FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 29, 2020

Threatening the Governors: Barr’s Commercial and Civil Liberties Brief

by

“[Y]ou can’t just keep on feeding the patient chemotherapy and say well, we’re killing the cancer, because we were getting to the point where we’re killing the patient.”

– William Barr, US Attorney General, April 21, 2020

The US Federal Attorney General should, nominally at least, be a stickler for the Constitution and its sacred word. When President Dwight Eisenhower’s Attorney General Herbert Brownell, Jr. was asked to participate in the suit that became Brown v the Board of Education, his position, while disruptive to pro-segregation states, showed fidelity to that document. The “separate but equal” doctrine should, it was suggested in legal argument, be overturned.

William Barr has proven to be something of an exception, threatening the federal system with interventions that say little about legality and everything about the jarring nature of partisan politics. There is an election to be won in November, and Barr has been showing Trump the most striking plumage of loyalty, encouraging the widest and most expansive readings of executive power.

As one of the members of the “open economy” faction in the administration, he has been waving a threatening sword against any US governors who defy the White House in efforts to ease quarantine measures. He was already giving some inkling of this in an interview with Laura Ingraham. By the end of April, he explained, “I think we have to allow people to adapt more than we have and not just tell people to go home and hide under the bed, but allow them to use other ways – social distancing and other means – to protect themselves.”

This has been aided, in no small measure, by various conservative and libertarian groups, one featuring former Reagan official and Attorney General, the ever lastingly corrupt Ed Meese. In a letter penned by Meese’s group to Barr, “rampant abuses of constitutional rights and civil liberties” were alleged, requiring the Attorney General “to undertake immediate review of all the orders that have been issued by the states and local governments across the nation.”

On April 21, in an interview with Hugh Hewitt, the topic of presidential powers came up for discussion. From Barr’s answers, two things can be discerned: a president who has operated “well within the traditional rules of law” – an incongruous assessment, to put it mildly – and a confusion shown by the press about “whether the president or a governor ought to do something in particular.”

Barr proceeds to show his own confusion in looking at those powers. First, he levels a shot at the governors themselves, suggesting that a few have been rough and ready to adopt various overbearing measures such as stay-at-home measures that have been poorly adapted. “When a governor acts, especially when a governor does something that intrudes upon or infringes on a fundamental right or a Constitutional right, they’re bounded by that. And those situations are emerging around the country, to some extent.”

The Attorney General expressed a particular dislike for the entire concept of house isolation, though he did accept that “in some places it might still be justified.” But the very “idea that you have to stay in your house is disturbingly close to house arrest.”

Barr then highlights the economy, which he regards as the purview of the federal government through the Commerce clause, “the so-called Dormant Commerce Clause.” The governors, he envisaged, could stray by taking “measures that impair interstate commerce.” A good number were already of interest to Barr. “We’re looking carefully at a number of these rules that are being put in place. And if we think one goes too far, we initially try to jawbone the governors into rolling them back or adjusting them.” Not succeeding on that front, Barr promises vigorous legal counters where “people bring lawsuits”, with the administration siding with the plaintiffs in pitched battles to overturn onerous regulations. “As lawsuits develop, as specific cases emerge in the states, we’ll take a look at them.” Pity the public health argument.

The Justice Department has already been true to this, throwing its weight behind a Mississippi Church’s action against the City of Greenville over shut-down orders on alleged impingements of religious freedom. Admittedly, the April 7 measures were scatty and inconsistent, the product of a muddled bureaucratic mind. Of particular concern to the Temple Baptist Church were fines of $500 levelled on anyone attending parking lot services connected with the church, yet permitting citizens to attend drive-in restaurants with abandon even, as Barr put it, “with their windows open.” Greenville thereby appeared to have “singled churches out as the only essential service (as designated by the state of Mississippi) that may not operate despite following all CDC and state recommendations regarding social distancing.”

The action by Barr and the Church were sufficient to convince the Greenville council to relent on the issue of fines and revise the order. The new policy eliminates the distinction between drive-up church services and other forms of drive-up interactions. Worshippers will simply have to keep their windows wound up – well, at least most of the time.

The White House and Justice Department can only hope to direct their ire against the governors in such indirect actions. Other pressures – monetary, for instance – may also be directed against transgressors keen to retain the stay-home regime. All the while, the core problem – that of having sufficient testing kits and adequate equipment – will be skirted. The pandemic will continue to rage.

Certain governors have already decided in a fevered rush to unleash their state’s economic urges, easing Barr’s concerns while unnerving other officials. Despite having over 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Georgia’s Brian Kemp gave the order last week permitting nail salons, massage therapists, tattoo parlours, bowling alleys, gyms and various other businesses to reopen on Friday. This week, movie theatres and restaurants can follow suit. The advice given to Kemp by Georgia’s Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey was not exactly rosy, but teasingly optimistic. “We definitely have a plateauing and what appears to be a decline.” This did not convince Marc Lipsitch of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “If you open up enough, it’s almost certain the virus will hit Georgia again.”

The view from the mayoral side was despairing, suggesting a state deeply divided between the narrative of rights stubbornly asserted, and that of public health, poorly considered. Albany Mayor Bo Dorough was aghast. “I’m flabbergasted that the governor would say we can’t take additional precautions to protect our citizens. This isn’t a mixed signal. It’s a U-turn.” For all that, the United States remains, at its core, a business civilisation; and at the helm of USA Inc. is a businessman fronted by a loyal Attorney General keen to impress. The economy-commercial faction in the administration is on the move and the public health advocates risk being mauled.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 29, 2020
Paul Street
Coronavirus Capitalism and “Exceptional” America  
Melvin Goodman
Trump Takes His War on Intelligence to a New Level
Nick Pemberton
A Different Kind of COVID-19 Protest
Ron Jacobs
Wild in the Streets? Mayday 1971
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
Will the Coronavirus Change the World? On Gramsci’s ‘Interregnum’ and Zizek’s Ethnocentric Philosophy
Subhankar Banerjee
COVID-19 Lights Up Biological Annihilation
Dana Johnson
A Big Win for the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and a Call to Protect Wolves and Wilderness in Idaho
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s Recuperation at His Prime Ministerial Country Estate
Dean Baker
On the Recovery From the COVID-19 Shutdown
Jesse Jackson
Let Prisoners Go During COVID-19 pandemic
George Wuerthner
Are “Temporary Roads” Ecologically Invisible?
Binoy Kampmark
Threatening the Governors: Barr’s Commercial and Civil Liberties Brief
Jonah Raskin
Feed Sonoma: Agricultural Cooperatives will help save the world
Martin Billheimer
In the American Snake Oil Stain
Scott Owen
Baking Cakes, Coronavirus and Survival Through Turbulent Times
April 28, 2020
Norbert Ross
The Luxury to Fear COVID-19
Tom Clifford
Beijing in the Time of COVID-19
Alexander Cockburn
Biden the Lout
Prabir Purkayastha
Public Health and Private Profits Under COVID-19 Pandemic
Lucia Santina Ribisi
We Need Healing From Our Oil-Addicted Society
Walden Bello
The Corporate Food System is Making the Coronavirus Crisis Worse
Howie Hawkins
Ranked-Choice Voting: An Idea Whose Time Has Come
Jack Heyman – Jan Norden
Let Cruise Workers Off the Death Ships Now!
Leslie Gregory
COVID-19 From the Front Lines
Patrick Cockburn
Can Boris Johnson’s Government Survive the COVID-19 Crisis Their Mistakes Exacerbated?
Dean Baker
Saving Journalism Will Require Some New Thinking
James Phillips
COVID-19 and Central America: a Learning Moment?
Dilip Hiro
The COVID-19 Chronology From Hell
Roger Harris
Trump and Biden Trade China Hit Pieces: Distinctions without a Difference
Gary Leupp
“A Plague On Both Your Houses”
Erik Molvar
The Public Wants Ranchers Out of Point Reyes National Seashore
Laura Finley
Save Lives Now, Don’t Wait to Kill
Lauren Novosat
Hard Lessons: the COVID-19 Bailout and College Students
Binoy Kampmark
Gossiping Over Kim Jong-Un
April 27, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Record Inequality, COVID-19, and the Crisis of the Have-Nots
Richard D. Wolff
Capitalism Can’t Be Repaired, Coronavirus Shows Its Huge Weaknesses
Anita Lekic
A Small-Town Pharmacy in Europe’s Westernmost Country Confronts Covid-19
Chuck Churchill
The Big Lie Triumphant
David Rosen
Sex Life in the Time of the 21st Century Plague
Robert Fisk
Pompeo, Gantz and the End of the Two-State Solution
Paul Edwards
The Deadliest Pandemic
Laura Flanders
Covid by the Numbers
Michael Donnelly
The Meltdown of the Careerist Greens
B. Nimri Aziz
Have Nepal’s People Managed a Healthy Breakthrough in the Covid-19 Crisis?
J.P. Linstroth
Covid-19, Georgia and a State of Fear
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail