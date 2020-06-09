FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 9, 2020

A Trip From Utopia to Distopia

by

Utopia: a place in which human society, natural conditions, etc., are so ideally perfect that there is complete contentment.

Dystopia: a community or society that is undesirable or frightening.

You can’t get much further away from the news than on the north shore of Montana’s largest water body, Fort Peck Lake. While cattle and bison graze the vast prairie above, the lake lies at much lower elevation and topography pretty much provides a natural blackout for modern communication devices. Besides, once you’re there, “civilization,” or what passes for it these days, seems very far away indeed.

Which is why, after eight incredibly peaceful days of camping and fishing, emerging on Election Day to nationwide riots, the National Guard loosed on citizens and cops cracking skulls while gassing protesters was, in every way, a quick voyage from utopia to dystopia.

Of course not everyone would define being in a place with no electricity, no potable water and no cell phone service as being “ideally perfect.” It’s just as likely that most people would prefer to still be sleeping when the meadowlarks start their loud, constant, but beautifully melodious songs as dawn begins to lighten the eastern sky. Nor would sitting in the middle of a 136-mile-long lake with lines in the water before the sun crests the horizon necessarily be their idea of “complete contentment.”

But for two old anglers very, very tired of the constant barrage of lies, distortions, environmental destruction and hate-mongering from Donald Trump and his administration, sitting in near silence surrounded by the enormous Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge with its elk, deer and antelope and not another human in sight was pretty dang close to heaven on earth.

When we left for home it wasn’t until we’d made our way back up the long gumbo dirt road to the plains that “the news” began to intrude on our reality — and truth is, what came in clearest on the truck radio was the Northern Ag Network, which was considerably more concerned with feeder cattle and pork belly futures than race riots.

As we drove the long, mostly empty road, details started to trickle in. My fishing buddy asked who George Floyd was, but neither of us knew, let alone understood that he had been murdered by a Minneapolis cop who kneeled on his neck and strangled his life away.

By the time we got home the enormity of the situation was revealed in horrific and all-too-familiar detail for those who grew up during the ’60s, with its race riots, Vietnam War protests and assassinations. It was like being in a time machine gone wrong that had thrown us back half a century to a very dark and divisive time in America’s history.

Only this time around, it seemed even more brutal as a president without a shred of empathy or understanding of constitutional limitations sought to unleash the military on his own citizenry — in spite of the Posse Commitatus Act that prohibits the use of federal military forces for domestic law enforcement.

As the days passed, the news got worse. The nation’s capital had been turned into a war zone, complete with new “security perimeter” fences surrounding the White House where Trump had been shuffled to a secure bunker fearful for his safety as protesters breached the barriers.

In short, we’re in it again — and deep in it. The question is: How do we get out of it? And for now, that question remains far from being answered in our polarized, violent and distinctly dystopian nation.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

June 09, 2020
George Ochenski
A Trip From Utopia to Distopia
Charlotte Dennett
Saudi Arms Sales, the Ghost of a Reporter, and America’s Oil War in Yemen
Jim Kavanagh
Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance After George Floyd
T.J. Coles
Nukes in Space: the Extinction Rebellion Yet to Be
Patrick Cockburn
The Brexit Crisis Led to Totally Incompetent Leadership at a Time of Unprecedented Calamity. Now We are Paying for It
John O'Kane
Trump is Not the Problem
W. T. Whitney
Economic Collapse and Unemployment Councils – Then and Now
John Feffer
The Descent of America
John Kendall Hawkins
Turd Blossom Surfaces Again
B. Nimri Aziz
Eight Minutes, Forty-Six Seconds
J.P. Linstroth
Malcolm or MLK?
Laura Flanders
Paradigms Take Years to Shift
Myles Hoenig
Israel’s Left and Black Lives Matters
Josh Schlossberg
Big Green Meltdown Over Planet of the Humans
Elliot Sperber
End Police, With the Utmost Respect for Farmers
June 08, 2020
Paul M. Renfro
Arresting Justice: Victimizing the Victimizers Won’t End the Policing Crisis
John G. Russell
The Fires This Time and Next
CounterPunch Editors
Black Politics and Liberation: A CounterPunch Reading List
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Deaths: Time to Admit to Yellowstone’s Killing Crisis
James Bovard
Media Buries George W. Bush’s Lies and Atrocities
William Astore
“Light ‘Em Up”: Warrior-Cops Are the Law–and Above the Law–as Violence Grips America
Subhankar Banerjee
An Unknowable Tragedy: Sundarbans After Cyclone Amphan​
Ralph Nader
Governor Cuomo: Avoid Budget Cuts by Not Rebating Stock Sales Tax to Wall Street!
Dean Baker
Understanding the New Unemployment Numbers
Richard Greeman
Ten Days that May Have Changed the World: an Internationalist Perspective
Raouf Halaby
Israel Continues to be Rewarded for Killing American Sailors: Remembering the USS Liberty
Jonah Raskin
Che, Chez and Ross Cannard: Organic Farming, Sonoma, California
Thomas Knapp
This is the Most Important Presidential Election Since the Last Presidential Election
Mike Garrity
There’s a Much Better Way to Create Forest Jobs Than Ron Wyden’s Big Timber Welfare Act, Pass NREPA Instead
Weekend Edition
June 05, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jacob F. Lee – Matthew E. Stanley
Direct Action and the Rejection of Monumental History
Louis Proyect
Reflections on My COVID-19 Immunity
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Mad Bull, Lost Its Way
Stanley L. Cohen
Everywhere is War
Louis Yako
America Has Always Been Burning with Racism: Who is the Enemy?
Jefferson Morley
Showdown on 16th Street
Eve Ottenberg
Killing Workers (and Customers) – With No Liability
Peter Linebaugh
Say Their Names!
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on Democracy
Paul Street
Dear History Students
Lola Allen
How Has Bolivia’s de Facto Regime Taken Advantage of COVID-19 to Consolidate Its Power and Repress Political Rivals?
Jonathan Cook
As US protests Show, the Challenge is How to Rise Above the Violence Inherent in State Power
Alvaro Huerta
Police Abuse in America’s Barrios
Ron Jacobs
Generals Are Not the People’s Ally
Daniel Warner
Resilience
Ramzy Baroud
‘Wolf Warrior Diplomacy’: Israel’s China Strategy in Peril
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail