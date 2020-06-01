by

All Night Jazz All The Time

black and blue

another black and white

fireworks display

day or night

mighty whitey in the jazz

at the first beboptist cathedral

how can a poor martyr sleep

listening to gargoyles

we never let in

cept to favor us with their play

drop some coinage in the cap

step outside, lean, smoke a doobie

outside you can hear them inside

holding it tight, a Parker riff

thrums, glissando, percussion

will the moment sugar over

or explode?

white man’s burden, what a load

keep a stiff

upper riff

being black

is a curse and a gif

you ain’t black

you ain’t black

ifs you ain’t got my back

scatty do bah bah boom

Obama just entered the room

can you say predator drone

400 years of

400 years of

waking up blue

essence precedes

existence exceeds

400 years of being black

American

while

people of color

perish in pens

we play at aliens

in blue screen zoom cells

who knew Ted Koppel

had azaleas in his living room?

O, the political horror

get out get out get out of me

exorcists scream behind

fashy see-thru persona masks

resembling crotchless panties

or proxemic prophylactics,

if you prefer

with no sports to take up their time

what will young black men do

take a knee, try to be

that accident that set them free

can’t we’ll all just get along

you’d think we’d be happy

to have squeezed Dylan’s lemon dry

and have a mystique scapegoat

handy, and hoarse as a death rattle

to carry the strummy song

of our white man’s blues,

but you’d be wrong

King of the Bingo Game

an invisible man

at the edge of being

over and over again they spin it

always ending the same way

bebop bebop black fade blue

O, find me an arkestra

Sun Ra, or Pharaoh’s honking horn

a primal baby’s keen

that splits wide open

the black and bluing sea

an Exodus of notes set free

Prince of Peace hear my plea

well it’s going to end badly

what’s black and white and red all over

the universe in a blender

the stuff of legal tender

drink up, Eli is coming over

coronavirus just cover

just look the other way

play me like a saxophone

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern

kind of blue, but with a gat

Billy Cobham ratatatatatatatat

in a land with more guns than people

there’s a universe, I’m told,

heading the other way

away from the bone star graves ahead

at the end of time

if I can make it across the heavy traffic

and not get deer-struck in the lights

I think I’ll hitch a ride

or maybe I’ll just keep it all

every single drop of it

bottled up inside