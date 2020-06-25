FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 25, 2020

LGBTQ Inequality and Vulnerability in the Pandemic

by

The pop singer Madonna once dubbed Covid-19 “the great equalizer” — from a rose-petaled bathtub. Under criticism, she retracted her statement.

What she meant, of course, was that the virus can infect anyone. But what she came under fire for was ignoring that people who are poor have higher rates of infection, are more likely to have serious complications from COVID-19, and will suffer a disproportionate economic burden as a result of the pandemic.

Similarly, to address the specific vulnerabilities of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) people to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a more nuanced perspective is needed.

June, Pride Month, is an appropriate time to look at the differences in susceptibility to infection, chances of recovery, and the pandemic’s economic impacts. The June 15 U.S. Supreme Court ruling — that federal employment laws do protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity — offers necessary protection, especially in a precarious economic climate.

It is a truism that crisis amplifies existing inequalities — the social and economic hierarchies that pre-date the pandemic are reproduced within it. When the Titanic goes down, those in steerage have the least chance of saving themselves. In the U.S., widespread protests against police violence are also fueled by the disproportionate burden of infection, mortality, and the economic impact of COVID-19 on black people.

Around the world, inequality as a determining factor in susceptibility to human rights abuses is something that hides in plain sight, even in ordinary times.

Violence and discrimination against poorer LGBTQ Jamaicans are widespread and commonplace, whereas middle class activists say they do not often share those experiences.

Similarly, the experience of township-dwelling black lesbians in South Africa is a world apart from South African lesbians who are affluent. They may face discrimination and abuse across the class divide but the systemic nature of violence against poorer lesbians is linked to economic inequality, as well as identity.

And in Kenya,  the gay and transgender youths who found themselves homeless after being chased from their homes by angry groups acting on rumors of a gay marriage, were targeted for abuse because they were poor.

Lesbians in Ghana have nowhere to turn when families turn abusive — the law does not protect them, and it is hard for them as women to establish economic independence. When middle class men were arrested in 2001 in a raid on the Queen Boat in Egypt, it created an international furor precisely because they were middle class. They were able to garner international activist support that generated extensive media attention, unlike poorer LGBTQ people who are routinely arrested in Egypt without the option of activating solidarity networks or media interest.

COVID-19 has highlighted these class divisions in multiple ways. The homeless youth arrested at a shelter in Uganda for gay youth rejected by their families, under the pretense of enforcing presidential directives to slow the spread of COVID-19, were victims of poverty and discrimination. Transgender Panamanians found themselves between a rock and a hard place during gender-based quarantineswhen neither their identity documents nor their expressed identities protected them from abuse. They were forced to rely on courier services for supplies — a luxury they could ill-afford.

When LGBTQ people are scapegoated by religious leaders for bringing the virus in the form of divine punishment, those who are unable to seek refuge in the privacy of their homes bear the brunt of harassment that results from these inflammatory statements. In South Korea, scapegoating on the heels of media reports about an infected person who went to gay clubs amplified fears of familial rejection as well as the threat of employment discrimination and other economic repercussions in the public sphere.

Young Filipinos targeted by curfew-enforcing local officials with mocking abuse were on the social and economic margins. And in South Africa, LGBTQ migrants from the continent live extremely precarious lives, compounded by COVID-19. They lack community support networks due to homophobia, and have no access to the government-issued emergency supplies available to needy South Africans during the lockdown.

Poverty and inequality constitute a vicious cycle. Persistent bullying in school and family rejection can lead to poor performance and limited opportunities in later life. Employment discrimination means that some LGBTQ people find themselves restricted to certain kinds of work, often in the informal sector, with little security and no benefits. For example, waria are disproportionately employed in the beauty industry in Indonesia, ladyboys in Thailand have a niche in performance, while in India hijramake a living from alms, ritual occasions, or sex work.

These are precarious livelihoods at the best of times. In a pandemic they all but evaporate.

Outright Action International, an LGBTQ rights group, recently undertook a global survey on the impact of COVID-19 and created an emergency relief fund. Within weeks they had received 1,500 applications, including a disturbing number for food relief. And for LGBTQ organizations that live hand to mouth on small grants, the pandemic is a potential endpoint for their activities.

A more nuanced approach to the abbreviation LGBTQ, not as a monolith but as an inadequate shorthand, is in order.

On the one hand, identification based on sexual orientation or gender identity is the basis for solidarity across lines of difference. On the other, an uncritical look at nominally shared experience risks obscuring stark inequalities along socio-economic lines that renders the phrase “LGBTQ discrimination” as potentially meaningless as Madonna’s “great equalizer” musings. It is not wrong, but neither is it accurate.

More attention should be paid to structural inequalities that keep us apart, and that have been so starkly highlighted by the current pandemic. Human rights advocates working on poverty and economic relief, and those working on LGBTQ issues, would do well to foreground the needs of those who are doubly marginalized.

This article first appeared on FPIF.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Graeme Reid

Graeme Reid is the LGBTQ rights director at Human Rights Watch.

New from
CounterPunch

June 25, 2020
Graeme Reid
LGBTQ Inequality and Vulnerability in the Pandemic
June 24, 2020
Kenneth Surin
The UK and Boris Johnson on the Skids
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Frankenstein Chimeras: COVID, Wuhan Labs and Biosafety
Jeffrey Sterling
Whistleblowing, the Pandemic and a ‘Law and Order’ System of Injustice
Ellen Brown
Meet BlackRock, the New Great Vampire Squid
Sam Pizzigati
For a Racism-Free 22nd Century, We Need a Billionaire-Free 21st
Daniel Warner
Mobilize, Organize, Legislate, and…
Charles Pierson
Trump Sanctions the International Criminal Court
Joel Helfrich
Mining Company Obliterates Sacred Land in Australia Foreshadows Distressing Events in the American Southwest
Binoy Kampmark
Secret Trials Down Under
John Kendall Hawkins
Legalize Equal Rights: A Singalong for Kids
Thomas Knapp
COVID-19: Freedom Means That We Can Do Stupid Things, Not That We Have To
B. Nimri Aziz
Muslim Heroines Find their Way into New American Literature
Seattle Democratic Socialists of America
MLK County Labor Council Kicks Out Police Union: Statement by Seattle DSA
June 23, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo: Loathsome Peas in a Pod
Vijay Prashad
Billions of Children are Being Punished by the Pandemic
Marshall Auerback
Let’s Make Sure We Get the Green New Deal Right
Katie Fite
Savagery in the Great Basin
Lee Camp
These 3 Studies Can Prove To Anyone That Systemic Racism Is Very Very Real
Patrick Cockburn
The BoJo Follies
Richard C. Gross
Rally Fiasco
Nick Licata
Supreme Court DACA Decision: Was It More Concerned About Humanity or Legality?
Dean Baker
Patents and the Pandemic, Again
Puja Bhattacharjee
Under the Over in a Time of Cyclone and Corona
Andrea Mazzarino
The War Zone is America: a Military Spouse’s Perspective on Racism and Armed Violence in the United States
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming and Cooling After CO2 Shutoff at +1.5°C
Michael Welton
Hopes Quashed: The Sudan Uprisings
Arnold August
If Trump is Thinking About a Meeting With Maduro, What about Trudeau?
Ari Rottenberg
The NBA Should Join the Struggle Against Institutionalized Racism
Elliot Sperber
C.O.N.Y. — Commune of New York 
June 22, 2020
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Trading One Uniform for Another: Can Police Be “De-Militarized” When So Many Cops Are Military Veterans?
Fiore Longo
Do Black Lives Matter to Big Conservation Groups?
Robert Hunziker
The Final 100 Seconds
David Altheide
Everyday Poverty Crises
Kathleen Wallace
To Make Crime, Create Laws
John Feffer
Playing the Mao Card
J.P. Linstroth
Why Race is Everything in America
Thomas Knapp
No, We’re Not All Antifa Now. But We Should Be.
M. G. Piety
GenderGate and the End of Philosophy
Sonali Kolhatkar
If We’re Going to Defund Militarized Police Departments, Why Not Add the Pentagon?
Mesha Jefferson
Protesting for Black Lives in Trump Country
Nino Pagliccia
Canada’s UN Security Council Loss Shows Its Foreign Policy Weaknesses and Might Embolden a Reform Movement
Laura Flanders
What Lies Ahead: Tulsa 1921 or Somewhere We Haven’t Built Yet? 
Jill Richardson
A Ridiculous Debate on Sexual Orientation, But a Welcome Ruling
Martha Burk
Child Care in the Time of COVID-19
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail