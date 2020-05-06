FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 6, 2020

Measuring Inflation During the Time of Coronavirus

by

There has been some discussion of whether we should anticipate deflation or inflation as a result of the impact of the pandemic. I have been in the camp arguing the latter, based on the idea that precautionary measures will raise costs in major areas of the economy while reducing supply. (This is not an argument against stimulatory policies that are needed to restore employment. The inflation is a one-time price rise that will be reversed when we get effective treatments and/or a vaccine. It is not an inflationary spiral story.)

However, it did occur to me that there is an important measurement issue that could affect how we view higher prices. To see the issue, let’s imagine we had Donald Trump’s bar and grill. As Trump has advocated, we have people tightly packed together, eating their burgers and fries. There are also long lines at the door, with no one practicing social distancing.

Now, imagine that Dr. Fauci takes over the restaurant after it goes bankrupt (this is a Trump business) because so many of the customers were getting sick. Under Dr. Fauci, the restaurant adopts safe practices. This means operating at only one quarter capacity, having sufficient time between parties to ensure that the tables, chairs, and surrounding areas are fully sanitized, and having checkers at the door taking people’s temperatures and asking about their health and contacts. To cover his higher costs, Dr. Fauci raises prices by 50 percent.

So, the question for inflation hawks everywhere is whether this 50 percent price increase should be treated as inflation? The counter argument is that Dr. Fauci’s restaurant is providing a better product than Donald Trump’s restaurant. Customers can eat their dinner with a much lower risk of catching the coronavirus. This should be worth a premium, just like people are willing to pay more money for a car with automatic braking or other safety features. In effect, this is a quality improvement, not an increase in price.

My guess is that the folks at the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not see it that way and treat safety related price increases as inflation. I’m not knocking them, they would have to develop the methodologies to make the adjustments. That takes time and we’re seeing the price increases now. I’m just trying to call attention to a conceptual problem here.

While the problem is extraordinarily stark in this case, it is not a new one. I used to point out that AIDS led to a reduction in the measured rate of inflation. The reason is that when expensive new treatments came into use, their price was not picked up as an increase in the CPI or other price indices. (We only measure the change in price of existing drugs, not the cost of new drugs.) When these drugs came off patent, and their prices plunge, their price decline would be included in the CPI, lowering the overall rate of inflation.

There is no real solution to this sort of problem. The CPI is inherently individualistic. It measures the change in quality-adjusted prices as though the world around us is unchanging. However, we know it does change constantly and the value assigned to goods and services changes enormously as a result. (Hey, anyone want a lava lamp or a bean bag chair?) And it’s not just fashions. Our need for major items like cars, cell phones, and Internet access depend hugely on the social environment.

For this reason, we can’t really say that the CPI is measuring changes in the cost of living. It is a price index. Oddities, like the treatment of safety related price increases that are a result of the pandemic, may bring this point home, but the problem is always there even if we choose to ignore it.

This article first appeared on Dean Baker’s Beat the Press blog.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dean Baker

Dean Baker is the senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, DC. 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
May 06, 2020
Sam Pizzigati
Our Slaughterhouses Aren’t Just for Cattle, Hogs, and Poultry Anymore. Add People.
Dean Baker
Measuring Inflation During the Time of Coronavirus
Gary Leupp
“Is There No Balm in Gilead?”
John Stanton
US Commission on the Pandemic of 2020: No Culpability, No Accountability for 70,000 Americans Killed in 60 Days
Stephen Cooper
A Kingston Reasoning with Legendary Guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith
George Wuerthner
Chainsaw Medicine on the Ochoco
Ritayan  Mukherjee
Kachchh Camel Herders: Lockdown Last Straw?
May 05, 2020
Vijay Prashad, Paola Estrada, Ana Maldonado, and Zoe PC
Defeat of a Dirty Military Incursion into Venezuela on a Sunday Morning
Patrick Cockburn
Trump is Igniting a Cold War With China to Try to Win Re-election
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Trump’s Threat to Iran Has a Hollow, Angsty Ring
Rain
Social Distancing With Tear Gas and Walls: the “Racist, Hateful, And Life-Threatening Campaign” Unleashed Against The Romani With Covid-19
James Bovard
50 Years of Bat-Shit Crazy Televised Presidential Warmongering
Joe Emersberger
Paying the Price for Defeating Chevron: an Interview with Steven Donziger
Lawrence Davidson
Where is Joe Biden?
David Vine
What 9/11 Taught Me About COVID-19
John Feffer
What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Future of Capitalism?
Nyla Ali Khan
COVID-19 Makes Manifest the Danger of Sectioning Off Humanity into Various “Races” and Various “Worlds”
Prabir Purkayastha
U.S. Trade War Against China Takes a Coronaviral Turn
Mel Gurtov
The Coming New World Disorder
Robert Fisk
The Only Way the Fight Against Coronavirus Resembles the Real Wars I’ve Witnessed
Dean Baker
More Thoughts on Wealth and Tax Alternatives
Jean Trounstine
When Coming North is the Only Option: Why We Must Change Our Immigration Policies
Binoy Kampmark
Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell and Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal
CounterPunch News Service
Circuit Court Hears Oral Arguments over Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting
Elliot Sperber
Your Existence
May 04, 2020
Frank Joyce
Four Dead in Ohio
Timothy Messer-Kruse
Lingg’s Autobiography: An Overlooked Haymarket Confession?
David Schultz
The Anatomy of a Failing University
Steve Early
Fifty Years Ago This Spring: Millions of Students Struck to End a War in Vietnam
Ellen Brown
Crushing the States, Saving the Banks: the Fed’s Generous New Rules
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
Portugal Leads the Way: How European Countries Fared in Their Treatment of Refugees
Christopher Ketcham
Cancel Rent and Stop Playing the Landlord’s Game
Sam Pizzigati
Shed No Tears for CEOs with Sinking Share Prices
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
The South China Sea: Beyond the Smoke ‘n Mirrors
Sonali Kolhatkar
America is Exceptional…In Some of the Worst Ways
Jefferson Morley
A Lawless President Confronts an Untrustworthy Intelligence Community
Binoy Kampmark
Scuttling New START: Trump’s China Distraction
Greg Moses
Not Trusting that Department of Ed: Looking to Higher Ed Relief via States
Jill Richardson
A Death Sentence for Meatpackers
Joseph Scalia III
An Ethical Imperative: the Visionary “Impossible” in the Northern Rockies
George Wuerthner
Landscape Amnesia and the Deschutes River
Gloria Oladipo
Rural America Needs a Real COVID-19 Response
Matthew Cable
You Can’t Make Me
Graham Peebles
Only the Poor Starve: Hunger in the Time of Covid-19
Weekend Edition
May 01, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Economic Decline and the Threat of Fascism
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail