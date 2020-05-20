by

Freedom From the Great Disease

Nobody knows what Socrates’ first

Word was, though,

If we can trust Plato,

His last one was Asclepius —

The prototype of Jesus, who

Was sitting on my kitchen floor

Last night in the blue light

That shines in from the air shaft

Stroking the cat

Before I could scream I was tranquilized

His eyes, his stare

He’s sitting there

And says: I know you need to liquefy —

His words, not mine — so, go

And when you return I’ll apprise you

Of why I surprised you

Oh Jesus, I said, after washing my hands

And he made his demands

OK, I will do as you say, so

He wants us to know

All the people of the globe, first

That there’s a creature — the kangabat

A bat got it on, in a zoo,

With a female kangaroo

And now guess who is bounding into flight

Flapping and gliding through town

All night on her dragon-like wings

Eating rats and things like that

The kangabat, he said

As he leaned against the fridge,

Is especially fond of the Brooklyn Bridge

But don’t go make a pilgrimage

Don’t freak out.

The second thing is this:

An intercontinental community

College system must be developed

All will be students of the great mystery

The one absolute, the teachers too

And will live, for free, in student housing

And grow our own food

Not for exchange value, but for use

Because, as Marx maintained,

Freedom from the great disease

Requires not the state, you see,

But the commune

I’m not quite sure how the kangabat

Fits into all that

But he implied that he’d be back

To talk some more

About the absolute

The foundation of doubt

That leads to the truth