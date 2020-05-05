Your Existence
Your existence is a miracle
So why are you so miserable?
Because of the rich
All the toxic shit
that they force us to do
For them
Flatten a forest
To pay them rent
Chop up their head — their caput
Their capital
Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber