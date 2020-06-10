FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 10, 2020

Trump Loves Democracy…in Hong Kong

by

As you run from the tear gas militarized police are firing as you protest racist murders by cops, you can take solace in the fact that the Trump Administration is terribly upset that democracy is being crushed in Hong Kong.

While Hong Kong was a British colony, the US treated it differently and more favorably than it did mainland China.  In the Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, the US undertook to maintain this favorable treatment so long as Hong Kong remained autonomous.  China promised in the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 that following Hong Kong’s reversion to China in 1997 at the expiration of the UK’s 99-year lease that Hong Kong would “enjoy a high degree of autonomy, except in foreign and defense affairs.”

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed in 2019 added a requirement for the secretary of state to make an annual certification that Hong Kong “continues to warrant” different treatment.  In a May 27 statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he was unable to make the certification.  Pompeo declared that “No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground.”

Pompeo referenced “a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms,” culminating in China’s recent decision to ram new national security legislation down Hong Kong’s throat.  According to the New York Times, the national security legislation would “allow the mainland’s feared security agencies to set up their operations publicly in Hong Kong for the first time, instead of operating on a limited scale in secrecy.”

President Donald Trump announced on May 29 that the US was ending Hong Kong’s special status.  Trump said that China had “replaced its promised formula of ‘one country, two systems’ with ‘one country, one system.’”  Trump also said that the US would impose economic sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

Revoking Hong Kong’s special status is likely to have enormous consequences.  Peter Harrell, a lawyer and adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security lists several privileges the US can revoke.  Trump may choose to no longer exempt Hong Kong from the stiff tariffs he has heaped on China.  Hong Kong investors may have a harder time investing in the US.  Hong Kongese may find it harder to obtain long-term visas to visit the US.  The US can create new barriers to the export of sensitive “dual use” American technology (technology having both commercial and military applications) to Hong Kong.

Trump does not have to do any of this, however.  The Hong Kong Policy Act gives the president complete discretion to decide what privileges a no longer autonomous Hong Kong will lose.  We will have to wait and see how far Trump will go.

*     *     *

In late 2019, President Trump approved a Congressional ban on exporting tear gas to police in Hong Kong.  Now we know the reason.  Trump was afraid he would run out of tear gas to use on Americans.

On June 4, Reuters ran a story under the headline: “White House, on Tiananmen Anniversary, Urges China to Respect Human Rights.”  The Onion must be pissed off that they didn’t think of that one.

Trump has yet to go full Tiananmen Square on the George Floyd protesters.  Still, the day may not be far distant when a lone Black protester faces down a column of US tanks.  Trump speaks openly of calling out the army.  So far, though, attacks on the protesters have been left to heavily armed police and National Guardsmen.

While Trump and Pompeo stew over Hong Kong’s vanishing liberties, the US is burning.  Sometimes the flames are literal, as in Pittsburgh and Brooklyn, where police cars were torched, or in Nashville, where the courthouse was set on fire.  In New York City, police cars drove into crowds of protestors.  (“Don’t Forget to Like and Subscribe,” the YouTube video reminds us.)

Beijing could hardly fail to notice Trump’s hypocritical support for protesters in Hong Kong while he urges the use of violence against protesters in the US.  China’s state media has run extensive coverage of the George Floyd protests, and NPR quotes a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman who commented:  “Many people may want to ask this question: Why does the U.S. refer to those ‘Hong Kong independence’ and black-clad rioters as ‘heroes’ and ‘fighters’ but label its people protesting against racial discrimination as ‘thugs’?”

Why, indeed?  Of course, Beijing glosses over its own hypocrisy.  China’s human rights record is lousy.  US criticisms of human rights violations in China are opportunistic, but they’re not inaccurate.  The US points out human rights abuses when they’re committed by enemies like China or Iran.  Equally severe human rights violations committed by US allies like Saudi Arabia or Israel get a pass.

Trump loves democracy so long as it’s somewhere else.  It’s time to bring democracy to the US.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Charles Pierson

Charles Pierson is a lawyer and a member of the Pittsburgh Anti-Drone Warfare Coalition. E-mail him at Chapierson@yahoo.com.

New from
CounterPunch

June 10, 2020
Richard D. Wolff
There’s a Crisis in US Capitalism
Charles Pierson
Trump Loves Democracy…in Hong Kong
Kenneth Surin
The COVID-19 Lockdown In Rural Virginia
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Miracle: Grand Teton’s 399 Emerges with Quadruplets
Don Fitz
How Che Guevara Taught Cuba to Confront COVID-19
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
What is Next for Palestinian Popular Resistance in Gaza? Speaking to Journalist Wafaa Aludaini
Lawrence Davidson
Israel Loses Its Best
Dave Lindorff
In Astonishing Move, Both Defense Secretary Esper and Joint Chiefs Chair Milley Tell Troops to Defend Constitution and People’s Freedom, Not President
Peter Crowley
2014-16 vs Today: What Made the Mass BLM Protests Today So Much Larger than Five Years Ago?
Dr. Hakim Young
Listening to our Anger and Angst
Sam Pizzigati
A New Amityville Horror Only Billionaires Can Stop
Mike Garrity
Roads Closed: a Big Win for Grizzlies in the Northern Rockies
David Rovics
Dominating Cities and Dominating the Narrative
Binoy Kampmark
Eternal Fixation: The Madeleine McCann Disappearance Show
June 09, 2020
Charlotte Dennett
Saudi Arms Sales, the Ghost of a Reporter, and America’s Oil War in Yemen
Jim Kavanagh
Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance After George Floyd
T.J. Coles
Nukes in Space: the Extinction Rebellion Yet to Be
Patrick Cockburn
The Brexit Crisis Led to Totally Incompetent Leadership at a Time of Unprecedented Calamity. Now We are Paying for It
John O'Kane
Trump is Not the Problem
W. T. Whitney
Economic Collapse and Unemployment Councils – Then and Now
John Feffer
The Descent of America
John Kendall Hawkins
Turd Blossom Surfaces Again
B. Nimri Aziz
Eight Minutes, Forty-Six Seconds
J.P. Linstroth
Malcolm or MLK?
Laura Flanders
Paradigms Take Years to Shift
Myles Hoenig
Israel’s Left and Black Lives Matters
Josh Schlossberg
Big Green Meltdown Over Planet of the Humans
Elliot Sperber
End Police, With the Utmost Respect for Farmers
June 08, 2020
Paul M. Renfro
Arresting Justice: Victimizing the Victimizers Won’t End the Policing Crisis
John G. Russell
The Fires This Time and Next
CounterPunch Editors
Black Politics and Liberation: A CounterPunch Reading List
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Deaths: Time to Admit to Yellowstone’s Killing Crisis
James Bovard
Media Buries George W. Bush’s Lies and Atrocities
William Astore
“Light ‘Em Up”: Warrior-Cops Are the Law–and Above the Law–as Violence Grips America
Subhankar Banerjee
An Unknowable Tragedy: Sundarbans After Cyclone Amphan​
Ralph Nader
Governor Cuomo: Avoid Budget Cuts by Not Rebating Stock Sales Tax to Wall Street!
Dean Baker
Understanding the New Unemployment Numbers
Richard Greeman
Ten Days that May Have Changed the World: an Internationalist Perspective
Raouf Halaby
Israel Continues to be Rewarded for Killing American Sailors: Remembering the USS Liberty
Jonah Raskin
Che, Chez and Ross Cannard: Organic Farming, Sonoma, California
Thomas Knapp
This is the Most Important Presidential Election Since the Last Presidential Election
Mike Garrity
There’s a Much Better Way to Create Forest Jobs Than Ron Wyden’s Big Timber Welfare Act, Pass NREPA Instead
Weekend Edition
June 05, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jacob F. Lee – Matthew E. Stanley
Direct Action and the Rejection of Monumental History
Louis Proyect
Reflections on My COVID-19 Immunity
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Mad Bull, Lost Its Way
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail