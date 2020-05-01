FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 1, 2020

The Tenderloin Containment Zone: A Photo Essay

by

San Francisco – Sunday morning, April 26, 2020.

San Francisco is openly violating its own Department of Public Health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning the sidewalks of the Tenderloin into a containment zone for the homeless – in a 20,000 person neighborhood right next to City Hall, while keeping large public spaces like Civic Center and Union Square empty, and leaving thousands of hotel rooms unoccupied.

A group of people walking on a city streetDescription automatically generated

Mason at Turk (east side).

 

A group of people on a city streetDescription automatically generated

Mason at Turk (west side).

 

A close up of a street in front of a buildingDescription automatically generated

Asian Art Museum.

 

A city street in front of a buildingDescription automatically generated

Asian Art Museum.

 

A close up of an umbrella on a city streetDescription automatically generated

Asian Art Museum.

 

A group of people walking down a street next to a buildingDescription automatically generated

Asian Art Museum.

 

A city street in front of a buildingDescription automatically generated

Hilton Hotel (O’Farrell between Mason & Taylor) (1,919 rooms)

 

A view of a city streetDescription automatically generated

Hilton Hotel from Boeddeker Park.

 

A group of people walking on a city streetDescription automatically generated

Glide Memorial Church (Ellis between Taylor & Jones).

 

A close up of a busy city streetDescription automatically generated

Glide Memorial Church (Ellis at Taylor).

 

A person doing a stunt on a city streetDescription automatically generated

Ellis at Taylor.

 

A tall building in a cityDescription automatically generated

Westin St. Francis Hotel (1,195 rooms).

 

A view of a city streetDescription automatically generated

Union Square.

 

A close up of a busy city streetDescription automatically generated

Golden Gate & Jones.

 

A group of people walking down a busy city streetDescription automatically generated

Golden Gate between Leavenworth & Hyde.

 

A picture containing building, outdoor, parking, carDescription automatically generated

Golden Gate at Leavenworth.

 

A large white buildingDescription automatically generated

Parc 55 Hotel (Cyril Magnin & Eddy) (1,024 rooms).

 

A group of people walking down a busy city streetDescription automatically generated

Hyde & Turk.

 

A group of people crossing a city streetDescription automatically generated

Hyde & Turk.

 

A group of people riding motorcycles on a city streetDescription automatically generated

Eddy between Jones & Taylor.

 

A person walking down a city streetDescription automatically generated

Eddy & Leavenworth.

 

A traffic light on a city streetDescription automatically generated

Polk & Grove.

 

A building with a clock on the side of a roadDescription automatically generated

Civic Center & Department of Public Health.

 

An empty road in front of a buildingDescription automatically generated

Civic Center & City Hall.

 

First published in Beyond Chron (April 28, 2020)

Copyright © 2020 by Marc Norton
https://MarcNortonOnline.wordpress.com

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Marc Norton

Marc Norton’s website is www.MarcNorton.us.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
May 01, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Robert L. Kendrick
Virtual Liberation in Italy
Marc Norton
The Tenderloin Containment Zone: A Photo Essay
Marshall Auerback
Why the Oil and Gas Industry Will Never be the Same
Gary Leupp
The Working Life of the Meat Packer in the Time of the Plague
Gary Olson
The Youth and the Looming Economic Crisis: Prospects for Radical Change
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
The Recent History of GDP Growth, CO2 Emissions, and Climate Policy Paralysis, All in One Table-Runner
Jack Rasmus
The Myth of the V-Shaped US Economic Recovery
Patrick Bond
Should South Africa Follow the Law of the Jungle … or the Doctrine of Odious Debt?
John Murphy
The Warped Ethics of Voting for the Lesser Evil
Roger Harris
Baby Boomers for Biden Recant Left Legacy
Mohamad Shaaf
Current Economic Policies Have Capitalism on Life Support: Effective Actions to Rescue It
Matthew Johnson
Trumpism Is the Real Virus
Wim Laven
Compassion, Empathy, and Charity in the Time of COVID-19
Rob Okun
Dear Sen. Romney: Call for Trump’s Removal, Now
Brian Cloughley
The White House and Pentagon are Making the World Seasick
Oliver L. Vargas
Bolivia’s Socialist Presidential Candidate Luis Arce Catacora Speaks About the Fascist Situation in His Country
Ralph Nader
The Uplifting Magic of Mother’s Day in These Perilous Days
John O'Kane
Bernd!
Karyn Strickler
Planet of the Huh?
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
What’s Wrong with Ranked Choice Voting: A Response to Howie Hawkins
Leo Lopez
Stop Hospitals From Hounding Poor Patients
Jon Hochschartner
A Masterful History of Victorian Anti-Speciesism
Arshad Khan
Why Driving Your Car to Work Kills You
Werner Lange
Corona Capitalism and its Coming Collapse
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Persistence of White Supremacy: A Conversation with Margaret Kimberley
John Kendall Hawkins
To Be or Not to Be, That’s the Goddamn Question
Louis Proyect
The Leading Edge in Virtual Cinema
April 30, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Why Did the World Health Organization Wait Until March to Declare a Global Pandemic?
Mark Ashwill
A Letter From Viet Nam on the Occasion of the 45th Anniversary of the End of the War
W. T. Whitney
COVID 19: Think Science and the People
Michael Schwalbe
Uncivil Corporate Discourse
Irma A. Velásquez Nimatuj
Organized Indigenous Communities and Indigenous Knowledge Can Prevent the Spread of Covid19
Ted Rall
Save America, Throw the Landlords Under the Bus
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Power and Plight of Science
Michael T. Klare
The Beginning of the End for Oil? Energy in a Post-Pandemic World
Subhankar Banerjee
A “Wild” Tale of Two Nations
Daniel Warner
Mathilda Cuomo vs. Peter Singer: Sympathy for the Old or Utilitarian Rational Decisions
Seth Adler
How Biden Clipped Sanders on Race
George Ochenski
The Fatal Folly of a Premature “Grand Opening”
Kary Love
America’s Pact with the Devil
Mats Svensson
The Autocratic Son-in-Law and His Madness 
April 29, 2020
Paul Street
Coronavirus Capitalism and “Exceptional” America  
Melvin Goodman
Trump Takes His War on Intelligence to a New Level
Nick Pemberton
A Different Kind of COVID-19 Protest
Ron Jacobs
Wild in the Streets? Mayday 1971
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail