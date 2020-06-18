FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 18, 2020

Rio de Janeiro: Police Violence and Solidarity

by

Photograph Source: Fernando Frazão/ABr – Agência Brasil – CC BY 3.0 BR

On May 31, hundreds of people in Rio de Janeiro, the second largest city in Brazil, joined protesters around the world in marching against police brutality. While the protest was in solidarity with the wave of Black Lives Matter protests in the US following the killing of George Floyd, Brazilian protesters were marching against their own police brutality problem as well. The state of Rio de Janeiro has one of the highest rates of police violence on Earth, with an average of five killings of civilians each day during the first four months of this year. What is happening in Rio illustrates how a combination of anti-Black racism, militarized law enforcement, and a lack of social services leads to tragic levels of state violence.

Police killings in the state of Rio de Janeiro — which take place primarily in the Rio metropolitan area — have been progressively rising since 2014, but in 2019 grew a stunning 18 percent to reach a record high of 1,810; a far greater amount than the entire US. This April, more than a third of all homicide deaths in Rio state were at the hands of law enforcement. The vast majority of these killings were of Black men.

These levels of violence are nearly unprecedented anywhere in the world. In the United States, the highest per capita level of police killings in a major city where data has been reported is in St. Louis, Missouri, where an average of 18 people per million are killed by the police every year. In the state of Rio de Janeiro, that rate for 2019 was 105 per million people. Though US rates of police killings are drastically higher than in other developed countries, very few nations have reported the levels of violence seen in Rio.

Though the magnitude of the problem may be different, many of the conditions that have led to this tragic level of state violence would likely be familiar to Black communities in the United States. It’s worth noting that the state of Rio de Janeiro is home to the second-largest number of Afro-Brazilians in the country.

Brazil’s multiracial nature has a complex history behind it. As the last nation in the Western Hemisphere to outlaw the slave trade, Brazil has a large Black population — estimated at around 15 million people, with even more identifying as racially mixed — that has been subject to a long a history of oppression and discrimination. Both the US and Brazil share a disturbing legacy of anti-Black racism which is still institutionally pervasive. De facto racial segregation is still a major issue in the city of Rio. Afro-Brazilians make up about 11.5 percent of the state of Rio, but constitute over 75 percent of those killed by police. As in the US, systemic racism and anti-Blackness play an unmistakable role in police violence.

Another issue the two nations share in common is police militarization. In the US, this has been a gradual process spanning many decades; in Brazil, it has been more abrupt. After Brazil emerged from a 19-year dictatorship, its new 1988 constitution democratized many of the nation’s institutions, but left law enforcement institutions tied closely to the military largely unchanged.

The United States has assisted Brazilian police in militarizing through its long history of providing police training and support in Latin America, even for dictatorships like in mid-20th century Brazil. In 1969, the year a military edict put all Brazilian police under control of the army, the number of Brazilian police trained in the US tripled from the year prior.

While police forces in the US and Brazil have expanded rapidly over time, both nations also suffer from weak welfare states. Among some of the world’s most unequal nations, Brazil and the US both suffer from underinvestment in anti-poverty efforts, housing, education, and many more areas of social expenditure that are arguably at least as important as law enforcement itself in reducing crime.  Anti-poverty programs expanded significantly under the left-leaning Workers’ Party governments of Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff (2003–2016), but under the short-lived Michel Temer government (2016–2019) and the far-right administration of Jair Bolsonaro (2019–present), these programs have been progressively curtailed.

Finally, though police brutality has been a major issue for far longer than any one administration, it’s worth noting how similar the responses of both nations’ current leaders have been. US president Donald Trump and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (who previously served as a senator for the state of Rio de Janeiro) are both right-wing populists with “tough on crime” stances that translate into support for unaccountable law enforcement. Trump often makes remarks dismissing police violence, such as encouraging the police “not to be too nice” to people they’re arresting, while Bolsonaro’s statements go even further, promisingto “give the police carte blanche to kill” and stating that “police that kill thugs will be decorated.” While police brutality has only risen slightly under Trump, annual police killings in Rio de Janeiro have more than doubled since Bolsonaro took office.

Conditions in Brazil and the United States are not identical, and the state of Rio de Janeiro suffers from extreme levels of police violence seen in few other parts of the world. But the parallels between the two are hard to ignore. From Rio de Janeiro to Minneapolis, a toxic combination of police militarization, anti-Black racism, and underfunded social services have generated disturbing levels of police brutality, an issue which heads of state either condone or exacerbate. With the world in uproar over the death of George Floyd and many others, the importance of international solidarity in the fight against these problems becomes clearer than ever.

This article first appeared on CEPR.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Brett Heinz

Brett Heinz is the Program Assistant for CEPR’s International Team.

New from
CounterPunch

June 18, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Barbarism on the Rise: Hunting Mama Wolves and Bears and Their Cubs in Alaska
John Perry
Dams, Deaths Squads and the Murder of Berta Cáceres
Susan Babbitt
Today’s Science Deniers: What We Owe Galileo After 400 years
Robert Lipsyte
Remembering “Ball Four,” So We Can Forget You-Know-Who
Jason Kirkpatrick
Why and How to Defund the Police
Brett Heinz
Rio de Janeiro: Police Violence and Solidarity
Joseph Grosso
Reaction in a Time of Protest: Black Lives Matter and Its Critics
Medea Benjamin
Trump Hammers Cuba While Cuba Cures the Sick
Oscar Zambrano
Police Culture in the United States
Rev. William Alberts
Trump’s Desperate, Despicable Diversions
Tom Clifford
A Fatal Skirmish on the Line of Actual Control
Colin Todhunter
Recipe for Disaster: Dirty Deals Done Dirt Cheap
Adolf Alzuphar
Why Must the People Protest?
George Ochenski
Conservation Conversion Charade in Montana
Thomas Knapp
“Ballot Access Fairness”: the Answer is Already in Some Voters’ Hands
George Wuerthner
Fire Scar Historical Reconstructions: Accurate or Flawed?
Binoy Kampmark
Corrupt Propositions: AstraZeneca, Public Institutions and the Coronavirus Vaccine Drive
Anna M. Hennessey
Bay Area Juneteenth Event Includes Protest Against Right Wing Billionaire Fisher Family: Taking Public Space from Minorities in SF and Oakland
Amitai Ben-Abba
Hydra
June 17, 2020
Matthew Stevenson
Get Rid of the Presidency
Nick Licata
Inside CHAZ: An “Autonomous” Three Block-Long Seattle Street Threatens America, What?
Ipek S. Burnett
Bringing America to the Knee
Kenneth Surin
What Trump Continues to Say (About the Plague)
Richard C. Gross
Structural Racism
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Three Populists and Three Women
Jeff Mackler
U.S. Fight Against Racism and Repression Reaches New Heights
John Feffer
Emperor Trump Now Stands Partially Naked
Dean Baker
Nonsense About China That “Everybody” Knows
Howard Lisnoff
Nonviolent and Violent Protest
Jason Kerzinski
Reforming the Police and Jails of New Orleans: an Interview With Sade Dumas
John Kendall Hawkins
Band of Brothers, Tangled Up in Blue
Chuck Collins
Move Charity Dollars to the Front Lines
Binoy Kampmark
Woked in Fright: The Brief Banning of Fawlty Towers
June 16, 2020
Dan Wakefield
From Emmett Till to George Floyd
Melvin Goodman
Donald Trump: Finally Caught Crossing A Red Line
Patrick Cockburn
British Leaders Have No Idea How Bad Slavery Was
Vijay Prashad
Who Deserves a Nobel Prize During a Pandemic?
Joe Allen
The Return of the ‘Hamburgs’? White Vigilantes, the Chicago Police, and Anti-Fascism in Chicago
Jonah Raskin
Cold War Bully: the Life and Crimes of Roy Cohn
Manuel García, Jr.
Living With Global Warming
F. Elizabeth Dahab
Systemic Racism and the Killing of Rayshard Brooks
Sam Pizzigati
The Rich are Defunding Our Democracy
Dean Baker
The Unemployment Insurance System is Badly Broken
Basav Sen
Cyclone Amphan is a Warning for the United States
Mike Hastie
Not the Way It Was: Spike Lee’s Shallow Film on Viet Nam
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail