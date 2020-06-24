FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 24, 2020

Frankenstein Chimeras: COVID, Wuhan Labs and Biosafety

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

In 2015, the Wuhan Institute of Virology started experimenting how to make a natural virus more pathogenic and easier to transmit. In the military jargon of hiding reality, experts call this weaponization of viruses “gain of function.”

University of North Carolina scientists trained Chinese scientists how to manipulate viruses, while leaving no traces of their genetic engineering methods, which create microscopic pathogenic monsters known as Chimeras.

According to Milton Leitenberg, Center for International and Security Studies, University of Maryland, lab manipulated viruses could become part of lab aerosols, moving from experimental animal to experimental animal, including lab scientists and technicians.

“In other words,” Leitenberg said, “gain of function techniques were used to turn bat coronaviruses into human pathogens capable of causing a global pandemic.”

Leitenberg reviewed the published literature on the corona virus and China and reached the following conclusions:

There’s a record of poor safety and viruses escaping from Chinese labs, at least since 2004. This includes the Wuhan institutes. China suppressed information, especially about the corona virus. In addition, China initiated a “disinformation campaign” regarding the “origins” of the corona virus: “targeting “US biological laboratories.”

Leitenberg also stated there’s “a record of gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including passage of a bat coronavirus construct through experimental animals.”

These charges against China are almost impossible to prove, and Leitenberg admitted as much. US virology labs are probably no better than Chinese labs.

Biological warfare on the name of biosafety and biodefense reminds us of similar claims of advocates of nuclear warfare. We need the nuclear bombs to protect ourselves from the nukes of our enemies.

Truth is the first victim of this kind of propaganda.

The Animal factor

In addition to the genetic engineering of viruses and lab accidents, the other major avenue of plague pandemics has an agricultural origin. The Confined Animal Feeding Operations – CAFOs – have always been fertile grounds for animal and human pestilence.

Mass crowding of mammals creates an ideal environment for “new and lethal viral mutations.”

Put thousands, much less millions, of animals very close to each other and you guarantee pandemic disease among those animals and diseases among humans feeding and slaughtering those animals.

Frankenstein Chimeras

Expand CAFOs to include rice-duck farming and pig-duck-fish aquaculture and you multiply mischief in pandemic diseases. This is especially true for the 10-million bird mega CAFOs, making possible genetic drift among confined animals and possibly human workers.

Living near CAFOs is abhorrent not merely because of stench. The dust and aerosols from CAFOs contains pathogens making people sick.

Writing in 2013, Indiana University professor J. E. Hollenbeck said that, “With so many swine and poultry CAFOs in close proximately, the acceleration of the “mixing” and assortment of influenza viruses is unfathomable.”

Hollenbeck worries that human, swine, and poultry viruses are spreading. His solution:

“The best defense against another pandemic is constant monitoring of the livestock and handlers of CAFOs and the live animal markets of Southeast Asia. These are the most likely epicenters of the next pandemic.”

However, I would not trust a mega bureaucratic and business virology lab establishment to protect public health. The example of what happens to “regulations” under conditions of tyranny, like those exemplified by the Trump administration, should warn us of technical and convenient solutions.

The best defense against another pandemic is to dismantle, worldwide, the biological warfare laboratories and bring to an end the agricultural causes for global pestilence.

These technologies have given rise to a Frankenstein Chimera taking the shape of ever changing genetic mixture of different species that don’t belong in the natural world or among people. Such a monster is without control, almost immortal, threatening its creators with disease and death. It has become a ticking bomb, not much different than the streaming fire of the Greek original monster.

The seventh century BCE epic poet Hesiod describes Chimera as a mighty, gigantic, dreadful, fleet-footed monster breathing fire ceaselessly. She had three heads: that of a shining lion, another one of a goat and still another (the third) of a savage snake. Her front was lion, her back dragon, and the upper middle was goat, which emitted an awesome gleaming stream of fire (Theogony319-324).

It’s the fire of Chimera that has taken the form of disease and death. Humans then and now cannot manipulate or engineer the natural world.

Bio-CAFOs disarmament

Biological disarmament – no more Chimeras — should be no less important than nuclear or chemical weapons  disarmament.

Eliminating CAFOs would be the logical and necessary reform to ease the risks of pandemics from thousands of giant animal farms in America. Rural America without CAFOs would be safer and healthier.

I don’t think we should slaughter animals for meat. It’s exceedingly cruel, immoral, and unnecessary.

In addition, CAFOs emit great amounts of greenhouse gases. Banning them would be a blessing for our fight against climate change, by far the most ominous threat to human survival and the survival of the natural world.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Evaggelos Vallianatos

Evaggelos Vallianatos is a historian and environmental strategist, who worked at the US Environmental Protection Agency for 25 years. He is the author of 6 books, including Poison Spring with Mckay Jenkings.

New from
CounterPunch

June 24, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Frankenstein Chimeras: COVID, Wuhan Labs and Biosafety
Jeffrey Sterling
Whistleblowing, the Pandemic and a ‘Law and Order’ System of Injustice
Ellen Brown
Meet BlackRock, the New Great Vampire Squid
Sam Pizzigati
For a Racism-Free 22nd Century, We Need a Billionaire-Free 21st
Daniel Warner
Mobilize, Organize, Legislate, and…
Charles Pierson
Trump Sanctions the International Criminal Court
Joel Helfrich
Mining Company Obliterates Sacred Land in Australia Foreshadows Distressing Events in the American Southwest
Binoy Kampmark
Secret Trials Down Under
John Kendall Hawkins
Legalize Equal Rights: A Singalong for Kids
Thomas Knapp
COVID-19: Freedom Means That We Can Do Stupid Things, Not That We Have To
B. Nimri Aziz
Muslim Heroines Find their Way into New American Literature
Seattle Democratic Socialists of America
MLK County Labor Council Kicks Out Police Union: Statement by Seattle DSA
June 23, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo: Loathsome Peas in a Pod
Vijay Prashad
Billions of Children are Being Punished by the Pandemic
Marshall Auerback
Let’s Make Sure We Get the Green New Deal Right
Katie Fite
Savagery in the Great Basin
Lee Camp
These 3 Studies Can Prove To Anyone That Systemic Racism Is Very Very Real
Patrick Cockburn
The BoJo Follies
Richard C. Gross
Rally Fiasco
Nick Licata
Supreme Court DACA Decision: Was It More Concerned About Humanity or Legality?
Dean Baker
Patents and the Pandemic, Again
Puja Bhattacharjee
Under the Over in a Time of Cyclone and Corona
Andrea Mazzarino
The War Zone is America: a Military Spouse’s Perspective on Racism and Armed Violence in the United States
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming and Cooling After CO2 Shutoff at +1.5°C
Michael Welton
Hopes Quashed: The Sudan Uprisings
Arnold August
If Trump is Thinking About a Meeting With Maduro, What about Trudeau?
Ari Rottenberg
The NBA Should Join the Struggle Against Institutionalized Racism
Elliot Sperber
C.O.N.Y. — Commune of New York 
June 22, 2020
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Trading One Uniform for Another: Can Police Be “De-Militarized” When So Many Cops Are Military Veterans?
Fiore Longo
Do Black Lives Matter to Big Conservation Groups?
Robert Hunziker
The Final 100 Seconds
David Altheide
Everyday Poverty Crises
Kathleen Wallace
To Make Crime, Create Laws
John Feffer
Playing the Mao Card
J.P. Linstroth
Why Race is Everything in America
Thomas Knapp
No, We’re Not All Antifa Now. But We Should Be.
M. G. Piety
GenderGate and the End of Philosophy
Sonali Kolhatkar
If We’re Going to Defund Militarized Police Departments, Why Not Add the Pentagon?
Mesha Jefferson
Protesting for Black Lives in Trump Country
Nino Pagliccia
Canada’s UN Security Council Loss Shows Its Foreign Policy Weaknesses and Might Embolden a Reform Movement
Laura Flanders
What Lies Ahead: Tulsa 1921 or Somewhere We Haven’t Built Yet? 
Jill Richardson
A Ridiculous Debate on Sexual Orientation, But a Welcome Ruling
Martha Burk
Child Care in the Time of COVID-19
Karen Dolan
A Huge Victory in the Fight for Equality
Desiree Hellegers
Koan: In Memory of Thích Quảng Đức
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail