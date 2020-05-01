The Tenderloin Containment Zone: A Photo Essay

by

San Francisco – Sunday morning, April 26, 2020.

San Francisco is openly violating its own Department of Public Health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning the sidewalks of the Tenderloin into a containment zone for the homeless – in a 20,000 person neighborhood right next to City Hall, while keeping large public spaces like Civic Center and Union Square empty, and leaving thousands of hotel rooms unoccupied.

First published in Beyond Chron (April 28, 2020)

Copyright © 2020 by Marc Norton

https://MarcNortonOnline.wordpress.com