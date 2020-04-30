FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 30, 2020

America’s Pact with the Devil

by

You know you are in a dark place when you must cite Adolf Hitler to support your side of the argument.

Say what you will about Mr. Hitler, he fought in World War I, in the front lines, and was awarded the Iron Cross for his “service.” Despite the infamy of his later career, he did his patriotic duty as a German citizen, and was seriously injured in combat by mustard gas—also known as a criminal chemical weapon. Poison weapons have long been criminal in the laws of war.

Mr. Hitler did not claim exemption from military service, like some we know, because of “bone spurs” in his feet. Nor did he seek “Student exemptions” to avoid combat. Nor did his Dad get him assigned to “service” in the National Guard at home so he could stay in the background while others served in the front lines.

No, Mr. Hitler went in the shit and faced the reality of war. As a result, he learned some valuable lessons. One he learned, at least, we should all recall.

Late in World War II when it was clear Nazi Germany had lost, one “super weapon” remained that Hitler’s “Pentagon”—his military generals and advisors urged him to use: chemical weapons. Germany had built and stockpiled enough that some argued unleashing those satanic killers could turn the war in the Nazi’s favor. Nazi Germany reportedly had stockpiled 12,000 tons of Sarin nerve gas by the end of the war, enough to kill millions of people. Hitler had been urged by high level military commanders to use the Sarin against their enemies.

No one knows why Hitler refused to authorize the use of these weapons when he did authorize using poison to kill millions of innocents in gas chambers. One problem with these weapons is they murder indiscriminately – killing not only combatant soldiers, but the few innocent children, women and elderly still remaining after years of killing. Maybe it was his experience of being temporarily blinded by mustard gas in WWI. Maybe it was something else, but Adolf Hitler would not countenance the use of chemical weapons.

Chemical weapons are criminal under the laws of war for the same reason biological (germ warfare) and nuclear weapons are criminal. They cannot be used in a targeted way, so that they kill only the soldiers of the enemy which is “legal”, but are indiscriminate, uncontrollable and escape and kill everything in their path. Since the purpose of legal war is not the indiscriminate slaughter of the innocent, but only of enemy combatant soldiers, such weapons are criminal. Long ago our forebears named pestilence the FIRST Horseman (in this case being First means being Worst) of the Apocalypse for a reason.

War may be hell, but the long, slow human evolution to “honorable” soldiers from mere barbarism, has produced a law of war that makes indiscriminate slaughter of the innocent a crime carrying the death penalty. The USA hung persons guilty of such crimes following trials at Nuremberg, Germany and Tokyo, Japan, to declare to all the world that even in war, law existed, and soldiers who followed it could be honored, those who did not were to be hung.

It is curious then, that today the USA has engaged in a great deal of research and development of germ warfare weapons. As reported in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists the USA has an unknown number of bioweapons capable labs, run in an apparently haphazard fashion, with a history of error, and is building more.

I am not sure this makes any sense. I had the experience in my prior life of representing whistleblowers who worked for the US Army Command which was “tasked” with the job of “ensuring” the viability of America’s nuclear, biological and chemical weapons. In one case involving binary nerve gas, a nasty gem that causes instantaneous death if one molecule touches naked skin and for which there was no known antidote, I learned the US had stockpiled 5,000 tons of the stuff. Now a ton is 2,000 pounds. And that is a lot of molecules: Avogadro’s number of molecules in one mole is 6.023 x 10 to the 23 power. That huge number is getting near the number of stars in the milky way galaxy. And if you do the math, you get a lot of molecules of binary nerve gas. One expert told me that six fluid ounces, one half a can of coke worth, could kill most of the folks in the USA if released and aerosolized by fire (in the case we were dealing with flying the stuff around the USA to test its “viability.”) Maybe we had too much of it?

Now we have the SARS2 virus, and people are raising the question, did it come from a biolab in China, or maybe the USA? Even if it did not, there is a high statistical probability the next pandemic will originate from a biolab error. Trying to contain viral particles requires perfection, technological and human, and perfection is not our forte.

It is humbling to have to cite Mr. Hitler for support, but in calling for the US Government to begin to reduce its bioweapons stockpiles, research and development, one draws support from whence one can. With all due respect, if it was odious to Mr. Hitler to use poison as a weapon, do we really need any other expert opinion? After all, is he not the internationally recognized devil? If it was beyond the pale for the very devil, is that not enough for any rational human being to renounce it? Or, did I miss something, and did Mr. Hitler win World War II and a Nobel?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Kary Love

Kary Love is a Michigan attorney.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 30, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Why Did the World Health Organization Wait Until March to Declare a Global Pandemic?
Mark Ashwill
A Letter From Viet Nam on the Occasion of the 45th Anniversary of the End of the War
W. T. Whitney
COVID 19: Think Science and the People
Michael Schwalbe
Uncivil Corporate Discourse
Irma A. Velásquez Nimatuj
Organized Indigenous Communities and Indigenous Knowledge Can Prevent the Spread of Covid19
Ted Rall
Save America, Throw the Landlords Under the Bus
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Power and Plight of Science
Michael T. Klare
The Beginning of the End for Oil? Energy in a Post-Pandemic World
Subhankar Banerjee
A “Wild” Tale of Two Nations
Daniel Warner
Mathilda Cuomo vs. Peter Singer: Sympathy for the Old or Utilitarian Rational Decisions
Seth Adler
How Biden Clipped Sanders on Race
George Ochenski
The Fatal Folly of a Premature “Grand Opening”
Kary Love
America’s Pact with the Devil
Mats Svensson
The Autocratic Son-in-Law and His Madness 
April 29, 2020
Paul Street
Coronavirus Capitalism and “Exceptional” America  
Melvin Goodman
Trump Takes His War on Intelligence to a New Level
Nick Pemberton
A Different Kind of COVID-19 Protest
Ron Jacobs
Wild in the Streets? Mayday 1971
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
Will the Coronavirus Change the World? On Gramsci’s ‘Interregnum’ and Zizek’s Ethnocentric Philosophy
Subhankar Banerjee
COVID-19 Lights Up Biological Annihilation
Dana Johnson
A Big Win for the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and a Call to Protect Wolves and Wilderness in Idaho
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s Recuperation at His Prime Ministerial Country Estate
Dean Baker
On the Recovery From the COVID-19 Shutdown
Jesse Jackson
Let Prisoners Go During COVID-19 Pandemic
George Wuerthner
Are “Temporary Roads” Ecologically Invisible?
Binoy Kampmark
Threatening the Governors: Barr’s Commercial and Civil Liberties Brief
Jonah Raskin
Feed Sonoma: Agricultural Cooperatives Will Help Save the World
Martin Billheimer
In the American Snake Oil Stain
Scott Owen
Baking Cakes, Coronavirus and Survival Through Turbulent Times
April 28, 2020
Norbert Ross
The Luxury to Fear COVID-19
Tom Clifford
Beijing in the Time of COVID-19
Alexander Cockburn
Biden the Lout
Prabir Purkayastha
Public Health and Private Profits Under COVID-19 Pandemic
Lucia Santina Ribisi
We Need Healing From Our Oil-Addicted Society
Walden Bello
The Corporate Food System is Making the Coronavirus Crisis Worse
Howie Hawkins
Ranked-Choice Voting: An Idea Whose Time Has Come
Jack Heyman – Jan Norden
Let Cruise Workers Off the Death Ships Now!
Leslie Gregory
COVID-19 From the Front Lines
Patrick Cockburn
Can Boris Johnson’s Government Survive the COVID-19 Crisis Their Mistakes Exacerbated?
Dean Baker
Saving Journalism Will Require Some New Thinking
James Phillips
COVID-19 and Central America: a Learning Moment?
Dilip Hiro
The COVID-19 Chronology From Hell
Roger Harris
Trump and Biden Trade China Hit Pieces: Distinctions without a Difference
Gary Leupp
“A Plague On Both Your Houses”
Erik Molvar
The Public Wants Ranchers Out of Point Reyes National Seashore
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail