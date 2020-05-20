FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 20, 2020

If Trump Wins Again, Don’t Blame Progressives

by

The corporate conservatives who control the Democratic Party are suffering from cheaters’ remorse.

The DNC and their media allies (NPR, CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Atlantic Monthly, Vox, etc.) subverted the will of primary voters, undermining initial frontrunner Bernie Sanders in order to install the worst candidate of the 20 centrists in the campaign.

Now the power brokers are worried that the befuddled Biden, whom they touted as the Most Electable Against Donald Trump, will lose to him. Rather than take responsibility for their idiocy and force Biden to pull out of a race for which he is obviously physically and mentally unprepared, the corporatist sellouts are preemptively blaming the progressives who warned them about this exact scenario.

Sorry, right wingers. Biden is on you. You made him the presumptive nominee. If Trump wins again, it’s your fault.

Just as it was last time.

Establishment panic over Biden is most palpable in the pages of the official party organ of the Democratic Party, the Times. “While [Biden] has held consistent leads in most national and swing-state polls, they have not been altogether comfortable one,” the paper noted on May 15th.

If Biden is to squeak by Trump in November, he requires a comfortable lead now. “A CNN poll released on Wednesday found Mr. Biden leading the president by five percentage points nationwide, but trailing by seven points among voters in crucial battleground states…for some Democrats, the results of the CNN poll again raised the specter that Mr. Biden could win the popular vote but lose the Electoral College, as Hillary Clinton and Al Gore both did.”

Historically, in May of a presidential election year Democrats need lead of at least 10 points over their Republican rival in order to prevail in a general election. Republicans always close the gap during the last six months of a presidential race.

The Times is pushing Biden’s candidacy via two lines of argument. First, lesser-evilism. As columnist Frank Bruni wrote May 17th, he’ll “take Biden’s confusion over Trump’s corruption.” (Of course Biden is corrupt too.) Second, they claim, Biden should be acceptable. He isn’t Hillary Clinton. Due to the coronavirus crisis, Bidenites say, their man is willing to pivot to the left. (Never mind that progressive programs need to be in place before a crisis, not ramping up a year after it begins.)

The second argument is the easiest to shoot down. Biden has a decades-long track record of voting and governing to the right, including voting to invade Iraq for no good reason. Even now, as tens of millions of Americans lose their jobs and thus their health insurance, Biden refuses to join the rest of the industrialized world by endorsing single-payer healthcare. Progressives don’t trust Biden. They trust history. History proves Biden isn’t one of them.

Bruni’s argument involves magical thinking too. “At the end of the day, Biden can be trusted to do what Trump didn’t and won’t: stock his administration with qualified professionals. He could compensate for any supposed cognitive deficit with a surplus of talent,” Bruni says. There is no evidence, none, zero, zip, that this is true. Biden could validate that argument by announcing his cabinet nominations now. But he’s not.

Biden leaves progressive voters cold. That matters because the enthusiasm gap could decide the election. “Trump had a consistent edge over Hillary Clinton in enthusiasm [in 2016],” reported CNN’s Harry Enten. “His voters were 4 points more likely to say they were very enthusiastic in voting for him than Clinton’s were for her in the final ABC News/Washington Post poll, even as Clinton led overall. That enthusiasm advantage should have been one of the warning signals to the Clinton campaign. Trump’s current edge in enthusiasm over Biden is even larger. In a late March ABC News/Washington Post poll, 53% of Trump backers said they were very enthusiastic about voting for him. Just 24% of Biden backers said the same about their guy.”

If anything, the enthusiasm gap might widen as billions of dollars of stimulus payment letters bearing Trump’s signature hit voters’ bank accounts and he wraps himself in the trappings of the presidency while Biden sits in his basement trying to figure out how to use his computer camera. If I were Trump, I’d be planning my second term.

Let’s not forget how we got here.

When Bernie Sanders announced he was running again, Democratic-aligned media outlets said he was too old. “Mr. Sanders would be 79 when he assumed office, and after an October heart attack, his health is a serious concern,” the Times said in its absurd editorial joint endorsement of Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

Then, when Bernie emerged as frontrunner for the nomination, corporate media presented him as an existential threat. Head-to-head polls showed he was at least as electable as his rivals, yet “journalistic” organizations stated, without evidence, that a left-wing Democrat couldn’t beat Trump. Headlines proliferated:

Can Bernie Be Stopped?”

Bernie Sanders Can Still Be Stopped.

The Stop Sanders Movement Has Gone Public.”

CNN even compared Sanders to the coronavirus.

Remember all those “Can Obama Be Stopped?” headlines from the 2008 primaries. Me neither. When it came to Bernie, pseudo-liberal media didn’t pretend to be objective.

The DNC went after him like crazy.

Bernie Sanders won the key Iowa caucus but Democratic vote-counting chicanery cheated him out of the PR for his win. Party insiders believe that Barack Obama personally arranged for Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden the day before Super Tuesday. Speaking of which, Sanders won California, the biggest state—but the vote count mysteriously took days, denying him a big headline and an accurately optimistic delegate count in media coverage.

They’re still at it. At this writing party leaders are trying to prevent an embarrassing protest vote against Joe Biden in New York by fighting in court for the right to delete Bernie Sanders from the state’s mail-in primary ballots.

A Times headline from February 20th proved prescient: “Democratic Leaders Willing to Risk Party Damage to Stop Bernie Sanders.”

They got what they wanted.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ted Rall

Ted Rall, syndicated writer and the cartoonist for ANewDomain.net, is the author of the book “Snowden,” the biography of the NSA whistleblower.

New from
CounterPunch

May 20, 2020
Ted Rall
If Trump Wins Again, Don’t Blame Progressives
Peter Harrison
Is It as Impossible to Build Jerusalem as it is to Escape Babylon?
Elliot Sperber
Freedom From the Great Disease 
May 19, 2020
Melvin Goodman
How the New York Times Enhances Trump’s Propaganda
Jack Wareham - Dylan Burgoon
Leftist Perspectives on Zoom: Socialist Struggle while Social Distancing
Walden Bello
The Race to Replace a Dying Neoliberalism
Sam Pizzigati
Civil Disobedience, Billionaire-Style
Daniel Warner
The World Trade Organization and the Demise of Multilateralism
Chris Wright
Learning from the Great Depression
Ted Rall
5 Things the Government Must Do Now to Avoid Collapse And/Or Revolution
J.P. Linstroth
Coronavirus, Poverty, and Structural Violence
Binoy Kampmark
The Mouse Roars: Australia, China and a Coronavirus Independent Inquiry
Caroline Hurley
Ebola ’14 vs. Covid ‘19
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
What You Need to Know about the ICC Investigation of War Crimes in Occupied Palestine
John Feffer
Death and the Economy: a Dialogue
George Wuerthner
Bozeman Watershed Project Spills Bad Blood
May 18, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Megalomania and Boris Johnson’s Incompetence Have Only Increased in COVID Pandemic
Karl Grossman
The Coming Nuclear Menace: Hypersonic Missiles
Benjamin Willis
Unsettling Noises: Locked Down in Queens
Evaggelos Vallianatos
War and Power in Classical Greece: Lessons for Superpowers and the World
Rev. William Alberts
Unmasking the “Wartime President”
Richard C. Gross
Fauci Saves
Rashid Nuri
Covid-19, Big Ag and the Failing Food System
Abdallah El Harif – Vijay Prashad
The Bouficha Appeal: Universal Call for Humanity to End Militarism and Stop War
Mel Gurtov
For Trump, It’s Mission Accomplished
Wim Laven
Caring About the Murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Howard Lisnoff
Staying Above Water During the Pandemic
Douglas Bevington
Taking the Air out of Balloon Pollution: Grassroots Environmental Activist of the Year Danielle Vosburgh
Marshall Sahlins
Reopen the  Economy; or Charge of the Right Brigade
Weekend Edition
May 15, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Conn Hallinan
War and Plagues: Military Spending During a Pandemic
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Unmasked and Anonymous
Rob Urie
Democrats, Racism, and the Future
Tony McKenna
El Diego: the Two Lives of Maradona
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The Fed Hasn’t Spent a Dime Yet for Main Street Versus $735 Billion for Wall Street
Eve Ottenberg
The Covid-19 Testing Fiasco
Paul Street
Dark Winter? Honey Badger Trump Don’t Care
Winslow Wheeler
Do the Most Severe Lockdowns Coincide to the Highest COVID-19 Death Rates?
Ariel Gold
My Israeli Nemesis is Moving to America
Dean Baker
Corruption and the Pandemic Bailout
Patricio Zamorano
Guaidó and the Failed Military Operation Against Venezuela: a Story of Betrayal and Financial Corruption
W. T. Whitney
For Cuba and Venezuela, US Silence May Not Be Golden
Andrew Levine
Vice President Kamala Harris?
Ron Jacobs
Workingman’s Blues (COVID 19 Version)
Michael Barker
COVID-19 Planning: Is It Time to Nationalize Big Pharma?
Mateo Pimentel
Not Liberty, Happiness
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail