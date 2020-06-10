Home
June 10, 2020
8 min. 46 sec.
June 10, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The Madness of Donald
Richard D. Wolff
There’s a Crisis in US Capitalism
Charles Pierson
Trump Loves Democracy…in Hong Kong
Kenneth Surin
The COVID-19 Lockdown In Rural Virginia
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Miracle: Grand Teton’s 399 Emerges with Quadruplets
Don Fitz
How Che Guevara Taught Cuba to Confront COVID-19
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
What is Next for Palestinian Popular Resistance in Gaza? Speaking to Journalist Wafaa Aludaini
Lawrence Davidson
Israel Loses Its Best
Dave Lindorff
In Astonishing Move, Both Defense Secretary Esper and Joint Chiefs Chair Milley Tell Troops to Defend Constitution and People’s Freedom, Not President
Peter Crowley
2014-16 vs Today: What Made the Mass BLM Protests Today So Much Larger than Five Years Ago?
Dr. Hakim Young
Listening to our Anger and Angst
Sam Pizzigati
A New Amityville Horror Only Billionaires Can Stop
Mike Garrity
Roads Removal: a Big Win for Grizzlies in the Northern Rockies
David Rovics
Dominating Cities and Dominating the Narrative
Binoy Kampmark
Eternal Fixation: The Madeleine McCann Disappearance Show
June 09, 2020
Charlotte Dennett
Saudi Arms Sales, the Ghost of a Reporter, and America’s Oil War in Yemen
Jim Kavanagh
Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance After George Floyd
T.J. Coles
Nukes in Space: the Extinction Rebellion Yet to Be
Patrick Cockburn
The Brexit Crisis Led to Totally Incompetent Leadership at a Time of Unprecedented Calamity. Now We are Paying for It
John O'Kane
Trump is Not the Problem
W. T. Whitney
Economic Collapse and Unemployment Councils – Then and Now
John Feffer
The Descent of America
John Kendall Hawkins
Turd Blossom Surfaces Again
B. Nimri Aziz
Eight Minutes, Forty-Six Seconds
J.P. Linstroth
Malcolm or MLK?
Laura Flanders
Paradigms Take Years to Shift
Myles Hoenig
Israel’s Left and Black Lives Matters
Josh Schlossberg
Big Green Meltdown Over Planet of the Humans
Elliot Sperber
End Police, With the Utmost Respect for Farmers
June 08, 2020
Paul M. Renfro
Arresting Justice: Victimizing the Victimizers Won’t End the Policing Crisis
John G. Russell
The Fires This Time and Next
CounterPunch Editors
Black Politics and Liberation: A CounterPunch Reading List
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Deaths: Time to Admit to Yellowstone’s Killing Crisis
James Bovard
Media Buries George W. Bush’s Lies and Atrocities
William Astore
“Light ‘Em Up”: Warrior-Cops Are the Law–and Above the Law–as Violence Grips America
Subhankar Banerjee
An Unknowable Tragedy: Sundarbans After Cyclone Amphan
Ralph Nader
Governor Cuomo: Avoid Budget Cuts by Not Rebating Stock Sales Tax to Wall Street!
Dean Baker
Understanding the New Unemployment Numbers
Richard Greeman
Ten Days that May Have Changed the World: an Internationalist Perspective
Raouf Halaby
Israel Continues to be Rewarded for Killing American Sailors: Remembering the USS Liberty
Jonah Raskin
Che, Chez and Ross Cannard: Organic Farming, Sonoma, California
Thomas Knapp
This is the Most Important Presidential Election Since the Last Presidential Election
Mike Garrity
There’s a Much Better Way to Create Forest Jobs Than Ron Wyden’s Big Timber Welfare Act, Pass NREPA Instead
Weekend Edition
June 05, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jacob F. Lee – Matthew E. Stanley
Direct Action and the Rejection of Monumental History
Louis Proyect
Reflections on My COVID-19 Immunity
