May 6, 2020
Our History Is the Future: Lakota Historian Nick Estes on Indigenous Resistance to Climate Change
More articles by:
CP Editor
May 06, 2020
Kathleen Wallace
Capitalism’s Voracious Appetite: Bodies are the Commodities
Melvin Goodman
The Washington Post’s Neocons are Beating Cold War Drums…Again
Mandy Smithberger
Beware the Pentagon’s Pandemic Profiteers
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About the Plague)
David Swanson
Mapping Militarism 2020
Greg Moses
Gen Z National Student Leadership Begins Fightback for College Relief
Jeff Mackler
Back to Work! Trump’s COVID-19 Capitalist Cure Back to Work!
John G. Russell
The Joker We Deserve: Unmasked Power and Our “Slicey Dicey” President
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Trump Must Choose Between a Global Ceasefire and America’s Long Lost Wars
David Rovics
Rich Peasants, Poor Peasants and “Mom-and-Pop Landlords”
Sam Pizzigati
Our Slaughterhouses Aren’t Just for Cattle, Hogs, and Poultry Anymore. Add People.
Dean Baker
Measuring Inflation During the Time of Coronavirus
Gary Leupp
“Is There No Balm in Gilead?”
John Stanton
US Commission on the Pandemic of 2020: No Culpability, No Accountability for 70,000 Americans Killed in 60 Days
Stephen Cooper
A Kingston Reasoning with Legendary Guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith
George Wuerthner
Chainsaw Medicine on the Ochoco
Ritayan Mukherjee
Kachchh Camel Herders: Lockdown Last Straw?
May 05, 2020
Vijay Prashad, Paola Estrada, Ana Maldonado, and Zoe PC
Defeat of a Dirty Military Incursion into Venezuela on a Sunday Morning
Patrick Cockburn
Trump is Igniting a Cold War With China to Try to Win Re-election
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Trump’s Threat to Iran Has a Hollow, Angsty Ring
Rain
Social Distancing With Tear Gas and Walls: the “Racist, Hateful, And Life-Threatening Campaign” Unleashed Against The Romani With Covid-19
James Bovard
50 Years of Bat-Shit Crazy Televised Presidential Warmongering
Lawrence Davidson
Where is Joe Biden?
David Vine
What 9/11 Taught Me About COVID-19
John Feffer
What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Future of Capitalism?
Nyla Ali Khan
COVID-19 Makes Manifest the Danger of Sectioning Off Humanity into Various “Races” and Various “Worlds”
Prabir Purkayastha
U.S. Trade War Against China Takes a Coronaviral Turn
Mel Gurtov
The Coming New World Disorder
Robert Fisk
The Only Way the Fight Against Coronavirus Resembles the Real Wars I’ve Witnessed
Dean Baker
More Thoughts on Wealth and Tax Alternatives
Jean Trounstine
When Coming North is the Only Option: Why We Must Change Our Immigration Policies
Binoy Kampmark
Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell and Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal
CounterPunch News Service
Circuit Court Hears Oral Arguments over Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting
Elliot Sperber
Your Existence
May 04, 2020
Frank Joyce
Four Dead in Ohio
Timothy Messer-Kruse
Lingg’s Autobiography: An Overlooked Haymarket Confession?
David Schultz
The Anatomy of a Failing University
Steve Early
Fifty Years Ago This Spring: Millions of Students Struck to End a War in Vietnam
Ellen Brown
Crushing the States, Saving the Banks: the Fed’s Generous New Rules
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
Portugal Leads the Way: How European Countries Fared in Their Treatment of Refugees
Christopher Ketcham
Cancel Rent and Stop Playing the Landlord’s Game
Sam Pizzigati
Shed No Tears for CEOs with Sinking Share Prices
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
The South China Sea: Beyond the Smoke ‘n Mirrors
Sonali Kolhatkar
America is Exceptional…In Some of the Worst Ways
Jefferson Morley
A Lawless President Confronts an Untrustworthy Intelligence Community
