End Police, With the Utmost Respect for Farmers

Perhaps you won’t believe it

Incredulous as you are

But my father’s father fought

In the army of the Tsar

In 1916 he deserted

And would’ve been caught, and shot

Lucky for us, though,

Before they could get him

The empire vanished — ha ha

In 1921, with his mother and his pop,

He took a boat across the sea

And they lived in the slum

On East 9th and D

And now it’s been a century

The War to End All Wars may be approaching

Its finale

The great disease will lose

Its fearful character, finally

And turn into radical ease

But let’s not haste and waste,

Skip steps,

In order to rest let’s,

Among other things, abolish police

Let them be gardeners, or farmers,

Not pigs