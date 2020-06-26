FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 26, 2020

Four Ways to Fight Racism in Your Town

by

For weeks since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests have erupted across the globe. While demonstrations in larger cities have drawn the most attention in the U.S., smaller communities can be — and are — involved in the fight for racial justice.

From Medford, Oregon to Meridian, Mississippi, and many places beyond, peaceful protests have attracted hundreds. Even those in conservative, majority-white towns — some with active KKK chapters — have gathered to reject racism and violence.

It’s an encouraging sign. But not all communities have been able to hold gatherings, especially at the height of COVID-19. Thankfully, there are other ways to contribute to the fight for racial justice, even if protests have not reached your area.

1. Educate yourself.

The first step to being an effective ally is to educate yourself on racism, both structurally and in your community. A number of books are a great starting point. I recommend Freedom Is a Constant Struggle by Angela Davis and So You Want to Talk About Raceby Ijeoma Oluo.

If you prefer watching to reading, Netflix has a number of documentaries to help understand racism and its role in the United States, including 13th and When They See Us.

Don’t forget to learn about racism and police brutality in your own community. Despite the media’s depiction of police brutality as an issue impacting mainly cities, many rural communities and suburbs also suffer from disturbing examples of police brutality.

Keep track of events in the local news. Meet with your local sheriff and ask about police accountability measures. You have a right to live in a town where the police aren’t a threat to you and others. 

2. Talk about racism at home.

One of the most impactful things that allies can do in the face of anti-Blackness is to discuss these topics at home, especially with racist people in your inner circles. Challenging racism inter-personally can help change the ideology of family and friends — or at least introduce a different perspective.

Educating your family and friends is the first step to creating new allies and fostering a more tolerant culture in your community.

3. Support racial justice organizations.

Organizations need resources to support activists on the ground, bail out protestors, and pay their bills. Funding is especially important for local organizations who may not have the same bandwidth as national organizations to raise money. For these small local groups, every dollar counts.

A simple Google search can produce thousands of results for local, smaller organizations in your area. If the internet is not accessible in your area, check local community boards. Often, groups will post flyers about events, opportunities for you to learn more about the work they do, and ways to donate to their efforts. 

4. Support struggling people.

Many Black people are exhausted and vulnerable. Many need financial help. Whether suffering from COVID-19, job loss, the death of family members, or marginalization on account of their race or gender identity, direct donations can change their lives.

Finding people in need isn’t difficult. GoFundMe has hundreds of thousands of people asking for help with basic needs. Twitter houses similar campaigns, including threads with women looking for donations to escape abusive situations or in need of general financial help.

Or, go through your local church. Ask your pastor or church board members if they are currently looking for donations to help marginalized people. Your dollars can and will change lives.

Don’t let Black Lives Matter be a passing, catchy slogan. Wherever you live, be an active ally who challenges racism at every opportunity. Everyone is responsible to fight against racism, now and always.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Gloria Oladipo

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
June 26, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Henry Giroux
Lawlessness in Trump’s Fascist State: Bill Barr and the Ghost of Fascism
Charlotte Dennett
Trump’s Tulsa Travesty: the Missing Connection
Rob Urie
Racism and the Neoliberal Consensus
Jeffrey St. Clair
The War That Time Forgot
Richard D. Wolff
How Racism is an Essential Tool for Maintaining the Capitalist Order
T.J. Coles
Infiltrating Black Lives Matter: Cops, Feds, and White Supremacists
Yoav Litvin
Truth is Our Weapon and Shield – An Interview with Black Panther Party Veteran Billy X Jennings
Tamara Pearson
US Drinking Beer, Producing Cars and Military Tech at the Expense of Mexican lives
Ajamu Baraka
The Responsibility to Protect? Bipartisan Crimes Against Humanity in the U.S.
Richard C. Gross
Pariah Country
Martha Rosenberg
Will Covid Start a Trade War Over U.S. Meat Exports?
Nicholas Buccola
From “How Could He…” to “How Am I…”: A Confession
Judith Levine
Constabulary Notes from Northern Vermont, or Why We Don’t Need the Police
Andrew Levine
Voter Enthusiasm: Wrong Headed and Overrated
Eric Mann
The Struggle for No Police in the Los Angeles Schools: a Great Leap Forward and Victory is in Sight
Paul Buhle
John Brown’s Body Today
Eve Ottenberg
Avoiding War With China
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman’s Ouster: the Untold Story
W. T. Whitney
US Must Return Its Political Prisoner Simón Trinidad to Colombia
Ted Rall
Resist Evictions and Foreclosures
David Rosen
Class & Otherness: A Peculiar Dialectic
Danny Shaw
Colombia’s Other Pandemic: Unchecked State Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Stephen Corry
The Big Green Lie
Ramzy Baroud
PA Political Circus: Why Abbas Must Hand the Keys over to the PLO
Ron Jacobs
Cops and a Coverup
Robert P. Alvarez
Land of the Unfree
Haley Brown – Dean Baker
Black Workers’ Jobs Matter
Thomas Knapp
Stop Blaming Russia, China for US Disarmament Failures
Joseph Natoli
Racism Baked In
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Henry Wallace, American Visionary
Susan Block
Sex, Pride & Black Lives Matter
Colin Todhunter
Capitalism and the Throttling of Democracy in India
Binoy Kampmark
Bolton’s Memoir Bolts from the Stable
REZA FIYOUZAT
What to an American is Theocracy?
Chris Wright
A Response to Bruce Levine on Lesser-Evil Voting
Graham Peebles
Racism: Are We All Prejudice?
J.P. Linstroth
What Natives in the US Support Black Lives Matter
Cesar Chelala
The Hut at the End of the World
James Haught
Conservatives Lose – and Lose – and Lose
Gloria Oladipo
Four Ways to Fight Racism in Your Town
Nicky Reid
Silence of the Swine: Abolish the Police and Bring Back the Panthers
Douglas Bevington
Don’t Get Burned by ‘Wilder than Wild:’ Wildfire Documentary’s Omissions Mask Forest Service’s Logging Mission
Andrew Stewart
Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo: a Case Study in Democratic Perfidy in the Current Rebellion
Harrison Makin
That Panna Cotta Sucks: the Faux Anti-Capitalism of “The Platform”
Louis Proyect
Africans at Home and in the Diaspora in Two New Films
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail