danny Shaw
Colombia’s Other Pandemic: Unchecked State Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Stephen Corry
The Big Green Lie
Ramzy Baroud
PA Political Circus: Why Abbas Must Hand the Keys over to the PLO
Ron Jacobs
Cops and a Coverup
Robert P. Alvarez
Land of the Unfree
Haley Brown – Dean Baker
Black Workers’ Jobs Matter
Thomas Knapp
Stop Blaming Russia, China for US Disarmament Failures
Joseph Natoli
Racism Baked In
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Henry Wallace, American Visionary
Susan Block
Sex, Pride & Black Lives Matter
Colin Todhunter
Capitalism and the Throttling of Democracy in India
Binoy Kampmark
Bolton’s Memoir Bolts from the Stable
REZA FIYOUZAT
What to an American is Theocracy?
Chris Wright
A Response to Bruce Levine on Lesser-Evil Voting
J.P. Linstroth
Why Natives in the US Support Black Lives Matter
Cesar Chelala
The Hut at the End of the World
James Haught
Conservatives Lose – and Lose – and Lose
Nicky Reid
Silence of the Swine: Abolish the Police and Bring Back the Panthers
Douglas Bevington
Don’t Get Burned by ‘Wilder than Wild:’ Wildfire Documentary’s Omissions Mask Forest Service’s Logging Mission
Andrew Stewart
Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo: a Case Study in Democratic Perfidy in the Current Rebellion
Harrison Malkin
That Panna Cotta Sucks: the Faux Anti-Capitalism of “The Platform”
Louis Proyect
Africans at Home and in the Diaspora in Two New Films
Danny Antonelli
Costa-Gavras: A Camera’s Eye for Truth
David Yearsley
Spike Lee, Terence Blanchard and the Spoils of Vietnam
