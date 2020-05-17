Home
May 17, 2020
Laura Veirs: I Was a Fool
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
May 15, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Conn Hallinan
War and Plagues: Military Spending During a Pandemic
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Unmasked and Anonymous
Rob Urie
Democrats, Racism, and the Future
Tony McKenna
El Diego: the Two Lives of Maradona
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The Fed Hasn’t Spent a Dime Yet for Main Street Versus $735 Billion for Wall Street
Eve Ottenberg
The Covid-19 Testing Fiasco
Paul Street
Dark Winter? Honey Badger Trump Don’t Care
Winslow Wheeler
Do the Most Severe Lockdowns Coincide to the Highest COVID-19 Death Rates?
Ariel Gold
My Israeli Nemesis is Moving to America
Dean Baker
Corruption and the Pandemic Bailout
Patricio Zamorano
Guaidó and the Failed Military Operation Against Venezuela: a Story of Betrayal and Financial Corruption
W. T. Whitney
For Cuba and Venezuela, US Silence May Not Be Golden
Andrew Levine
Vice President Kamala Harris?
Ron Jacobs
Workingman’s Blues (COVID 19 Version)
Michael Barker
COVID-19 Planning: Is It Time to Nationalize Big Pharma?
Mateo Pimentel
Not Liberty, Happiness
Louis Proyect
How Economic Misery Helped Fuel the Syrian War
Ramzy Baroud
Arabs, UN Must Move to Swiftly Protect the Status of Palestinian Refugees
Nick Pemberton
Rearranging Desires Amidst Climate Catastrophe, COVID Chaos, and Capitalist Calamity
Brett Wilkins
Veterans Exposed in Cold War Bioweapons Testing Still Awaiting Answers — and Help
Prabir Purkayastha
Why Capitalism Can’t Cure Global Pandemics
Don Fitz
Can We Simultaneously Oppose Bayer/Monsanto’s Biotechnology and Support Cuba’s Interferon Alpha 2B?
Macdonald Stainsby
Socialism and Collective Responses: Attacking Venezuela in a Pandemic
Rick Baum
Simple Solution to California’s Anticipated $54 Billion Budget Deficit
Manuel García, Jr.
End Game for Green Utopia
Negin Owliaei
Reopening the Economy is a Death Sentence for Workers
Janice Li – Svante Myrick
Facing Down Bigotry and a Pandemic
Ted Dace
A Tale of Two Viruses
Kirk Robinson
Yellowstone to Uintas Connection
Jon Hochschartner
Racism, Animal Rights and Eugene Debs
Sandy Smith-Nonini
To Re-Open Safely We Need a “Health Force” of Disease Detectives
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
For People, Planet & Peace: Interview with Lisa Savage, Ind. Candidate for Senate in Maine
Jordan Flaherty
Visions of a Future Beyond Capitalism: Revolutionary Films to Watch Under Quarantine
Chris Wright
Revolution in the Twenty-First Century: A Reconsideration of Marxism
Dan Bacher
Oil Prices Plunge, But California Oil Permits Rise 7.8%
Jonah Raskin
Monster Capitalism
Binoy Kampmark
The Liabilities of History: the Dangers of Pandemic Compensation
Robert Koehler
Racism and the National Soul
Julian Vigo
The Infodemic of Fake News in the Era of CoV-19
Thom Hartmann
Can Democracy Survive Bill Barr?
Liz Theoharis
Don’t Let the Politicians Divide Us During This Crisis
Norman Solomon
The Sanders Campaign Was About “Us”–Not Bernie–Remember?
Priti Gulati Cox
One Pound Capitalism, a Pinch of Democracy and Keep On Keepin’ On
Susan Block
RIP Little Richard, Tutti Frutti Sex Revolutionary
David Yearsley
Basket Case
