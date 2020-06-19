FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 19, 2020

Protesting for Black Lives in Trump Country

by

I grew up biracial in a small, conservative town. Still, after living for years in Austin, moving back to one was a culture shock — it felt like going back in time.

For the last three years I’ve lived in Volusia County, Florida — home to Daytona Beach, many small towns and suburbs, and a population that gave about 55 percent of its vote to Donald Trump in 2016.

Racial divides are still evident in Daytona and the surrounding areas. Daytona itself is divided by U.S. Route 92, with poorer people of color primarily residing south of the road. The further north you go, the richer — and whiter — it becomes.

I’ve had my fair share of interactions with racists here. I often feel out of place. Even in my own neighborhood, I don’t feel safe walking around without my dog or another person.

Yet even here, people are organizing demonstrations to protest racism and police violence, and to affirm that black lives matter.

At first, I was hesitant to attend. In addition to COVID-19, which is now surging in Florida, right-wing counter-protesters injured at least one person during the first weekend of demonstrations here. Still, it felt important to show up, to speak up against both local racists and systematic oppression.

The first demonstration I attended was a Black Lives Matter march through New Smyrna Beach (population: 27,000). I recognized the neighborhood we were marching through: lower income, government housing, and predominantly people of color. People there were well aware of the disfranchisement of inequality.

Along the way, we had a police escort. It was surreal following a police cruiser to our destination, considering my drive to attend came from anger about the police brutality black people face. This was a recurring theme in the other protests I attended in nearby DeLand, Ormond, and Daytona — they have all been at the convenience of police “support.”

These demonstrations have been encouraging. So have supportive comments on community social media platforms. Mike Chitwood, the local sheriff, is now meeting with community members to answer questions and listen to suggestions.

Towns like mine aren’t alone. New research suggests the demonstrations taking place now are the broadest in U.S. history, showing up not only in diverse, progressive cities, but also in conservative, majority-white towns.

Still, I worry that people will stop paying attention, just as many of us appear to have done with COVID-19. And I worry that while police make gestures toward reform when they’re in hot water, implementing those changes could be much harder.

Really though, I am tired of asking and demanding. The black community has been asking and demanding my whole life. This is not just a black issue. Moving on from our racist past and present is a fight we all need to be a part of.

I want accountability. I want the system itself to change. I want everyone to recognize, outside of their own comfortable sphere of privilege, that this is about the betterment of all of society, starting with those who have suffered for 400 years.

I believe that marching, shouting, and sharing ideas will lead to a better tomorrow for my county — and for the country. We are starting to recognize it’s not enough anymore to simply not be racist. It’s time for an anti-racist movement that everyone needs to be a part of.

We aren’t like New York down here, but we’re ready for our voices to be heard too. I do hope this movement will result in major reform for equity, equality, and much deserved peace to the black community.

Mesha Jefferson is a 25-year-old activist with a social work background.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Mesha Jefferson

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
June 19, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Moshe Adler
Teach Our Workers Well: Open Letter to Governor Cuomo
Mesha Jefferson
Protesting for Black Lives in Trump Country
Jill Richardson
A Ridiculous Debate on Sexual Orientation, But a Welcome Ruling
Louis Proyect
Icelandic Noir
June 18, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Barbarism on the Rise: Hunting Mama Wolves and Bears and Their Cubs in Alaska
John Perry
Dams, Deaths Squads and the Murder of Berta Cáceres
Susan Babbitt
Today’s Science Deniers: What We Owe Galileo After 400 years
Robert Lipsyte
Remembering “Ball Four,” So We Can Forget You-Know-Who
Jason Kirkpatrick
Why and How to Defund the Police
Brett Heinz
Rio de Janeiro: Police Violence and Solidarity
Joseph Grosso
Reaction in a Time of Protest: Black Lives Matter and Its Critics
Medea Benjamin
Trump Hammers Cuba While Cuba Cures the Sick
Oscar Zambrano
Police Culture in the United States
Rev. William Alberts
Trump’s Desperate, Despicable Diversions
Richard Moser
White Privilege: the Psychic Wage, Mass Incarceration and Class Solidarity
Tom Clifford
A Fatal Skirmish on the Line of Actual Control
Colin Todhunter
Recipe for Disaster: Dirty Deals Done Dirt Cheap
Adolf Alzuphar
Why Must the People Protest?
George Ochenski
Conservation Conversion Charade in Montana
Thomas Knapp
“Ballot Access Fairness”: the Answer is Already in Some Voters’ Hands
George Wuerthner
Fire Scar Historical Reconstructions: Accurate or Flawed?
Binoy Kampmark
Corrupt Propositions: AstraZeneca, Public Institutions and the Coronavirus Vaccine Drive
Anna M. Hennessey
Bay Area Juneteenth Event Includes Protest Against Right Wing Billionaire Fisher Family: Taking Public Space from Minorities in SF and Oakland
Amitai Ben-Abba
Hydra
June 17, 2020
Matthew Stevenson
Get Rid of the Presidency
Nick Licata
Inside CHAZ: An “Autonomous” Three Block-Long Seattle Street Threatens America, What?
Ipek S. Burnett
Bringing America to the Knee
Kenneth Surin
What Trump Continues to Say (About the Plague)
Richard C. Gross
Structural Racism
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Three Populists and Three Women
Jeff Mackler
U.S. Fight Against Racism and Repression Reaches New Heights
John Feffer
Emperor Trump Now Stands Partially Naked
Dean Baker
Nonsense About China That “Everybody” Knows
Howard Lisnoff
Nonviolent and Violent Protest
Jason Kerzinski
Reforming the Police and Jails of New Orleans: an Interview With Sade Dumas
John Kendall Hawkins
Band of Brothers, Tangled Up in Blue
Chuck Collins
Move Charity Dollars to the Front Lines
Binoy Kampmark
Woked in Fright: The Brief Banning of Fawlty Towers
June 16, 2020
Dan Wakefield
From Emmett Till to George Floyd
Melvin Goodman
Donald Trump: Finally Caught Crossing A Red Line
Patrick Cockburn
British Leaders Have No Idea How Bad Slavery Was
Vijay Prashad
Who Deserves a Nobel Prize During a Pandemic?
Joe Allen
The Return of the ‘Hamburgs’? White Vigilantes, the Chicago Police, and Anti-Fascism in Chicago
Jonah Raskin
Cold War Bully: the Life and Crimes of Roy Cohn
Manuel García, Jr.
Living With Global Warming
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail