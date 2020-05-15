FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 15, 2020

RIP Little Richard, Tutti Fruiti Sex Revolutionary

by

It was cancer, not the coronavirus, that took the life of the 87-year-old rock music pioneer known to the world as Little Richard.

But Good Golly Miss Molly, it’s still hard to lose such a blessing to our culture, especially when gifted ground-breakers like Little Richard seem to be rarer than ever.

In fact, there was nobody like Richard Wayne Penniman, the dirt-poor dishwasher who transformed himself into the self-dubbed “Architect of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Yes, his ego was big as his towering hairdo, but he deserved that honor and many more, profoundly influencing the Beatles, the Stones, Elvis, Hendrix, Bowie, Patti Smith, Prince, MJ, everybody!

Not only did he inspire future generations of rock, Little Richard was also an erotic pioneer for the Sexual Revolution and Gay Liberation. I’m no music critic, but as a sexologist, I’d like to credit him with paving the way for many people to embrace their own not-so-straight sexuality.

He called himself “omnisexual” which is pretty much the same as “pansexual,” aka bonoboesque. In other words, he liked everybody. He was married, dated women and loved it when the ladies in his audience threw their panties at him as he performed, but he was also very much into guys. An avid cuckold, he enjoyed watching his girlfriends have sex with other men (which got him busted for “lewd conduct” in Macon, Georgia). Other times, he’d just get it on with the men himself; no girlfriend necessary.

However, Little Richard was a devout Christian whose father kicked him out of the family home for being “gay,” so he struggled with his desires for men throughout his life. He often denied or proclaimed that he’d “conquered” those feelings. Then, a few years or minutes later, he’d confess that he always was and always would be attracted to men.

Interestingly, he never seemed to struggle with what we call “crossdressing”—even making it an aspect of being a successful “crossover” musician in such segregated times. He later opined that his effeminate manner made him seem less of a threat to insecure white men who gave him easier access to “whites only” venues.

Little Richard was the King and the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. His style was aggressively feminine: the bouffant pompadour, pancake makeup, mascara, powder like his beautiful mother used, lots of glitter and flamboyant fashions during a very grey-flannel-suited time when flamboyance was not “in” for any man but Liberace. Indeed, this was years before Ziggy Stardust touched Earth and decades before Sir Elton donned his sequin shades or RuPaul’s Drag Race was even warming up.

Then there was Little Richard’s first major hit, “Tutti Frutti.” Sounds sweet as candy, but what is it?

When I first heard the song, I felt he was singing about me, “Got a gal named Sue / She knows just what to do.”

Though I had no clue what to do.

A-wop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bam-boom” was, apparently, the answer, but what was that?

Years later, I learned the true meaning of the mysteriously tasty Tutti Frutti: anal sex.

The original lyrics he couldn’t record in-studio were “Tutti Frutti, good booty / If it’s tight, it’s all right / If it don’t fit, don’t force it / You can grease it, make it easy…”

So Little Richard was a sex educator too, teaching us how to make sweet backdoor love without force and with a lot of lube.

He wasn’t shy about the centrality of his libido, though he usually framed it with a disarming rhyme. When asked about rockabilly music, Little Richard didn’t miss a beat, “I don’t know about rockabilly, but I been rockin’ willy for years.”

Last but not at all least, Little Richard was a great integrator, bringing black and white people together from their strictly segregated sections of the club, sock hop or concert hall and into the aisles to dance. It was revolutionary, it was very bonobo and it’s the type of revolution we as a society need again and again and right now.

We love you, Little Richard, and we are grateful for all you have done for our sexuality, our culture and to heal the wounds of our bigotry.

Go get that Tutti Frutti Booty in Rock ‘n’ Roll Heaven, Baby!

© May 9, 2020.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Susan Block

Susan Block, Ph.D., a.k.a. “Dr. Suzy,” is a world renowned LA sex therapist, author of The Bonobo Way: The Evolution of Peace through Pleasure and horny housewife, occasionally seen on HBO and other channels. For information and speaking engagements, call 626-461-5950. Email her at drsusanblock@gmail.com  

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
May 15, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Susan Block
RIP Little Richard, Tutti Fruiti Sex Revolutionary
May 14, 2020
Vijay Prashad
The U.S. Military is Hell-Bent on Trying to Overpower China
John K. White
To Divide and Conquer: Science, News, and Hate in the Age of Instant Media
Gabriel Leão
Brazilian Indigenous Peoples Confront Double Threat of COVID-19 and Bolsonaro’s Policies
Karim Sharara
COVID-19: Why Iran Is Doing Better Than You Think
Charles Pierson
Greenlighting War: Iran and Yemen
Jesse Jackson
Our Continuing Terror: the Murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Erik Edstrom
Celebrated to Death: the Betrayal of the American Soldier
Alex Lawson
Trump’s Advisers Have a Brazen Plot to Gut Social Security
George Ochenski
Political Fantasies Versus Economic and Health Realities
Dean Baker
Falling Consumer Prices, Except for Food
Danny Sjursen
What on Earth is the U.S. Doing by Bombing Somalia?
Laura Flanders
The Future is Up for Grabs
Christopher Brauchli
In (and Out) Like Flynn
Michael Doliner
The Venezuela Kerfuffle and the Secret Team
Jonah Raskin
Michael McClure: Beat Poet and Playwright Helped Thaw Cold War American Culture
William Hughes
The Timeliness of Albert Camus’ “The Plague”
May 13, 2020
Joseph Natoli
Who’s in a Catch-22?
Greg Moses
Discouragement Gap in College Dreams Brings Civil Rights Value to Real COVID-19 Relief
Gabriel Kuhn
Who Are You Kidding? The Democratic Party and the Joe Biden Fiasco
Kenneth Surin
“Making It Up As They Go Along:” Boris Johnson and COVID-19
Scott Tucker
Class Struggles and Social Distancing
Jack Rasmus
Low-Balling the Unemployed in the Era of the 2020 Great Recession
Ted Rall
We Need a Centralized Medical System Too
Sanket Jain
In Lockdown, India is No Country for Old Men
Victor Grossman
On Asparagus and Bombers
Suzan Mazur
Virologist Luis Villarreal: “Leery” of COVID-19 Models, Vaccine Possible Year’s End
Howard Lisnoff
Nothing Left
Thomas Knapp
Republicans Can’t Seem to Make Up Their Minds About Mail and Voting
Sarah Anderson
A For-Profit Postal Service Would Slam Small Businesses
Binoy Kampmark
Patriotic Vaccines: The Divided Coronavirus Cause
May 12, 2020
Martha Rosenberg
Tyson is a Repeat Offender
Stephen Cooper
U.S. Dishonors Navajo with Death Penalty  
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The War Against the Wolves of Alaska
Dean Baker
The Pandemic’s Catastrophic Hit to the Labor Market
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq Will be Hit Harder by Falling Oil Prices Than COVID-19 or ISIS
Robert Hunziker
The Wet-Bulb Peril Has Arrived… Way Too Early
Fran Shor
Terminal Conditions
Dan Kovalik
Finding Hope in Times of Despair: New World is Possible
Kenneth Good
Cardinal George Pell and the Victims of Child Sexual Abuse in Victoria.
Maria Paez Victor
What If Armed Terrorists Threatened the Prime Minister of Canada?
Roger Harris
Biden Ridin’ the Pandemic to the White House, Trump to Take Hit for Neoliberalism’s Failures
Sam Pizzigati
Last Year America’s CEOs Said They Cared About Us…They Lied
Tom Conway
Why America Cannot Afford to Let the U.S. Postal Service Go Bankrupt
May 11, 2020
Richard D. Wolff
Mass Unemployment Is a Failure of Capitalism
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail