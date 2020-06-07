CounterPunch supports the Floyd Rebellion and Black Lives Matter.
Please consider supporting an organization working on police accountability, additional resources on the movement and how you can get involved can be found here.
Black Politics and Liberation: A CounterPunch Reading List
What It Feels Like to be Black in America by Kevin Alexander Gray
What Does Black Lives Matter Want? by Robin D.G. Kelley
Black Subjugation in America by Kim Scipes
Until We Win: Black Labor and Liberation in the Disposable Era by Kali Akuno
With or Without White People, Black Lives Matter by George Payne
There is No Peace: an Incitement to Justice by Kevin Alexander Gray, Jeffrey St. Clair and JoAnn Wypijewski
Black Women Political Prisoners of the Police State by Linda G. Ford
Bad Apples in Ferguson by Ishmael Reed
Is Trump a White Supremacist? Yes, But So is America by Margaret Kimberley
Why Black Lives Matter Won’t Go Away: a Primer on Systemic Racism in America by Anthony Dimaggio
Remembering a Panther by Elena Carter
Badge of Impunity: the Killing of Stephon Clark by Jeffrey St. Clair
The Toxic Air in Black America by Earl Ofari Hutchinson
Black Lives Matter to Labor by Austin Mccoy
Why Black Lives Matter To Me by Adam Vogel
Did the Elites Have MLK, Jr. Killed? by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn
The US v. Trayvon Martin by Robin D.G. Kelley
New York’s Black Panters, A Legacy by Ron Jacobs
From Cosby To Ferguson by Aaron Dixon
The Real Purpose of the Drug War by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn
The Case of the Angola Three by Anita Roddick
Let the People See: Emmett Till, and Why They Don’t See by Susan Babbitt
The Silencing of Black Women: the Relevance of Ella Baker by Lawrence Ware & Lavonya Bennett
Ignoring Angela Davis by Margaret Kimberley
A Short History of Black Voter Suppression by Nicholas Parker
Black Teachers’ Revolt of the 1960s by Bob Simpson
The Black Panthers Had the Right Idea by Thadisizwe Chimurenga
Movement for Black Lives Yields New Targets of the State by Lamont Lilly
Charlottesville and the Battles of History by Mumia Abu-Jamal
Martin Luther King and the Black Revolutionary Tradition by Eric Mann
Black Bodies, Broken Worlds by Vijay Prashad
The “Whack ‘Em and Stack ‘Em” Mentality of American Cops by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn
Seize This Time: Rahm Emmanuel, Bobby Seale and Community Control of the Police by Ben Burgis
Huey Newton: a Revolutionary Hero by Danny Haiphong
Did the CIA Kill Paul Robeson? by Alexander Cockburn and Jeffrey St. Clair
Race, Gender and Occupy by Jordan Flaherty & Sweta Vohra
Black in Blue: the Troubled Legacy of Chicago’s Black Cops by Glenn Reedus
The History of Black Cooperatives by Bernard Marszalek
Black Homes Matter: San Francisco’s Vanishing Black Population by Carl Finamore
My Mother, Stopped for Driving While Black by Milen Mehari
Black Power Through Low Power Radio by Bruce Dixon
How Poor Black Lives Matter to U.S. Capitalism Today by Paul Street
Tell the Negroes to Wait: Obama, Black Lives Matter, and Compromising with White Supremacy by Lawrence Ware & Lauren Whiteman
Freedom is a Constant Struggle by Mike Miller
Mean Streets by Jeffrey St. Clair
Yes, I’m a Black Nationalist by Lee R. Haven
Policing the Manufactured Ghettos by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn
Ferguson in Context by Bryan Winston
The History of Hollywood: Propaganda for White Supremacy at Home and US Militarism Abroad by Garikai Chengu
An Interview with John Carlos by Dave Zirin
Race and the Drug War by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn
This Would Not Happen If They Were White: Race, Class and Politics in Flint, Michigan by Lawrence Ware
Racism, Neo-Confederacy and the Raising of Historical Illiterates by Tim Wise
A Short History of Black Paranoia by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn
Selma, Obama and Colonization of Black Resistance by Ajamu Baraka
The History We Leave Out of Our Public Spaces by Timothy B. Tyson
“The Army Ain’t No Place for a Black Man”: How the Wolf Got Caged by Jeffrey St. Clair
Racism and Eugenics, American-Style by Louis Proyect
On Queen’s Blvd, the Night Sean Bell’s Killers Got Off by JoAnn Wypijewski
The War on the Poor by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn