Sex, Pride & Black Lives Matter

Trigger Warning: this piece is pretty politically incorrect and, though I’m trying not to be offensive, it’ll probably offend some people.

But it’s also the progressively inspiring story of one of my sex therapy clients whom I’ll call Jack (not his real name, of course).

Married a couple of times, Jack is a Southern white conservative, former U.S. Marine, Karate black belt and self-described “tough guy” who voted for tRump in 2016.

Ready to vote tRump again in 2020, Jack recently changed his mind, having been radicalized by none other than Black Lives Matter.

“I was bored out of my gourd from the quarantine,” he explains. “And I was watching the crowds online. I felt a strong urge to go out and join them.”

So, he put on his mask (Jack’s tough, but not crazy) and went to a local BLM protest. He marched with the crowd and listened to the speeches. Then he struck up a conversation with one of the many Black men in attendance and, after the march, the two found a private area where happy Jack gave his new friend a nice blow job. Obviously, he pulled down his mask for that part.

“I love sucking Black cock,” exclaims the former Leatherneck and MAGA man.

Yes, this is the politically incorrect, potentially “obscene” part, but these are Jack’s words, and rephrasing it just wouldn’t be the same.

Actually, Jack’s been talking to me for years about his fetish for interracial sex, most specifically for sexually servicing well-hung African American men, trying to make sense of it in relation to his right-wing lifestyle.

Indeed, many white guys, including lots of tRump supporters (certainly among my clients), feel the same way. Unfortunately, their fetishes don’t usually make a dent in these MAGA men’s rigid, right-wing political positions.

But occasionally, they do. I remember back in 2008 when a conservative white guy with cuckold fantasies, who always voted Republican, told me he was going to vote for Obama. “I want a Black man inside my white wife… and my White House!” he declared.

Back to Jack, who’s long felt sexually submissive to Black men, but never let that affect his politics… until this wave of BLM protests which he started attending regularly. Of course, he was doing it mainly for the sexual opportunities (and partly out of sheer loneliness), but so what if his motives weren’t pure?

Sex can be a great motivator for all kinds of transformative change. Pretty soon, Jack was actually listening to the BLM speeches as well as the more casual conversations of his new Black friends and lovers.

“We white men have been in charge for years,” declares the *new* Jack. “It’s time for Black men to take charge. I’ll even suck them off!”

Of course, that’s Jack’s fetish (which is, perhaps, one reason why neither Black or white women figure in his vision of a better world). Does that make Jack a BLM “ally” or just a different kind of racist who sexually objectifies Black men?

I suppose a bit of both. I will say that, thanks to being educated by his new Black sex buddies, he sounds sincere in his embrace of BLM values. Though it’s difficult to say whether that’s the head between his ears talking, or the head between his legs.

Bottom line: He pulled the “Keep America Great” bumper sticker off his SUV and proclaimed, “I will never vote tRump again.” Maybe it’s just a passing, heat-of-passion feeling, but I believe him.

Happy Pride Season, Jack!