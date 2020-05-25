by

Holy Beaver

When there’s rain on a plague day

Or plague on a rain day

You really should bring an umbrella, fella

As everything’s closed

And that which may be open you may

Rather not enter — even

With a mask strapped round your face

So don’t go out to Astor Place

Where J.J. Astor skins his castor

That’s beaver to you

Beaver trade’s how he got made

Though most don’t know

That beavers grow for their whole lives

They never reach a terminal size

I don’t know why. Who’s to say?

The DNA?

The Dinah?

In the kitchen — with Longinus? Yes!

Loafing around with his holy cup.

And if that beaver there should sup

From that she’d grow forever

Yup

Or nibble some ambrosia

Just a crumb that fell from Zeus’s beard

How long before

She’d grow whale-sized?

How big would she be by

The time she‘d outgrow the planet itself

And dam the streams of cosmic gas

Build galaxies in all of that

Galactic milk (tautology)

And Goldfish, too, I’ve heard

Will grow so

Maybe magic blood of Christ

Splashed on a carp in a basket that night

On Golgotha

And now it’s immortal

But captured by Peter

Is kept in a tub

And’s sliced apart each week

To sell in the market

On Fulton Street

With Alfred Smith

Still terrorized by Oedipus

Killer of kings

And landlords

And reckless drivers

As the holy beaver grows

The cosmos

Captain Kierkegaard

Among the splattered stars opines:

Listen to the voice of God

Like Abraham, when there’s a command

To slaughter someone

You listen —

Eddie Pus, as he’s now known, nods

Watching the flames

And the plagues spread

And the droplets of rain

Bursting on his head like falling bodies

The masks in the street

In the gutters and grass

And other places

Like so many discarded faces

Like leaves on the trees

Of the aftermath