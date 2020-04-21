FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 21, 2020

The Carnage of Wolf Trapping in Idaho

by

Timber wolf. Photo: Jeffrey St. Clair.

A new public records request to Idaho Department of Fish and Game reveals that Idaho wolf trappers are capturing nearly as many non-target species as they are capturing wolves. 47% of the species captured between the 2012/2013 to 2018/2019 trapping seasons, including rare fishers, wolverine, eagle, and lynx were non-target species. Of the non-target species captured, 57% of those were killed. During the period covered by the public records response, wolf trappers killed 813 wolves, caught 620 non-target species of which 269 were released alive and 351 were killed. It is likely that a percentage of those animals that were released alive eventually died from injuries sustained from the traps that either killed them outright or made it difficult for them to find food.

The request was for “data showing capture or mortality of non-target species such as deer, elk, mountain lions, fishers, wolverines, eagles, pets, bobcat, etc. caught by wolf trappers in Idaho between the dates January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2019.”

A previous public records request in 2013 revealed similar problems with wolf and fur trappers in Idaho. That request revealed that 58% of the species captured by trappers who also had a wolf trapping permit, were non-target species.

Some of the species caught by trappers indicates that not all of the species were captured while trying to trap wolves. For example, the data reveals that two fish were killed which is probably more indicative of beaver or muskrat trapping as the cause. The public records response did not explain much about the records received.

The non-target species included bobcat (29), deer (206), dog (15), duck (21), eagle (1), elk (9), fish (2), fisher (56), goose (3), house cat (14), lion (89), lynx (1), magpie (32), marten (2), moose (10), otter (5), porcupine (8), rabbit (42), raccoon (6), raven (5), red fox (8), snowshoe hare (9), squirrel (39), Stellars jay (2), wolf (4), and wolverine (2).

The fisher (Pekania pennanti) is a small, carnivorous mammal native to North America.

The rare species caught included an eagle, 56 fishers, a lynx, and two wolverines. There is no open season for fisher, kit fox, lynx, or wolverine in Idaho. Lynx are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Additionally, fisher and wolverine have active petitions to list them under the Endangered Species Act and eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Here is the breakdown of the data:

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ken Cole

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 21, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Coronavirus and Rightwing Rebellion: Retreading a Tired Narrative
Jonah Raskin
Covering Corona: Manufacturing Panic, Generating Junk News and More
Greg Moses
Young American Scholars: Give Them Their $6.25 Billion Already
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Post-COVID-19: Yet Another Era to Evolve or Perish
Joseph Grosso
A View From a Pandemic: New York During COVID-19
John Feffer
The Next Pandemic
Ken Cole
The Carnage of Wolf Trapping in Idaho
Lawrence Davidson
Intimations of Barbarism
Ralph Nader
Cowardly Congress Chooses to be AWOL: Shouldn’t Our Elected Representatives be on the Job Providing Essential Services?
Paul Buhle
When Solidarity Mattered: the Seattle General Strike
John Perry
How the Nicaraguan Opposition Distorted the Government’s Response to COVID-19
Sonali Kolhatkar
Is There Any Better Time Than Now For a General Strike?
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Why the OPEC+ Deal is a Many-Splendored Thing
Olivia Alperstein
I Take Hydroxychloroquine, Please Don’t Hoard It
Graham Peebles
Covid-19: The Rich, the Poor, the ‘Other’
Aakanksha
Locked Down with Cancer on Mumbai’s Footpaths
William A. Cohn
Orchestrated Amnesia
Rip Rense
Notes on Viral Separation
Elliot Sperber
Post Office Party
April 20, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s Beijing Problem: Starting a New Cold War
Patrick Cockburn
Trumpian Nationalists Have Met Their Match in COVID-19
Eve Ottenberg
Starving the Cities and States
Guillaume Long
How Ecuador Descended Into Corona Chaos
Ellen Brown
A Universal Basic Income is Essential and Will Work
Ariel Gold
De-Funding the World Health Organization: Unethical, Cruel, and Dangerous for the World
Stephen Cooper
Covid-19 Exposes the Death Penalty’s Selfishness 
Ron Jacobs
Pandemic and Protest
Brian Terrell
COVID-19 and the Wasting Disease of Normalcy
Fran Shor
The Coronavirus Pandemic and Our Civilizational Crisis
Erin McCarley
Sanders Won the War of Ideas
Matthew Hoh
The Mountains Sing
Nick Licata
Trump Disrupts the Distinction Between Personal Loyalty & Constitutional Allegiance
Robert P. Alvarez
The Next Coronavirus Bill Must Protect the 2020 Elections
Binoy Kampmark
The Fire Fauci Brigade
Steve Klinger
“Donald J. Trump Ventilators”
Dan Bacher
Feinstein Urges Newsom to Negotiate with Trump over Increasing Water Exports to Agribusiness
J.P. Linstroth
COVID-19, Poverty and Structural Violence
Chelli Stanley
A Patriot’s Day Message
Cesar Chelala
The Pleasures of Eating Matzo
Weekend Edition
April 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tamara Pearson
The Self-Centered Rich Country Response to Pandemics and Crises is Wrecking Poor Countries
Rob Urie
Never Let a Good Waste Go to Crisis
Steven Salaita
Sanders and Palestine: a Post Mortem
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Bernt Offerings
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral 
Paul Street
Danger Clown and the Return to American Normalcy
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail