FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 24, 2020

In a Pandemic, Health Inequities are Even Deadlier

by

There’s an old saying in the black community I’ve heard my parents and grandparents repeat many times: “When white people catch a cold, black people catch pneumonia.”

I can’t help but recall that old adage as demographic data comes out showing alarmingly disproportionate rates of infection and death among Americans of color in the coronavirus pandemic.

As Vox reports, “Black and Latino Americans get infected with COVID-19 at alarmingly high rates, and more are dying than we would expect based on their share of the population.” In states like Michigan, for example, where black people make up only 12 percent of the population, they account for at least 40 percent of COVID-19-related deaths.

So why are black people succumbing to the virus at higher rates than whites?

Well, it’s not because we’re ignoring stay-at-home orders like those mostly white conservatives protesting in Michigan and beyond. Nor is it because of a lack of knowledge or information on proper precautions.

No. Black people are dying at disproportionate rates because they suffer from poverty at disproportionate rates.

Thanks to centuries of inequality, we’re more likely to work lower paying essential jobs in health care facilities, grocery stores, and other service industries, putting us at higher risk of exposure. We’re also more likely to suffer unemployment and to lack health insurance, putting us at greater risk of dying.

I live in Philadelphia, a city of 1.6 million people, where 42 percent of the population is black and 35 percent is white. Yet of those homeless or living below the poverty line, 75 percent are black, compared to 20 percent white, according to Pew. Blacks here are also far more likely to be unemployed and uninsured.

With many black Philadelphians out of work, without housing, and uninsured, it’s no wonder their health suffers. In fact, according to Philly Magazine, black people had “the poorest outcomes of all racial groups for obesity and hypertension in adults, diabetes, and childhood asthma hospitalization.”

These health conditions are prevalent within black communities throughout the entire country, which puts black Americans at greater risk for contracting and dying from COVID-19.

Genetics certainly plays a role in why black people experience such health deficiencies. But the stress caused by everyday racism and injustice is another major contributing factor.

In 2019, the Century Foundation reported on a range of studies finding that racism impacts “the ability of African Americans to be healthy.” The report called racism an “inescapable burden” that “causes African Americans to die prematurely and experience chronic illnesses and mental health challenges at higher rates than white Americans.”

We continue to be told that a disease like COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate. But as the numbers make clear, our social systems do discriminate. That’s why when white people catch a cold, black people catch pneumonia.

My hope then, post-pandemic, is that leaders across the country begin to more seriously address health care inequities. My life literally depends on it.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tracey L. Rogers

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
April 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 5: The Patriot Act and Maximum Security Healthcare (Cuz Every Day Is 9/11)
Tracey L. Rogers
In a Pandemic, Health Inequities are Even Deadlier
John Kendall Hawkins
Eco’s Logos and Our Willing Ears
Kim C. Domenico
Is Pandemic the “Kairos” Moment to Stop Living as Slaves to Fear?
Gaither Stewart
On the Trail of Jorge Luis Borges in Buenos Aires
April 23, 2020
Neve Gordon – Penny Green
How the Acceleration of Death Precipitated by Covid-19 Exposes State Crime
Marshall Auerback
Become a Manufacturing Powerhouse in 2020: an Economic Recipe for Our Times
John Feffer
Who’s Responsible for America’s Coronavirus Fiasco?
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About the Plague)
Liz Theoharis
Inequality and the Coronavirus: How to Destroy American Society From the Top Down
Rain
The “Silent Killers” Stalking Indian Country: Covid-19, Red Tape, A “Money Grab” And Ethical Egosim
Dean Baker
Debts and Deficits With Coronavirus
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Will America’s Corruption End on a Ventilator or in a Mushroom Cloud?
Susie Day
Puerto Rico, Protest, Prison: Johanna Fernández and Jose Saldaña Talk About The Young Lords
Victor Grossman
What Can Normalcy Bring?
Binoy Kampmark
Settling Scores: Malcolm Turnbull’s Smaller Picture
Dovid Primack
Pandemic Israeli Style
Jesse Jackson
Incarceration is Now a Potential Death Sentence
George Ochenski
The Perils of Politicizing the Pandemic
Jim Hightower
Stop the Pandemic Profiteers
Mimi Harris, Philip Locker and Evan Seitchik
After Bernie: It’s Time to Start Talking About a Democratic Socialist Party
Chuck Collins
“Sorry We Missed You”: Ken Loach Exposes the Holes in the Gig Economy
Howard Lisnoff
Our Revolution or Our Capitulation?
Gary Leupp
Talking Points for the “End the Shutdown” Protesters
John Kendall Hawkins
Have You Hugged Your Copper Today?
April 22, 2020
Charles Pierson
We Won’t Stop COVID-19 with “Chickenpox Parties”
Patrick Howlett-Martin
France and COVID-19: Incompetence and Conceit
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Origin of Plagues: From Mao to Trump
Ralph Nader
Stopping Trump’s Demonic Reversals of the Long-term Benefits of the First Earth Day April 22, 1970
Dean Baker
The Washington Post’s Debt Cult
Peter Harrison
Does the Theoretical Arrow Fired by Jane Goodall End at the Feet of Jair Bolsonaro?
Kent Paterson
Mexican Workers Strike For Paid Home Leave
Ted Rall
Don’t Worry, Everything Will Get Back to “Normal”
John Horning
Earth Day 2020: a Vision for the Next 50 Years
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Monetary Justice
Robert Fisk
Russia is About to Face its Biggest Test Yet in Syria
Sam Pizzigati
Hey, You Guys at the Fed, Fix the Plumbing!
Jason Christensen
Ground-Breaking Study Shows Why Public Lands are Overgrazed: Case in Point, the High Uintas Wilderness
Frank Joyce
In Honor of Earth Day
Binoy Kampmark
Donald Trump’s Governor Problem
Rebecca Gordon
Strange Attractors: On Being Addicted to Trump and His Press Conferences
Bilal Hussain
Fighting COVID (and Repression) in Kashmir
Daryan Rezazad
The Deadly Denial Virus
April 21, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Coronavirus and Rightwing Rebellion: Retreading a Tired Narrative
Jonah Raskin
Covering Corona: Manufacturing Panic, Generating Junk News and More
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail