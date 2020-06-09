CounterPunch supports the Floyd Rebellion and Black Lives Matter.
Please consider supporting an organization working on police accountability, additional resources on the movement and how you can get involved can be found here.
End Police, With the Utmost Respect for Farmers
Perhaps you won’t believe it
Incredulous as you are
But my father’s father fought
In the army of the Tsar
In 1916 he deserted
And would’ve been caught, and shot
Lucky for us, though,
Before they could get him
The empire vanished — ha ha
In 1921, with his mother and his pop,
He took a boat across the sea
And they lived in the slum
On East 9th and D
And now it’s been a century
The War to End All Wars may be approaching
Its finale
The great disease will lose
Its fearful character, finally
And turn into radical ease
But let’s not haste and waste,
Skip steps,
In order to rest let’s,
Among other things, abolish police
Let them be gardeners, or farmers,
Not pigs