FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 21, 2020

China’s Two Sessions During Coronavirus

by

Beijing.

Even though it’s being held on its home turf, Beijing will play second fiddle for the next week as thousands of delegates pour into the capital to debate, argue and socialize amid the “Two Sessions”.

The sessions, taking place after being postponed in March due to COVID-19, are the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body drawn from delegates representing a cross-section of society, including the arts, medicine, transport, construction, and the National People’s Congress, the top legislative body.

In reality, the NPC is an exercise in public relations, a supreme example of rubber-stamping. Nothing of any merit will be discussed openly. TV coverage will highlight the mass, synchronized applause of the 2,975 delegates, led by the People’s Liberation Army with the most delegates at 294, followed not by Beijing, or Shanghai but Shandong, the most populous province, with 173 delegates.

Obviously, the COVID-19 outbreak will be presented as a challenge that China met successfully. The catastrophic initial mistakes, the denials, the harassment of doctors trying to publicize its danger, the mass gathering in January that saw tens of thousands of people openly celebrate Chinese New Year in a huge square, will not be mentioned. But neither will there be a sense of triumphalism. The virus remains a concern and seems, at the moment, to be under control but everyone knows it is far too early to declare absolute victory.

The importance of the “Two Sessions” is that it allows leaders of the provincial parties to come to Beijing and discuss, privately, their concerns. China is a one-party state. Ultimate political authority, of course, rests with the Chinese Communist Party, whose Politburo Standing Committee, headed by President Xi Jinping, sets policy. So the NPC deputies to the congress will sit politely, row-upon-row in the Great Hall of the People and choreograph their applause. But in the corridors of power, restaurants and hotel lobbies, there will be forthright discussions on the faltering economy, anti-pollution efforts, international affairs, the Trump presidency and how to recalibrate China’s damaged position in the world.

But one other subject will be raised that makes this Two Sessions intriguing for the outside world is that for the first time since Mao passed away in 1976 China does not expect tomorrow to be better than today.  The social contract, the implicit unwritten understanding between the party and the people – acceptance of the party’s political primacy  in exchange for growing prosperity – is at risk of unraveling.

Most people in China believe that for this contract to be maintained economic growth would have to be in the region of 5-6 percent minimum per year. No one believes it is anywhere near that today. Even before COVID-19 it was probably around 5 percent. After the outbreak it is much less, probably around 2 percent. Unforeseen circumstances. Sure. But unforeseen circumstances can have unforeseen consequences.   Beijing cannot turn on the export taps as it did before to get out of trouble because its major overseas markets are also on their knees. And China as a brand has been damaged. Long after this crisis is over there will be a residue of mistrust for things China.  Even before COVID-19 there was a growing sense in the West that China, ironically a communist country once considered just a few years ago as the savior of Western capitalism, could not be trusted.  Now there is almost unanimous certainty that it is beyond the pale. Frustration in Beijing at growing international isolation and a restive population demanding better living standards could prove to be a potent mix.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tom Clifford

Tom Clifford is a freelance journalist and can be reached at: cliffordtomsan@hotmail.com.

New from
CounterPunch

May 21, 2020
Vijay Prashad
How the United States Government Failed to Prepare for the Global Pandemic
Rain
A Vaccine Might Mitigate Covid-19, But What About The Plague in Its Wake That’s Not Novel And Is Spreading?
Evaggelos Vallianatos
From Plague to a Livable World
Don Fitz
Soaring Beyond the Green New Deal with Stan Cox
Lance Olsen
Too Many Demand Too Much of Renewable Energy
Marshall Auerback
How Germany’s Courts Might Destroy the Euro
Tom Clifford
China’s Two Sessions During Coronavirus
Juan Cole
Fundamentalist Pandemics: What Evangelicals Could Learn From The Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyam
Jonathan Power
A Machiavellian US in the Middle East
David Thorstad
Frances Goldin and a Unique New York Story
Andrew Stewart
The Cynical Actors Surrounding Tara Reade
Kim C. Domenico
Social Studies for the Pandemic
George Ochenski
Trump-style Dysfunction Comes to Montana
Mark Weisbrot
Lives Depend on Argentina’s Debt Talks
Binoy Kampmark
Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation
May 20, 2020
Ellen Brown
Another Bank Bailout Under Cover of a Virus
M. K. Bhadrakumar
How Russia is Botching Its Relationship With Syria
John Kendall Hawkins
Global Cockfights, Viruses, and the Monsters Within
Kenneth Surin
What The President Continues To Say (About The Plague)
Pradeep Baisakh
The No Land’s Man
Lidia Falcón
The Death of Hope
Binoy Kampmark
Inglorious Bastardry: Hacking for Vaccines
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Conspiracies and the Coronavirus in the USA and Germany
Karen J. Greenberg
America’s Pandemic Role Reversal: Over There Is Now Over Here
Susie Day
Those Most in Need Of Mercy: Why Melissa Tanis Works to Get Elders Out of Prison
Ken Knabb
Pregnant Pause: Remarks on the Corona Crisis
Ralph Nader
Trump: Letting Big Corporations Get Away with Whatever They Want
Amee Chew
Stop the $2 Billion Arms Sale to the Philippines
Sarah Rawlings
Social Security is Strong, But It Needs More Support
Nick Licata
It’s Time for a Robot Tax
Ted Rall
If Trump Wins Again, Don’t Blame Progressives
Peter Harrison
Is It as Impossible to Build Jerusalem as it is to Escape Babylon?
Elliot Sperber
Freedom From the Great Disease 
May 19, 2020
Melvin Goodman
How the New York Times Enhances Trump’s Propaganda
Jack Wareham - Dylan Burgoon
Leftist Perspectives on Zoom: Socialist Struggle while Social Distancing
Walden Bello
The Race to Replace a Dying Neoliberalism
Sam Pizzigati
Civil Disobedience, Billionaire-Style
Daniel Warner
The World Trade Organization and the Demise of Multilateralism
Chris Wright
Learning from the Great Depression
Ted Rall
5 Things the Government Must Do Now to Avoid Collapse And/Or Revolution
J.P. Linstroth
Coronavirus, Poverty, and Structural Violence
Binoy Kampmark
The Mouse Roars: Australia, China and a Coronavirus Independent Inquiry
Caroline Hurley
Ebola ’14 vs. Covid ‘19
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
What You Need to Know about the ICC Investigation of War Crimes in Occupied Palestine
John Feffer
Death and the Economy: a Dialogue
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail