The BoJo Follies

The app was tested in the Isle of Wight, and research revealed that it did not work. As one senior government official with a ludicrously firm grip on the obvious was quoted as saying: “No app is better than a bad app.”

There is a curious lack of outrage in the country over the app debacle and other failures that were once billed by the government as lifesavers, but turned out to be duds. Perhaps cynicism is now so rife that upbeat predictions and promises by ministers are discounted from the word go.

Yet the non-functioning app would have helped establish the find, test and trace network that is essential if Britain is ever to escape semi-lockdown. This has been done before with illnesses like TB, polio, syphilis and HIV, and should not be too difficult to do again. I caught polio in an epidemic in county Cork in Ireland in 1956, and the following morning an official from the ill-resourced Irish Health Ministry was visiting neighbouring farms, none of which had phones, to tell them what had happened and that they should go into what would now be called self-isolation. Yet what was done in impoverished rural Ireland in the 1950s is somehow beyond the capabilities of the vastly wealthier and more sophisticated British state today.

Seeing Boris Johnson seeking to cope with the pandemic has become more and more like watching Peter Sellers play Inspector Clouseau in the Pink Panther films. The audience knows that Clouseau is always a little off beam and the next fiasco is just around the corner.

The analogy works well but it is difficult to laugh at it because the grotesquely long list of unforced errors by the government has contributed to the deaths of as many as 40,000 additional people. The only truly apposite comparison is with the British generals of the First World War, whose collective idiocy inflicted such hideous losses on their men.

If the death toll was not so grim, the antics of the government would produce some sour amusement. The 14-day quarantine for people entering Britain does not at first sound as if it could be a source of merriment. The regulations are strict and the punishments severe for those who break the rules that amount to a sort of house arrest, confinement being more rigorous than the original UK lockdown.

The self-defeating absurdity of what is proposed only becomes clear when one reads the enormous list of exceptions to the quarantine who can go where they want. These include specific occupations like aerospace engineers and farm workers as well as broad all-encompassing categories such as those who have “specialist technical skills” or are in the habit of commuting once a week between the UK and any other country.

In reality there is no real quarantine, but why go to such trouble and take so much criticism in order to pretend that there is? Is this simply the Brexit mentality at its worst and British exceptionalism at its silliest? Perhaps the Brexit project as a whole itself will turn out to be a ringing declaration of independence followed by a long list of exceptions.