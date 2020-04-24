Home
April 24, 2020
Neil Finn – “Heroes”
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
April 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Vijay Prashad
How the Chinese Authorities and the World Health Organization Handled the Coronavirus
Louis Proyect
Smithfield and Our Troubled Future
Henry Giroux – Ourania Filippakou
Militarization in a Time of Pandemic Crisis
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Killing Yourself to Live
Robert Hunziker
America’s Great Greenwashing
Paul Street
May Day, Mayday!
Stan Cox - Ezra Silk
Fair-Shares Rationing Can Cure Today’s Food Shortages
Richard Moser
Strike, Sick Out, Slow Down: the General Strike and You
Andrew Levine
A VP for the VP
Eve Ottenberg
The World’s Most Unfair Health Care System
Greg Moses
Aren’t We All in This Together? College Students Told Hell No
Rob Urie
Capitalism and the Illusion of Democracy
Jim Kavanagh
Joe or No?
Fiore Longo
Humans Aren’t the Virus
M.G.
I Believe Tara Reade for the Reasons You Don’t
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Ten Things You Can Do Now to Curb Wall Street’s Wealth Transfer System
Frank Joyce
The Settler Colonialism Project
Bob Fitrakis - Harvey Wasserman
Election Protection in 12-18 States Will Decide the Fate of the Earth
Sam Hitt
A Light Against the Darkness
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Tabloid Goes TV: the Foxification of America
Dave Lindorff
Two Mentally Challenged Candidates to Choose Between for US President?
Angelica Salas
New Stimulus Must Include Benefits for Immigrant Essential Workers
Sonali Kolhatkar
Now is the Perfect Time to Fight Climate Change
Ramzy Baroud
A Machiavellian Fiasco: How ‘Centrist’ Gantz Resurrected Netanyahu, Israel’s Right
Mel Gurtov
AWOL: Trump’s Disappearing Leadership
Jill Richardson
Quarantined With No Medicine
Binoy Kampmark
Climbing the Revenue Mountain: Google, Facebook and the Publishers’ Right
Robert Niemi
COVID-19 through the Lens of Terror Management Theory
Lawrence Wittner
If Farmworkers Are “Essential,” Why Are They Treated So Badly?
Michael Doliner
Food Security in the Time of COVID-19
Josue De Luna Navarro
Undocumented Workers Need a Bailout, Too
Kristin Henderson
Trump is Not a Wartime President — and COVID-19 is Not a War
Maria Paez Victor
Despite the Siege, Venezuela Controls the Coronavirus
Carol Miller
Quarantine Day 37
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
COVID-19: Denial & Responsibility
Jon Hochschartner
Animal-Liberationist Art As Home Decor
Dan Bacher
As Oil Prices Plunge, Fracking and Oil Drilling Expands in California!
Wim Laven
Bailout the People
David Swanson
Now Do You See How Evil They Are?
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 5: The Patriot Act and Maximum Security Healthcare (Cuz Every Day Is 9/11)
Tracey L. Rogers
In a Pandemic, Health Inequities are Even Deadlier
John Kendall Hawkins
Eco’s Logos and Our Willing Ears
Kim C. Domenico
Is Pandemic the “Kairos” Moment to Stop Living as Slaves to Fear?
Gaither Stewart
On the Trail of Jorge Luis Borges in Buenos Aires
David Yearsley
James Weaver Remembered
