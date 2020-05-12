FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 12, 2020

The Pandemic’s Catastrophic Hit to the Labor Market

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

Temporary layoffs make up 78.3 percent of unemployment.

As expected, the April jobs report showed a catastrophic hit to the labor market stemming from the pandemic. The economy lost another 20,500,000 jobs in April after losing 870,000 jobs in March. This is an order of magnitude higher than any previous two-month decline on record. The unemployment rate jumped to 14.7 percent, up 11.2 percentage points from what had been a 50-year low of 3.5 percent in February. The employment-to-population (EPOP) ratio was down 9.8 percentage points over this period, as 25.4 million fewer people report being employed in April than in February.

There is some good news in this horrible picture, 78.3 percent of the unemployed are temporary layoffs, meaning they expect to get their old jobs back. That won’t always be the case, but this is much better than the opposite. In the same vein, people working part-time for economic reasons are up by 6.6 million since February. This means that many employers are keeping workers on with reduced hours rather than laying them off. Although, this doesn’t completely square with the fact that the average workweek is only down by 0.2 hours, less than 1.0 percent.

One item worth noting in this report is that unemployment has actually risen slightly more for whites since February than for blacks, with the unemployment rate for whites up 11.1 percentage points compared to 10.9 percentage points for blacks. This reverses the usual pattern in a downturn where black workers typically see much sharper rises in their unemployment rate, although this is probably not a positive story. In this pandemic, black workers are more likely to be classified as essential, which means they keep their jobs but are risking their health.

In the same vein, the unemployment rate for college grads has risen by only 6.5 percentage points since February compared to 13.7 percentage points for those with just a high school degree, and 15.5 percentage points for those without a high school degree. This reflects who is able to work from home in this crisis.

Job loss was spread across industries with every major sector seeing job declines that would be viewed as catastrophic in a more normal month. Most of the industries seeing sharpest hits are not surprises.

Restaurants lost 5,919,000 jobs since February, 48.1 percent of employment in the sector. Hotels lost 885,000 jobs, 42.3 percent of total employment. The airlines shed 139,000 jobs, 27.2 percent of total employment. Retail lost 2,152,000 jobs, 13.7 percent of employment in the sector. Interestingly, non-store retailers also lost jobs, with employment down by 6.1 percent since February. This presumably reflects safety considerations offsetting the effect of an increase in demand.

Health care saw another sharp drop in employment with jobs in the sector now down by 1,475 (8.9 percent) since February. This reflects a huge drop in elective procedures and check-ups. Employment in dentists’ offices is down 53.3 percent since February.

Manufacturing and construction have shed 1,364,000 (10.6 percent) and 1,008,000 (13.2 percent) jobs, respectively. Mining has lost 52,800 jobs, 8.0 percent of employment, but this figure is certain to increase if oil prices stay low.

On the other side, finance has lost just 265,000 jobs or 3.0 percent of employment. Waste services lost 13,000 jobs or 2.8 percent of employment. Workers in finance can work at home, workers in waste services are essential workers.

One perverse effect of this massive job loss was a huge jump in wages. The average hourly wage rose by 4.7 percent in April. This is due to both the disproportionate job loss in lower-paying sectors and also the shift within each sector as the higher paid workers are the ones most likely to keep their jobs. The average hourly wage in retail rose by 4.4 percent. In leisure and hospitality, it rose by 6.8 percent.

This is an unambiguously horrible report, but there is not much here that is surprising. The pandemic shut down large parts of the economy, so we knew that employment was taking a massive hit. The immediate economic problem is ensuring that people have the means to get through a period in which they will not be receiving a paycheck. The legislation passed by Congress does a reasonably good job, although the implementation has not been great.

The other big issue is how quickly we can get the economy moving forward. The good news here is the large percentage of workers who expect to be called back by their employer, but the steps by the government to contain the pandemic and support the recovery are less encouraging.

This article first appeared on Dean Baker’s Beat the Press blog.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dean Baker

Dean Baker is the senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, DC. 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
May 12, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The War Against the Wolves of Alaska
Dean Baker
The Pandemic’s Catastrophic Hit to the Labor Market
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq Will be Hit Harder by Falling Oil Prices Than COVID-19 or ISIS
Robert Hunziker
The Wet-Bulb Peril Has Arrived… Way Too Early
Fran Shor
Terminal Conditions
Dan Kovalik
Finding Hope in Times of Despair: New World is Possible
Kenneth Good
Cardinal George Pell and the Victims of Child Sexual Abuse in Victoria.
Maria Paez Victor
What If Armed Terrorists Threatened the Prime Minister of Canada?
Roger Harris
Biden Ridin’ the Pandemic to the White House, Trump to Take Hit for Neoliberalism’s Failures
Sam Pizzigati
Last Year America’s CEOs Said They Cared About Us…They Lied
Tom Conway
Why America Cannot Afford to Let the U.S. Postal Service Go Bankrupt
May 11, 2020
Richard D. Wolff
Mass Unemployment Is a Failure of Capitalism
Melvin Goodman
A New John Ratcliffe or the Same Old Story?
Paul Street
A Late-Breaking Bulletin From PBS: “For Many Americans, Health Insurance is Tied to a Job”
John Feffer
Debunking Trump’s Nonsense
Henry Giroux
Radical Politics and Pandemic Nightmares
Ramzy Baroud
‘Justice is Indivisible’: Placing Palestine Back at the Center of Muslim Discourse in the West
Marshall Sahlins
The Shallow State
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Politics of Framing and the Framing of Politics
Leonard C. Goodman
Once Again, Congress Will Let Wall Street Pillage Main Street
Maximilian Werner
An Irrational Fear of Predators Drives Utah Politics
Eve Ottenberg
As the Earth Dies…
Robert Koehler
Can we Achieve Nuclear Adulthood?
Lawrence Wittner
Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, America’s Billionaires Thrive and Prosper
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies Challenges Killing of Yellowstone Ecosystem Grizzlies to Protect Wyoming Cows
Weekend Edition
May 08, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Brad Evans
This is Not a Conspiracy, It is a Terrifying Opportunity
John Davis
Visions of a Post-Covid-19 World
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Ain’t Living Long Like This
T.J. Coles
The Plot to Blame China for COVID-19
Paul Street
Live and Let Die
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Congress Sets Up Taxpayers to Eat $454 Billion of Wall Street’s Losses, Where is the Outrage?
Dave Lindorff
US Wants Release of Two Special Forces Veterans Who Led Failed Coup Invasion of Venezuela
Andrew Levine
Democrats: Dump Biden Now
W. T. Whitney
Venezuela Confronts Intimidation, Myth-making, and Dirty War
Ramzy Baroud
100 Years of Shame: Annexation of Palestine Began in San Remo
Eve Ottenberg
Rich Corporations Get $500 Billion, No Strings Attached
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Water and Cadillac Deserts
Pete Dolack
Attacking the Messenger
David Rosen
“They Are Expendable”: Who’s Paying to Reopen Business?
Tamara Pearson
Strange and Excessive Abuses by Corporations, Officials, and Narcos are Slipping Under the Radar in Mexico
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trump and Anti-Lockdown Protesters’ Calls to Return to Normal Are Acts of White Supremacy
Marshall Auerback
Why COVID-19 is the Great Unequalizer
Richard C. Gross
Presidential Irresponsibility in Spades
Ralph Nader
We Honor What We Value – Entertainers Over Saviors
Lara Merling
Without an Economic Recovery, Argentina Cannot Repay Its Debt
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail