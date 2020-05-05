Paying the Price for Defeating Chevron: an Interview with Steven Donziger

by

U.S. attorney Steven Donziger has been in house arrest in Manhattan for almost eight months. His pre-trial detention stems from a judgement he and a team of Ecuadorian lawyers won over Chevron that could cost the company billions of dollars – and combat climate change.

In 1993, Donziger and other lawyers filed a lawsuit in New York federal court on behalf of the tens of thousands of residents of Ecuador’s Amazon who had toxic waste dumped in their communities for decades. In 2002, Chevron, the defendant in the lawsuit, won a nine-year battle to have US judges send the case back to Ecuador where the company promised to pay any adverse judgment. But Donziger and his allies unexpectedly beat Chevron on its preferred terrain of battle. The victory held up on appeals all the way to Ecuador’s Supreme Court in 2013 and Constitutional Court in 2018. The victims were awarded $9.5bn in damages. Given the magnitude of the damages, this is a modest amount compared to BP’s estimated $50bn liabilityfor the far smaller Deepwater Horizon disaster. Chevron’s revenues recently have ranged from $100bn to $200bn per year.

Chevron returned to the same US courts where earlier it had fought jurisdiction to launch a counterattack on Donziger and the 47 named plaintiffs. A New York judge, Lewis A Kaplan, disregarded Chevron’s promise to abide by Ecuadorian jurisdiction. Based largely on testimony from an admittedly corrupt Ecuadorian witness paid $2m by Chevron, Kaplan ruled that the Ecuador judgment was obtained by fraud. The witness, Alberto Guerra, later admitted under oath that he repeatedly lied in open court before Kaplan.

To justify ignoring the appeals won in Ecuador, Kaplan declared that Ecuador’s entire judiciary (that Chevron had once praised) was incapable of delivering judgments that respected the law. Kaplan refused to hear any of the voluminous environmental and chemical evidence against Chevron. He said any evidence of contamination in Ecuador was irrelevant to Chevron’s allegations. As discussed by Donziger below, Chevron manoeuvred around ever facing a jury in its battles in the US.

Kaplan’s ruling was upheld in 2016 by an appellate court that, in the same month, also shielded UN troops from accountability for killing thousands of Haitians through gross negligence. But in Canada, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in 2015 that the Ecuadorians could try to enforce their judgment. Chevron and Kaplan then went after Donziger with even more intensity. I’ve been in touch with Donziger in recent days as he spends his eighth month under house arrest.

Joe Emerseberger: Explain why you are under house arrest.

Steven Donziger: A U.S. trial judge charged me with criminal contempt after I appealed an unprecedented order that I turn over my computer and cell phone to Chevron’s lawyers. As a person who believes strongly in the rule of law, I considered it my ethical duty to appeal the order which destroys attorney-client privilege which is a bedrock principle of our adversarial system of justice. No lawyer had ever heard of such an order being issued in this country. My appeal was an effort to seek the protection of the rule of law. While my appeal was pending, Judge Kaplan charged me with criminal contempt for not complying with his order even though it was on appeal. That led to another unprecedented and utterly unjustified decision to put me under house arrest and confiscate my passport. My view is that this is happening for two main reasons: first, Judge Kaplan is retaliating because I have challenged many of his decisions publicly, given that they are based on Chevron’s false evidence; and second, because Judge Kaplan and Chevron do not want me traveling to other countries to enforce the Ecuador judgment against Chevron’s assets where Judge Kaplan’s decisions will be scrutinized by neutral courts. I was in Canada working on enforcement of the judgment when he charged me.

In the view of my very experienced lawyer, himself a former federal prosecutor, there is no legitimate basis to the charges. I was not disobeying the law; I was advocating for my clients in seeking the protection of the rule of law. Even if there was a basis to detain me pending trial, there is no way you can justify eight months in detention when the maximum sentence for the charge is six months. It’s pure punishment for standing up to the oil industry. Charging me criminally thwarts my advocacy which serves Chevron’s interests. No lawyer in the history of the U.S. has been put in pre-trial detention for a criminal contempt charge, much less one based on an appeal of a serious constitutional issue. I’ve been detained now for 230 days when the longest sentence ever imposed on a lawyer for contempt is 90 days of home confinement.

JE: The intent is to make you out to be a slimy character victimizing poor Chevron.

SD: The record is pretty clear that I’m a rule of law guy. I’ve fought as a lawyer for 27 years to help Indigenous peoples in Ecuador who are victims of what is probably the world’s worst oil pollution. I graduated from Harvard Law School with President Obama. I have the support of several Harvard Law faculty members and some of the most prominent lawyers and civil society leaders in the world who have formed a support committee for me.

JE: What are the big factors driving this campaign against you?

SD: I think the judgment we won has frightened Chevron. Chevron management, over the objections of many Chevron shareholders, is spending billions of dollars to attack the case rather than redirect that money to comply with the court mandate that it clean-up its disaster. The fossil fuel industry fears that if the people of Ecuador who won the case actually collect the judgment, then the floodgates will open to other legal challenges from other communities around the world that could add significant liability to an industry already under all sorts of structural pressure. Large oil companies have massive legacy liabilities around the world. Almost none are on the balance sheet because the companies assume their victims will never figure out how to get the financing to get a lawsuit going with a good legal team. We figured it out and attracted some of the top legal talent in the world. And we won. That win was affirmed by 17 appellate judges. We’ve been backed by the Supreme Courts of Ecuador and Canada. Chevron is now trying to destroy the case after the fact using a U.S. trial judge who has a long history of trying to help corporations defeat their liabilities. He used to represent the tobacco industry before he was appointed to the bench.

Successful lawsuits force these major pollution liabilities into the open and make the risk very real. Because this is the first major judgment won by Indigenous groups for this kind of case, we are seeing a massive counterattack. I’m in the crosshairs. It’s ugly and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t frightened. Chevron is out to utterly destroy me.

JE: What’s allowed Judge Kaplan and Chevron specifically to get away with so much?

SD: The U.S. appellate courts have been showing increasing hostility toward claims brought by people from other countries who claim their human rights have been violated or harmed by the practices of U.S. corporations. This is a trend in U.S. federal courts for the last 25 years or so. Corporations are often considered off limits as defendants in these types of cases. The approach contrasts sharply with Canadian courts, which generally are welcoming of human rights claims against Canadian corporations filed by people who live in other countries as the recent landmark decision in the Nevsun case demonstrated. Hostility by the New York appellate court in particular has been shown toward the victims of Chevron in Ecuador and the victims of Union Carbide in the Bhopal disaster. For all practical purposes, a good portion of our federal courts have shut their doors to human rights victims of U.S. corporations overseas.

JE: But the judgment your team won was in the courts of Ecuador. You never even tried to enforce it in the United States.

SD: Very true. Chevron initiated collateral litigation against me personally thinking it would end the case. My particular situation is driven largely by one oil company and a particular judge. Chevron not only wants to undermine the Ecuador judgment, it also wants to kill off the very idea of the case. They want to leave me so hurt that no lawyer will ever think about doing this again. That explains why Chevron has used at least 60 law firms, 2,000 lawyers, and numerous public relations firms including the one that ran the misleading “Swift Boat” campaign that essentially destroyed John Kerry’s presidential campaign back in 2004. There’s never been so much money spent on a corporate retaliation campaign in history. It’s massive overkill but also suggests Chevron is feeling real risk about the liability.

JE: It also appears that Kaplan simply has out for you.

SD: Judge Kaplan seems to see this is very personal terms. It’s disturbing and is also quite terrifying to me and my family. He has a lot of power. The appellate court does not seem to want to stop him. As a result, we are hurting financially. The future is uncertain. This hurts my son. It hurts my wife. It hurts the communities in Ecuador. It obviously hurts me. I can’t generate income. It’s designed to hurt. I have a large black bracelet chafing my ankle, 24/7. I sleep, eat and bathe with it. It blinks and talks and wakes us up in the middle of the night.

JE: Kaplan was rejected by public prosecutors when he wanted to pursue criminal contempt of court charges against you. Many people will be shocked that he was able to outsource the prosecution to a private law firm that he also appointed. Please explain.

SD: Yes. A lot of people don’t know that in the United States federal judges have lifetime appointments and extraordinary power to hold in contempt those who appear before them, especially when appellate courts don’t act as a check. The U.S. Supreme Court has often recognized how this power is easily subject to abuse. The regular and very able prosecutors in the Southern District of New York here in Manhattan refused to take the Kaplan case; that office has massive resources and doesn’t shy away from tough cases, so their refusal means something significant. Judge Kaplan then did something that apparently has never happened before in New York: he appointed a private corporate law firm and deputized it to act in the name of the United States government to prosecute me, and then named his own judge to preside while bypassing court rules for random assignment of cases.

The law firm, Seward & Kissel, immediately asked for my passport to be confiscated and for me to be put under house arrest. It turns out that Seward has deep financial ties to the oil industry and also to Chevron. The firm has opposed each of my requests to be released. At one point, 27 prominent citizens informed the law firm they were willing to co-sign a bond; the Seward firm refused. The Seward lawyers are also coordinating with Chevron’s main law firm, the notorious Gibson Dunn firm which itself has been subject to ethics violations over the years including being caught by the High Court of London fabricating evidence to frame an innocent man.

This is a misdemeanor case; there is almost never a bond of any sort for a misdemeanor, especially for a lawyer with no criminal record. So this is totally abnormal and irregular. Essentially I’m being locked up by a private law firm with ties to the very oil industry that I have fought for most of my professional career. Simon Taylor, who heads the anti-corruption group Global Witness in London, said this is the kind of thing his group usually sees in repressive or authoritarian societies. I’m hoping the system will work and the appellate court will examine this case closely.

JE: Tell us more about Seward & Kissel, the firm Kaplan appointed to prosecute you.

SD: The firm does a lot of transactional business on deals with Oaktree Capital, which manages $120 billion of assets and has two executives on Chevron’s Board. Seward sponsors oil industry conferences involving Chevron. It does the legal work for major shipping companies that have deals with Chevron. It has close ties to Gibson Dunn, Chevron’s main law firm. We recently confirmed that Chevron has been a client.

JE: Did the public prosecutors explain why they turned Kaplan down?

SD: There is very little on record. It appears they assessed Judge Kaplan’s charges and decided not to go forward.

JE: When will your trial take place?

SD: The trial is scheduled for June 15 in Manhattan.

JE: Can you go over again, because it is so important, how Chevron and Judge Kaplan maneuvered around ever having to go before a jury in the US in their legal battles against you?

SD: My clients and I have been denied a jury of impartial fact finders three times in the United States. In the 1990s, Chevron fought successfully to move the case to Ecuador largely to avoid a U.S. jury. In the retaliatory racketeering case filed by Chevron in 2011 that Judge Kaplan assigned to himself, I was facing the largest potential personal liability in U.S. history. Because it apparently had so little confidence in its so-called evidence, Chevron dropped all money damages claims on the eve of trial to avoid a jury. Judge Kaplan then refused to let me testify and excluded the environmental evidence that convicted Chevron in Ecuador. The trial was called a “Dickensian farce” by John Keker, one of the most prominent trial lawyers in America. In the criminal contempt case that is scheduled for trial in June and which led to my house arrest, it appears they are again going to try to deny me a jury by treating the case as a misdemeanor.

JE: What can people do to help?

SD: Sign the pledge of support on my website, spread the word about what is happening, and if you can, consider a donation to my legal defense fund (here). The costs to deal with this are enormous and Chevron has frozen my bank accounts in an attempt to wipe out my finances. I have a wife and young son and we are hurting. I know many people are hurting themselves, but even very modest amounts would be totally appreciated.

JE: But there has been some good news. Judge Kaplan tried to get you disbarred. But a bar ethics official heard testimony and very recently recommended that your law license be reinstated.

SD: That’s correct. A neutral hearing officer listened to four days of testimony and 13 witnesses including some of the most prominent lawyers and human rights leaders in the country. We couldn’t present all of the evidence about what we believe is the falsity of the Kaplan findings, but the fact that this hearing officer ruled in my favor and that the prosecutor refused to take Judge Kaplan’s contempt charges speaks volumes. He recommended my law license be reinstated.

JE: Anything you would like to add?

SD: Ultimately this about whether the rule of law and human rights obligations apply to powerful entities like Chevron when they lose cases to vulnerable communities. It’s a really important issue for a world where the fossil fuel industry often seeks impunity for pollution that is accelerating the destruction of our planet. Many people in Ecuador’s Amazon have died of cancer and other oil-related health problems in the area where Chevron deliberately dumped billions of gallons of toxic waste. We need to focus on the need for the rule of law to be respected when impoverished communities take steps to hold powerful companies accountable. In my opinion , it is a travesty of justice that Chevron’s threat of a “lifetime of litigation” has not been stopped by U.S. appellate courts and almost ten years have passed since the verdict with not a penny paid for a cleanup.