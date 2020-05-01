The Tenderloin Containment Zone: A Photo Essay

San Francisco – Sunday morning, April 26, 2020.
San Francisco is openly violating its own Department of Public Health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning the sidewalks of the Tenderloin into a containment zone for the homeless – in a 20,000 person neighborhood right next to City Hall, while keeping large public spaces like Civic Center and Union Square empty, and leaving thousands of hotel rooms unoccupied.
Mason at Turk (east side).
Mason at Turk (west side).
Asian Art Museum.
Asian Art Museum.
Asian Art Museum.
Asian Art Museum.
Hilton Hotel (O’Farrell between Mason & Taylor) (1,919 rooms)
Hilton Hotel from Boeddeker Park.
Glide Memorial Church (Ellis between Taylor & Jones).
Glide Memorial Church (Ellis at Taylor).
Ellis at Taylor.
Westin St. Francis Hotel (1,195 rooms).
Union Square.
Golden Gate & Jones.
Golden Gate between Leavenworth & Hyde.
Golden Gate at Leavenworth.
Parc 55 Hotel (Cyril Magnin & Eddy) (1,024 rooms).
Hyde & Turk.
Hyde & Turk.
Eddy between Jones & Taylor.
Eddy & Leavenworth.
Polk & Grove.
Civic Center & Department of Public Health.
Civic Center & City Hall.
